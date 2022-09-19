ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Around Baton Rouge: Hunting and Fishing Day, 'Broadway at the Ballet! and more events

LIVE AFTER FIVE: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Davis S. Rhorer Plaza, 200 St. Louis St. With Baton Rouge blues-rock artist Jonathon Long. Free. downtownbatonrouge.org. "BROADWAY AT THE BALLET!": 7 p.m., Dancers’ Workshop, NeuroMedical Center Studio, 10745 Linkwood Court. Baton Rouge An evening of song and dance presented by Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre. $50 in advance; $60 at the door. https://bidpal.net/broadwayballet.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Letters: Widen I-10 in Baton Rouge? No way; shoot for a southern bypass instead

We should forget about widening Interstate 10 through Baton Rouge. It won’t work without also adding another one or two lanes to the Mississippi River Bridge and it will also cost billions of dollars to shut down one of two lanes of the highway for a couple of years and replace or restore all of the existing entries and exits and the bridges.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Catholic High custodian, 70, identified as victim of fatal New Iberia stabbing

A 70-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing in New Iberia. Carl Austin of New Iberia was pronounced dead at an area hospital after officers with the New Iberia Police Department found the 70-year-old unresponsive and suffering from two stab wounds in the 1000 block of Dauphine Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, New Iberia Police spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said in a statement.
NEW IBERIA, LA
New Iberia, LA
See what will be built across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center

Land is being cleared across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to make room for a drive-thru coffee shop. 7 Brew coffee plans to open a location at 5131 Essen Lane in the next few months. The fast-growing Arkansas chain is looking at building between 20 and 40 locations across south Louisiana, said Judah Vedros, of Kurz & Hebert. 7 Brew locations are in small modular buildings and feature double drive-thru lanes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Sept. 21, 2022

The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday. Line dance. Fourth Monday. Religious service. Tuesdays. Nutrition education. Wednesdays. Exercise/yoga. Thursdays. Bible study. Fridays. Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
Smiley: Did you wear pajamas to the game?

This one is from my "The Times Have Really Changed" file:. Thanks to Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, for bringing back memories of an event from my freshman year at LSU. Well, partial memories, because I can't recall details. Earl says the fall issue of the LSU alumni magazine mentions...
BATON ROUGE, LA
See these Baton Rouge luxury homes listed over $2 million

Baton Rouge is home to a variety of architectural styles — Acadian, cottage, French, Creole and ranch, to name a few. The city's current real estate market includes a variety of home styles, but the high-end homes have some common traits — over-the-top bathrooms, lots of garages and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
