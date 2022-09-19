Read full article on original website
Around Baton Rouge: Hunting and Fishing Day, 'Broadway at the Ballet! and more events
LIVE AFTER FIVE: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Davis S. Rhorer Plaza, 200 St. Louis St. With Baton Rouge blues-rock artist Jonathon Long. Free. downtownbatonrouge.org. "BROADWAY AT THE BALLET!": 7 p.m., Dancers’ Workshop, NeuroMedical Center Studio, 10745 Linkwood Court. Baton Rouge An evening of song and dance presented by Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre. $50 in advance; $60 at the door. https://bidpal.net/broadwayballet.
"Day of Hope" field trip prompts criticism from Baton Rouge high school students
More than 2,100 students from Baton Rouge high schools were excused from classes Tuesday morning and hopped on school buses to attend what was billed as a “College & Career Fair.”. Some students, however, came away from this districtwide field trip upset, saying what they participated in felt more...
Letters: Widen I-10 in Baton Rouge? No way; shoot for a southern bypass instead
We should forget about widening Interstate 10 through Baton Rouge. It won’t work without also adding another one or two lanes to the Mississippi River Bridge and it will also cost billions of dollars to shut down one of two lanes of the highway for a couple of years and replace or restore all of the existing entries and exits and the bridges.
Catholic High custodian, 70, identified as victim of fatal New Iberia stabbing
A 70-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in New Iberia. Carl Austin of New Iberia was pronounced dead at an area hospital after officers with the New Iberia Police Department found the 70-year-old unresponsive and suffering from two stab wounds in the 1000 block of Dauphine Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, New Iberia Police spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said in a statement.
See what will be built across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center
Land is being cleared across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to make room for a drive-thru coffee shop. 7 Brew coffee plans to open a location at 5131 Essen Lane in the next few months. The fast-growing Arkansas chain is looking at building between 20 and 40 locations across south Louisiana, said Judah Vedros, of Kurz & Hebert. 7 Brew locations are in small modular buildings and feature double drive-thru lanes.
Replay: Six days after killing of LSU student Allison Rice, local officials share updates
LSU student Allison Rice was fatally shot nearly a week ago as she tried to turn her vehicle around at a train crossing on Government Street, Baton Rouge police have said. LATEST COVERAGE: Baton Rouge police chief warns of gang violence; plans heavy police presence in targeted areas. Police and...
Letters: Violent crime changes the college experience for LSU students
As relatively new residents of Baton Rouge, my husband and I have often asked ourselves whether this move was the right one in terms of safety. We’ve tweaked our daily living habits to avoid any potential problems. That has worked for us in our schedules. However, I have a...
Rouses breaks ground on market in north Baton Rouge: 'It's an area that needs a store'
Rouses Markets executives and Baton Rouge leadership broke ground on a new store at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and North Ardenwood Drive on Thursday, a location that city leaders say will help redevelop a major street and make a dent in the food deserts of North Baton Rouge. "We...
Creativity an important ingredient for Major Chenevert, executive chef at Portobello's Grill
Football was Major Chenevert's priority when he left Baton Rouge for Northwestern State University in Natchitoches. He dreamed of a career in the sport, but as sometimes happens, that dream didn't come true. So, Chenevert returned to his hometown and took a job at Vincent's City Club, which set him...
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Sept. 21, 2022
The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday. Line dance. Fourth Monday. Religious service. Tuesdays. Nutrition education. Wednesdays. Exercise/yoga. Thursdays. Bible study. Fridays. Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
Smiley: Did you wear pajamas to the game?
This one is from my "The Times Have Really Changed" file:. Thanks to Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, for bringing back memories of an event from my freshman year at LSU. Well, partial memories, because I can't recall details. Earl says the fall issue of the LSU alumni magazine mentions...
Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity chapter suspended from UL Lafayette after hazing investigation
A University of Louisiana at Lafayette fraternity has been suspended from campus for three years after an investigation into hazing, the second suspension at the school in four months. The Zeta Xi chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. was suspended for three years after an investigation into allegations of...
They juggled LSU classes and opening an online store. Now, they're graduating to a boutique.
Pink leather blazers and emerald frilly dresses, along with other women’s clothing items, line the side wall of Marem, a new 1,470-square-foot clothing boutique that opened Friday, Sept. 16 in Baton Rouge. The name Marem is a combination of the two owners’ first names, Marlo Rodrigue and Emily Rodrigue....
A blood test that detects cancer without symptoms could be a gamechanger for Louisiana
Within a dozen patient blood draws, Dr. David Myers, an internal medicine physician in Metairie, got the first positive result for a new blood test that detects cancer last summer. A healthy patient in her 60s had a marker that indicated she may have a type cancer related to HPV,...
See these Baton Rouge luxury homes listed over $2 million
Baton Rouge is home to a variety of architectural styles — Acadian, cottage, French, Creole and ranch, to name a few. The city's current real estate market includes a variety of home styles, but the high-end homes have some common traits — over-the-top bathrooms, lots of garages and more.
‘Targeted’ attack leaves Baton Rouge rapper dead in gang-related shooting, sheriff says
A man gunned down in an apartment building parking lot was a rapper with a growing local following, a member of his family said — the latest victim of Baton Rouge violence with connections to groups embedded in the city's volatile rap scene. Authorities on Wednesday identified the victim,...
Man killed in shooting at Sherwood Common apartment complex, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
A man was shot and killed Tuesday night at an apartment complex off Airline Highway in East Baton Rouge, authorities said. Update: ‘Targeted’ attack leaves Baton Rouge rapper dead in gang-related shooting, sheriff says. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday at 4500 Sherwood Common Boulevard, Sheriff's Office...
Mandatory summer school for Louisiana kids behind on reading? Some are pushing back.
State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley proposed Thursday that students in kindergarten, first, second, third and fourth grades who are not reading on grade level be required to undergo 30 hours of summer remediation or repeat the grade. The plan sparked immediate criticism from local superintendents, including questions about the...
Istrouma's football team is 3-0 and it has the 'Great Wall of Louisiana' to thank for it
Jeremy Gradney, head coach at Istrouma High School, walks down a dim hallway, pulls open a door and motions to a few of his players. This, he says, is the G-WOL. Four juniors and one senior comprise Istrouma’s Great Wall of Louisiana (G-WOL), the young — yet experienced — the quiet — yet fierce — offensive line of the District 6-4A Indians.
Panel: Lafayette's downtown may not boom, but it will build -- piece by piece
Downtown Lafayette’s development won’t blossom in a single, fell swoop but in small pieces, real estate investors and enthusiasts said at Downtown Lafayette Lunch & Learn on Wednesday. But downtown enthusiasts ought to be energized by the presence of four key traits that Lafayette possesses and what might...
