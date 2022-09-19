Read full article on original website
Former Premier League Midfielder Says Christian Eriksen Should Be Manchester United Captain
A former Premier League midfielder has stated his opinion that Christian Eriksen should be handed the Manchester United captaincy.
FOX Sports
Phillips out of England squad in concern ahead of World Cup
LONDON (AP) — Kalvin Phillips withdrew from the England squad on Tuesday because of a shoulder injury in a concern for coach Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup. Phillips was replaced by fellow central midfielder Jordan Henderson, with England playing Nations League games against Italy and Germany over the next week.
BBC
Football transfers: Pochettino, Tielemans, Pulisic, Allan, Tchouameni, Leao
Nice are hoping they can convince former Paris St-Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre as manager of the Ligue 1 club. (ESPN) Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, says he does not regret staying at Leicester City this summer despite being linked with a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports)
‘My road is not over’ – Cristiano Ronaldo targets Euro 2024 as Man Utd star accepts Portugal’s top scorer award
CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed his ambition to fire Portugal to Euro 2024 glory while receiving a top award for his nation. The 37-year-old forward has found himself relegated to Manchester United’s bench under Erik ten Hag for the majority of their Premier League campaign. After failing to secure a...
Former England manager Fabio Capello brands Harry Kane 'one of the greatest forwards of ALL-TIME'... as he suggests Three Lions are World Cup contenders because they're 'better suited to playing matches during the season'
Former England manager Fabio Capello has branded current Three Lions captain Harry Kane one of the best forwards of all time. England are preparing to face Italy and Germany in the final international break before the World Cup, a period in which Kane could become his country's all-time leading goalscorer with the Tottenham forward currently just three goals behind current record holder Wayne Rooney.
SkySports
Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton head coach's playing style analysed after Graham Potter leaves for Chelsea
New Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will face the media on Tuesday - but what will the progressive manager bring to the south-coast club?. The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo - earning rave reviews for his style of football.
SkySports
Mauricio Pochettino set to hold shock talks with Nice over swift return to management - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Mauricio Pochettino is set to hold shock talks with Nice over a swift return to management. Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard has hinted he could be interested in a move to the Premier League where Chelsea and Manchester United are both keen.
SkySports
England join World Cup nations in launching inclusion campaign | 'Is it really going to make a difference?'
England captain Harry Kane and Wales skipper Gareth Bale will wear an anti-discrimination armband during their World Cup matches in Qatar this winter. The Football Association has joined nine other European federations, including the Football Association of Wales, in supporting a season-long OneLove campaign against discrimination. The captains of the...
FIFA・
Cristiano Ronaldo Intends To Break Record By Playing For Portugal At Euro 2024
He will be aged 39 years, four months and nine days when Euro 2024 begins.
FIFA・
England World Cup 2022 squad: Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who has work to do?
England’s Nations League double header against Italy and Germany this month is Gareth Southgate’s final chance to work with his players before selecting his squad for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.Southgate’s 28-man selection for the September internationals contained few surprises except a first call-up for Ivan Toney, after the Brentford striker’s excellent start to the new Premier League season.Time is running out for Toney and others on the fringes of the squad to force their way into Southgate’s thinking, though, with only weeks to go until the tournament.England will be aiming to go one better than last summer and...
SkySports
Scotland 3-0 Ukraine: John McGinn and Lyndon Dykes help Steve Clarke's side take control of Nations League group
Scotland's stand-in captain John McGinn says they needed Wednesday's 3-0 win over Ukraine - which moved them two points clear at the top of their Nations League group - after the heartbreak of missing out on the World Cup. Steve Clarke's side opened the scoring through McGinn (70) before Lyndon...
SkySports
Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Charlie Appleby to monitor Paris ground for Adayar with Champions Day still the main thought
Ground conditions at ParisLongchamp are likely to be the deciding factor as to whether Adayar has a second crack at the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday week, live on Sky Sports Racing. Last year's Derby and King George hero was beaten just under four lengths into fourth place...
SkySports
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger: I would wind players up if stadiums were too quiet
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger says he would deliberately wind up opposition players if stadiums were too quiet for his liking. The Germany international left the Premier League club for Real Madrid in the summer, joining the La Liga side on a free transfer. Rudiger has now revealed that he...
SkySports
Steph Houghton: I found it difficult to watch Euros, but I'm not ready to close England chapter yet
Former Lionesses captain Steph Houghton says she found it difficult to watch this summer's Euros, but is not ready to give up on her England career just yet. The Manchester City defender suffered a torn Achilles in September 2021 and faced a race to be fit for Sarina Wiegman's Euro 2022 squad.
SkySports
Ahead of England's final games ahead of November's World Cup opener, Essential Football looks ahead to the Three Lions taking on Italy and Germany as they look to avoid relegation from the top tier of the Nations League. Ron Walker and Peter Smith are joined by Sky Sports News' Rob...
SkySports
Rangers' Scottish Premiership matches against St Johnstone and St Mirren to be shown live on Sky Sports
Rangers' games away to St Johnstone and St Mirren are the latest Scottish Premiership games selected to be shown live on Sky Sports. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side will visit McDiarmid Park on Sunday November 6, live on Sky Sports at midday. Their game away to St Mirren on November 12...
SkySports
Harry Maguire looks a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate but Ivan Toney must seize his chance - England World Cup squad ladder
Is Harry Maguire a shoo-in for Gareth Southgate? Can the injured Kalvin Phillips win his race to be fit? Could Ivan Toney jump above Tammy Abraham and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order?. The Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder is here!. From now until England boss Southgate names...
SkySports
Damian Willoughby: Chelsea sack commercial director over 'inappropriate messages' sent to female agent
Chelsea have sacked recently-appointed commercial director Damian Willoughby over "inappropriate messages" he sent prior to joining the club. It is understood the messages were sent to Catalina Kim, a football agent who is the founder and chief executive of C&P Sports Group. C&P was involved in a bid by British...
SkySports
Rafael Benitez exclusive: Former Everton boss says it was impossible to manage club his way due to Liverpool ties
Rafael Benitez says it was impossible to manage Everton the way he wanted to due to his history with rivals Liverpool. Benitez, who won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, became Everton boss in July 2021 but was sacked six months later after struggling to improve results and win over supporters.
UEFA・
SkySports
England vs India: Harmanpreet Kaur's unbeaten century sets up ODI series-clinching win for tourists
India sealed a one-day international series win over England as captain Harmanpreet Kaur's brilliant unbeaten century set up an 88-run victory at Canterbury. Kaur's stunning 143 not out helped her side post 333-5 after being put in to bat, before England were all out for 245 to give India an unassailable 2-0 lead ahead of Saturday's series finale at Lord's.
