Does 90 Day Fiance’s Michael Ilesanmi Have an Instagram After His Fight With Angela Deem?

TLC (2)

Social media drama. 90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi recently reactivated his Instagram account, which led to a fight with his wife, Angela Deem. Keep reading to find out what we know about his current Instagram account.

Does Michael Ilesanmi Currently Have an Instagram Account?

During the September 18 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Michael complained to Angela that he spent his birthday at home because he was “financially buoyant.”

“I mean, I don’t have more cash on me, so I had to stay at home,” he told his wife, who is living in the United States as he remains in his home country of Nigeria. “Remember? I told you to send me some money, but you refused.”

Angela went on to express her frustrations with Michael during a confessional. “You have been blessed all these four years and now you want to be ungrateful, mother f—er,” she said. “I’ve always provided Michael with enough money to live on so he can make payments on his car, keep his phone on, have a TV. So where is that damn money going if he’s asking for more?”

“He had the nerve to threaten me — he would take down his Instagram, only if I send him $5,000,” the TLC star continued. “Now how much shadier can he get?”

As the conversation continued, Angela accused Michael of blocking her and “talking to women” on Instagram. She then asked her husband to take down his Instagram account, though he refused.

After she hung up on Michael, she dubbed him as a “social media whore” during a confessional.

“His feed and comments are filled with women, and who knows what in the hell happens in his DM,” Angela claimed. “Would you trust your husband if you he was flirting with other women on social media? No, you wouldn’t. And if you say yes, you’re telling a damn lie.”

At the time of publication, Michael’s Instagram appears to have been deactivated.

How Did Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem Meet?

Angela met Michael in 2017 on social media. After they developed a long-distance relationship, she traveled to Nigeria to meet him in person for the first time. The pair eventually filed for Michael’s K-1 visa, which was later denied.

They later exchanged vows in Africa in January 2020 because it was the only way to bring him to the United States on a CR-1 visa, which allows the spouse of an American citizen to enter the country and obtain a green card.

Despite their nuptials, the couple – who made their reality TV debut during season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days – haven’t been able to reunite in the U.S. “Michael and I have been waiting on this spousal visa for two years and … we still haven’t got approval,” Angela explained during a June 2022 episode of 90 Day Diaries. “The wait is tough, so I just decided in the meantime to focus on my health.”

Why Doesn’t Angela Deem Want Michael Ilesanmi to Have Instagram?

Before the couple joined the show, Michael and Angela had separate Instagram accounts. However, Michael deactivated his profile and Angela updated her account to make it into a joint page for her and her husband to share following their reality TV debut. Michael and Angela continued to share a joint Instagram account for three years.

Split rumors began to swirl when Michael reactivated and started using his separate account in January 2022. The pair appeared to take jabs at each other, including Michael spending time with fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar, whom Angela has butted heads with in the past.

While it seems Michael eventually deleted his Instagram page, Angela regularly posts on social media but has not shared a photo or video of her husband since November 2021.

She’s been open about the strain in their relationship during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, noting that she doesn’t trust Michael.

“The biggest challenge our marriage is facing right now is the shady s—t Michael’s doing,” Angela said in a confessional during the September 11 episode. “He hardly ever calls. And when he does call, it’s only about the visa or that he needs money. And on top of that, he’s put his Instagram up [despite] knowing I’m against it. He even went so far as to block me.”