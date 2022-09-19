The Maui County Department of Planning is seeking applicants to fill six newly funded and 12 vacant positions, ranging from clerical to planner and supervisory positions. “We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding with permit delays as we work through our staffing challenges and higher-than-usual workload, and we encourage anyone interested and qualified to apply for positions with our Department to help guide future growth in Maui County,” said Planning Director Michele McLean in a department press release.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO