WIS-TV
Charleston Co. School Board chair responds to McMaster letter on assignment on gender identity
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board issued a response Tuesday to a letter Gov. Henry McMaster wrote after saying he received calls and letters from parents concerned about an assignment. McMaster’s letter called on the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in...
iheart.com
CCSD Chair responds to 'trans-activist' assignment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The chairman of the Charleston County School Board issued a response Tuesday to a letter Gov. Henry McMaster wrote after saying he received calls and letters from parents concerned about an assignment. McMaster’s letter called on the school board to “restore and prioritize parental involvement in...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley School Board denies majority of student attendance, expulsion appeals
The first orders of business for the September 13 meeting of the Berkeley County School Board meeting took members into executive session where there was a discussion of evaluation, employment, appointment, assignment, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee(s) as needed. Members also received a legal update regarding a pending,...
Construction underway at some Spartanburg District 2 schools as area grows
Some Upstate school districts are taking a proactive approach to growth in the area, by approving new projects to stay ahead of the curve.
abcnews4.com
Former CCSD Chief of Staff joins Orangeburg Co. School District as Asst. Superintendent
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Charleston County School District Chief of Staff Dr. Erica Taylor has been hired by the Orangeburg County School District as its new Assistant Superintendent for Communications, Business & Community Partnerships, OCSD announced on Monday. Taylor served with CCSD for nearly a decade. In...
New joint middle, high school could be coming to Awendaw
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A recent land purchase by the Charleston County School District (CCSD) could be the home of a joint middle and high school that would cater to students in Awendaw, McClellanville, and, possibly, Mt. Pleasant. The $3.5 million, 107-acre property is located about 17 miles north of Wando High School off […]
furman.edu
Cunningham hopes to unseat incumbent Republican McMaster in SC governor’s race
In a Spartanburg Herald-Journal article about the upcoming South Carolina gubernatorial election between Democrat Joe Cunningham and incumbent Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, Furman University’s Danielle Vinson weighs in. A professor in the Department of Politics and International Affairs, Vinson said, “Who wins depends on who shows up to vote and what they want. Some, probably most, will rely solely on their partisan identification to make that decision.
FOX Carolina
Upstate district outperforms state in test scores, data says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - High schools in Greenville County outperformed the state in all subject areas on the End of Course Exam Program (EOCEP), according to Greenville County Schools district. The district said Greenville County high schools showed notable gains from spring 2021 to spring 2022 and made strong...
counton2.com
Conservative SC lawmakers looking into pediatric transgender services at state-funded hospital
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — A viral tweet from a conservative research group claims patients as young as four years old in South Carolina have received gender affirming care, like hormone therapy, through a state-funded hospital’s pediatric endocrinology clinic. Over the weekend, the American Accountability Foundation tweeted an excerpt...
charlestondaily.net
U.S. News Ranks South Carolina 42nd Best State
The latest U.S. News state rankings have been released and South Carolina is ranked 42nd in the nation. This is the same ranking as 2021. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
discoverhealth.org
8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award
Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
live5news.com
Charleston County sheriff sued for breach of contract related to 2021 settlement
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal lawsuit filed this week alleges the sheriff of Charleston County failed to make good on several promises outlined in a 2021 settlement. When Rickie Biggs sued her employer, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, in 2018, she wanted to make sure that no one...
WYFF4.com
'Working through details': Prisma Health, Greenville County work toward deal to reopen North Greenville ER
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville County and Prisma Health continue working toward a deal to reopen the North Greenville Hospital emergency department. Two weeks ago, Greenville County Council voted to use nearly $13.5 million in federal funds to help reopen the department. Back in 2020, the health system designated the...
live5news.com
Student struck by N. Charleston bus pushed classmate out of way before impact, school says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston High School student who was struck Tuesday morning by an out-of-control school bus is being hailed a hero. A Facebook post from North Charleston High School athletics states the 15-year-old student pushed a fellow student out of harm’s way just before the crash.
City of Charleston in need of commercial drivers, offering incentive
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is facing a shortage of commercial drivers. To get behind the wheel of a garbage truck, trash truck, or even a street sweeper, the operator must have a commercial driver’s license. However, according to Charleston officials, employees with this qualification are hard to come by. “We’ve definitely […]
abcnews4.com
Dorchester paws announces hiring for brand new position
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester Paws is looking to hire a Community Support Coordinator to support the community's current needs. The pandemic and inflation have caused responsible pet owners to rehome their pets due to the inability to afford their care. Many pet owners are being forced to relocate...
Volvo reportedly looking to build plant in Greenville County
Volvo is reportedly planning to invest more than 42-million dollars in an automotive manufacture tooling plant in South Greenville County. Volvo located its first U-S vehicle plant near Charleston in 2015.
Local library causing stir by promoting banned books
A local library is causing a stir by promoting books that have been banned. A listener tip to WORD News revealed that the Travelers Rest branch of the Greenville County Library system, is distributing flyers that have a list of banned books.
abcnews4.com
School bus strikes student, building in North Charleston: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police officials say a school bus carrying elementary students struck a student before crashing into a neighborhood store on Montague Avenue Tuesday morning. Police said the bus was carrying eight North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School students at the time. Four of...
FOX Carolina
Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
