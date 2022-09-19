Read full article on original website
Resources Available To Prevent Veteran Suicide In Southern W.Va.
The Beckley VA Medical Center wants more people to know about the resources available to prevent veteran suicide. Suicide rates among veterans are more than 50 percent higher than civilian adults. The VA is hosting events in September, which is Suicide Prevention Month. Sixteen veterans on average take their own...
Manchin In The Middle And Healing Appalachia Music Festival Returns, This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, this weekend sees the return of “Healing Appalachia” in Greenbrier County. The music festival features performances by regional musical luminaries, but the festival has a larger mission than just a good time. Bill Lynch has the story. Also, in this show, West Virginia’s...
Nature Sounds And Getting Out To Vote On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the push to boost West Virginia voter registration for some has an overriding theme. As Randy Yohe reports, all involved want to see informed voters going to their polling places in November. Also, in this show, Jim Lange is the host of WVPB’s show Ecelctopia....
WVPB Is Looking For An Accountant
Seeking qualified applicants for a Staff Accountant (Administrative Service Manager 2) for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. Full Job Description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:. Kristina Dodd. 600 Capitol Street. Charleston, WV 25301. kdodd@wvpublic.org. Applicant...
Quail Stocking Program Set To Release 20,000 Wild Birds In W.Va.
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is beginning a program to restock quail in the state’s wild areas. Stocking is the process of raising birds up to a certain age before releasing them into a designated habitat. A total of 20,000 quail are set to be stocked in seven locations around the state through October with 12,000 already having been released since August.
Appalachian Power Takes Coal Plant Request Back To Virginia
Appalachian Power tried again Wednesday to convince Virginia regulators to extend the life of two West Virginia power plants. The company went back to the Virginia State Corporation Commission about a year after the body rejected its plan for the John Amos and Mountaineer power plants. The utility asked regulators...
Voter Registration Push Has Overriding Themes
For some, the push to boost West Virginia voter registration has an overriding theme. What’s consistent is that all involved want to see informed voters going to polling places in November. Tucker County Clerk Sherry Simmons proudly said with a population of about 6,800, and more than 5,000 registered...
DHHR Offers Energy Assistance Program Supplement
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced a supplemental payment will be issued to individuals who received Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) assistance in the 2022 program year. The payment will range from $25 to $465 and will be based on the amount of LIEAP assistance...
Hidden History Happenings In Southern W.Va.
The National Park Service is hosting several events this week to celebrate the “hidden histories” of southern West Virginia. It’s part of the 16th Annual Hidden History Happenings. Park rangers are guiding hikes, hosting a Lumberjack Festival and even making apple butter to celebrate the rich history...
Justice Concerned With Cold Weather Impact On COVID-19
Gov. Jim Justice is concerned with the impact cold weather will have on the state’s COVID-19 numbers. During a short press briefing Monday morning, Justice read out 12 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state, bringing the state’s total to 7,379. At the end of the conference, Justice compared...
States dependent on Colorado River wonder if desalination could help the water supply
The Colorado River is shrinking. And a month ago, states that rely on it missed a federal deadline to propose ways to drastically cut back usage. So as the search continues for a comprehensive solution, some are asking if a process called desalination could help. As Alex Hager of member station KUNC reports, that particular technology comes with big tradeoffs.
