Maui County, HI

mauinow.com

Maui County's sunscreen ordinance takes effect on Oct. 1

Maui County’s ban on the sale, use or distribution of nonmineral sunscreens without a prescription issued by a licensed healthcare provider, takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. Bill 135 was introduced by Maui County Councilmember Kelly Takaya King, and was signed into law as Ordinance 5306 by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino on Dec. 6, 2021.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Planning Department seeks applicants to fill 22% vacancy

The Maui County Department of Planning is seeking applicants to fill six newly funded and 12 vacant positions, ranging from clerical to planner and supervisory positions. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding with permit delays as we work through our staffing challenges and higher-than-usual workload, and we encourage anyone interested and qualified to apply for positions with our Department to help guide future growth in Maui County,” said Planning Director Michele McLean in a department press release.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Maui County, HI
Government
County
Maui County, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
mauinow.com

2022 State High School Track & Field Champs honored by Maui Council

The Maui County Council unanimously approved a ceremonial resolution congratulating the Maui County winners at the 2022 Island Movers/Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association State Track and Field Championships during its regular meeting on Sept. 20. Introduced by Upcountry Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura, the resolution recognizes four individual champions from...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Gov. Ige declares fourth disaster relief period for Axis deer crisis in Maui County

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a new disaster relief period due to the Axis deer overpopulation crisis in Maui County. “The emergency relief period has been declared to enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies,” Ige wrote in a press release on the new proclamation.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Pioneer Inn – Maunalei Sugar Connection

Getting a little back into posting historical summaries, I have wanted to correct the record on a couple of the prior posts …. I previously posted a summary on the Maunalei Sugar Company on Lanai:. I also did one on the Pioneer Inn in Lahaina:. https://imagesofoldhawaii.com/a-haven-for-whalers-and…/. I never knew...
LAHAINA, HI
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
KITV.com

3.3 magnitude quake rumbles southwest of Maui

MAUI COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A small earthquake was recorded in the ocean just to the southwest of Maui, off the coast of Kahoolawe, around 6:20 a.m. Friday morning. The 3.3 magnitude quake was recorded at 6:19 a.m. about 37 miles southwest of Kihei at a depth of about 8.5 miles.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Hawaii businessman, former Maui official plead guilty in bribery scandal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Milton Choy, a Honolulu businessman pleaded guilty in court on Monday in connection to a bribery scandal that also involved three former state lawmakers. He was charged by prosecutors on Thursday, Sept. 15. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news Stewart Olani Stant, […]
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Charity Golf Tournament raises $45K for Hale Mahaolu

An annual Charity Golf Tournament, hosted by the Credit Unions of Maui raised $45,000 to benefit local nonprofit Hale Mahaolu. Hale Mahaolu is known for providing housing, meals, and personal care for Maui kūpuna and disabled individuals, as well as affordable housing for individuals and families. “We so appreciate...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Kahului man suffers fatal injuries in deadly Maui Lani crash

A 74-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a deadly crash on Maui Lani Parkway Wednesday afternoon. The single vehicle collision was reported at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022, at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive in Kahului. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani

As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
PUKALANI, HI
mauinow.com

Dental Student from Wailuku Receives $10,000 Scholarship

Wailuku resident Layke Yamauchi, a fourth-year dental student at the University of Washington, received a $10,000 scholarship from the Hawaiʻi Dental Service Foundation. This is his third Hawaiʻi Dental Service Community Scholarship. The foundation has awarded four dental students and four dental hygiene students with scholarships totaling $60,000.
WAILUKU, HI
mauimagazine.net

Sweet Memories: Komoda Store and Bakery

In the heart of Makawao Town, there’s a shop that has survived five wars, 19 presidents and a global pandemic. For decades, it has opened at 7 a.m., five days per week, and even though you won’t find it on the internet or social media — and the storefront is unmarked — after 105 years, Komoda Store and Bakery shows no sign of slowing down.
MAKAWAO, HI

