Greenville, SC

CCSD Chair responds to 'trans-activist' assignment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board issued a response Tuesday to a letter Gov. Henry McMaster wrote after saying he received calls and letters from parents concerned about an assignment. McMaster’s letter called on the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston County, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Charleston County, SC
Charleston County, SC
WCBD Count on 2

New joint middle, high school could be coming to Awendaw

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent land purchase by the Charleston County School District (CCSD) could be the home of a joint middle and high school that would cater to students in Awendaw, McClellanville, and, possibly, Mt. Pleasant. The $3.5 million, 107-acre property is located about 17 miles north of Wando High School off […]
AWENDAW, SC
Cunningham hopes to unseat incumbent Republican McMaster in SC governor’s race

In a Spartanburg Herald-Journal article about the upcoming South Carolina gubernatorial election between Democrat Joe Cunningham and incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, Furman University’s Danielle Vinson weighs in. A professor in the Department of Politics and International Affairs, Vinson said, “Who wins depends on who shows up to vote and what they want. Some, probably most, will rely solely on their partisan identification to make that decision.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate district outperforms state in test scores, data says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High schools in Greenville County outperformed the state in all subject areas on the End of Course Exam Program (EOCEP), according to Greenville County Schools district. The district said Greenville County high schools showed notable gains from spring 2021 to spring 2022 and made strong...
GREENVILLE, SC
U.S. News Ranks South Carolina 42nd Best State

The latest U.S. News state rankings have been released and South Carolina is ranked 42nd in the nation. This is the same ranking as 2021. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
CHARLESTON, SC
8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award

Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
SPARTANBURG, SC
NewsBreak
News Break
Dorchester paws announces hiring for brand new position

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is looking to hire a Community Support Coordinator to support the community's current needs. The pandemic and inflation have caused responsible pet owners to rehome their pets due to the inability to afford their care. Many pet owners are being forced to relocate...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
School bus strikes student, building in North Charleston: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say a school bus carrying elementary students struck a student before crashing into a neighborhood store on Montague Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said the bus was carrying eight North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School students at the time. Four of...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
GREENVILLE, SC

