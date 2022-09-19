Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
Justice Concerned With Cold Weather Impact On COVID-19
Gov. Jim Justice is concerned with the impact cold weather will have on the state’s COVID-19 numbers. During a short press briefing Monday morning, Justice read out 12 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the state’s total to 7,379. At the end of the conference, Justice compared...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Third resident in 40s dies from COVID in past week
CHARLESTON — Statewide COVID-19 cases again slightly declined between Monday and Tuesday while the third death in a week of someone in their 40s has been confirmed in West Virginia, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. Active cases were 1,782 on Tuesday, down 68 from 1,850...
wchstv.com
Nine COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday in West Virginia. The new deaths push the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,379, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. a 76-year-old man from Lewis County.
wvpublic.org
Resources Available To Prevent Veteran Suicide In Southern W.Va.
The Beckley VA Medical Center wants more people to know about the resources available to prevent veteran suicide. Suicide rates among veterans are more than 50 percent higher than civilian adults. The VA is hosting events in September, which is Suicide Prevention Month. Sixteen veterans on average take their own...
West Virginia is returning $86 million meant to help renters and landlords to the federal government
When West Virginia unveiled a new rental assistance program in March 2021 to prevent evictions and utility shutoffs, Gov. Jim Justice promised help was on the way. “This year has been challenging for so many West Virginians. Many lost their jobs and have struggled to pay rent through no fault of their own,” he said in a press release. “These are great West Virginians who are contributors to our economy in every way. We’re all-in to help them, and I could not be happier about this wonderful program.”
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
COVID-19 cases down in West Virginia; 43-year-old among latest deaths
CHARLSTON — Statewide active cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus dropped below 1,900 in West Virginia over the weekend, according to the Monday morning pandemic update from the Department of Health and Human Resources. The state reported 1,850 active cases on Monday, a drop of 433 since the Friday update...
woay.com
Attorney General Morrisey asks DEA for more information on emergence of Nitazenes
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has written a letter to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration requesting additional information on the synthetic opioid drug, Nitazenes. Nitazenes are benzimidazole opioids that are reportedly ten times stronger than fentanyl- which is 50 times stronger than heroin. As a result, the drug is becoming more prevalent in deadly overdoses.
West Virginia ranked last for ‘happiest state’ in 2022
Across the 50 states, West Virginia ranked 50th on WalletHub's "2022 Happiest States in America."
West Virginia LIEAP recipients to get extra one-time payment
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginians who receive Low Income Energy Assistance Program benefits in the 2022 year will receive support from an extra supplemental payment, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR says the payments will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance paid to the client […]
Study finds record increase in money lost to online scams—here’s how West Virginia ranked
A record $6.9 billion was lost in 2021 nationwide, which according to Social Catfish, means the amount lost yearly to online scams since the start of the pandemic has doubled.
Native bird being reintroduced to West Virginia
More than 20,000 Bobwhite Quail will be stocked across West Virginia in an attempt to restore the population of the native bird, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
Ohio and West Virginia might experience severe weather Wednesday afternoon/evening
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – The Storm Prediction Center has outlined portions of Ohio and West Virginia in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Areas along and south of I 70 are outlined in a Marginal Risk for severe weather or a one out […]
wvexplorer.com
Governor unveils initiative to restore bobwhite in West Virginia
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — The W.Va. Division of Natural Resources is stocking more than 20,000 bobwhite quail this autumn at wildlife management areas across the state. According to Gov. Jim Justice, the division has stocked more than 12,000 and will continue stocking through October, weather and habitat conditions permitting, through the governor's new quail-stocking initiative.
woay.com
Mountain State Ground Beef available this week in West Virginia stores
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Mountain State Ground Beef will be available for purchase for the week of September 19 at 116 Par Mar and ten Food Fair locations throughout West Virginia. Consumers can purchase a one-pound package of ground beef or one pound of three fresh ground beef patties.
WTRF
West Virginia reaches $147 million settlement with Walmart, CVS
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Settlements have been reached with two big-name pharmacies in suits that claims they contributed to the oversupply of opioids in West Virginia. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced the settlements, which total more than $147 million, on Tuesday. According to a release from Morrisey, the lawsuits alleged that the pharmacies “failed to maintain effective controls as a distributor and dispenser against diversion that contributed to oversupply of opioids in the state.”
Walmart jobs in West Virginia and Ohio: Company plans to hire 40K associates for the holidays
Walmart is planning to hire 40,000 U.S. associates this holiday season, the company announced on its official corporate blog Wednesday.
West Virginia’s 10 best specialty museums, according to Tripadvisor
West Virginia is home to some unique specialty museums that you can visit on your next trip into the state or around it.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia natural gas unitization lawsuit re-filed
CHARLESTON — Taking the advice offered by a federal judge, plaintiffs in a case to block West Virginia’s new natural gas unitization/forced pooling law re-filed the case against state regulators. Attorneys for Bethany residents Scott Sonda and Brian Corwin filed an amended complaint Tuesday in the U.S. District...
wchstv.com
Seven more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active virus cases up about 125
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seven more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Friday, and active virus cases rose about 125. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths in a news release:. a 91-year-old woman from Boone County. a 92-year-old man from Harrison...
United Way says record-high number need help with utility bills
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – With Fall officially set to return on Thursday, temperatures are going down, but utility bills will be heading back up. The United Way’s 211 service helps connect people in southern West Virginia who need assistance on their utility bills with organizations that can help with financial support. Simply dial 211 on […]
