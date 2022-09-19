ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillips out of England squad in concern ahead of World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Kalvin Phillips withdrew from the England squad on Tuesday because of a shoulder injury in a concern for coach Gareth Southgate ahead of the World Cup. Phillips was replaced by fellow central midfielder Jordan Henderson, with England playing Nations League games against Italy and Germany over the next week.
Former England manager Fabio Capello brands Harry Kane 'one of the greatest forwards of ALL-TIME'... as he suggests Three Lions are World Cup contenders because they're 'better suited to playing matches during the season'

Former England manager Fabio Capello has branded current Three Lions captain Harry Kane one of the best forwards of all time. England are preparing to face Italy and Germany in the final international break before the World Cup, a period in which Kane could become his country's all-time leading goalscorer with the Tottenham forward currently just three goals behind current record holder Wayne Rooney.
Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton head coach's playing style analysed after Graham Potter leaves for Chelsea

New Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi will face the media on Tuesday - but what will the progressive manager bring to the south-coast club?. The Italian has been out of work after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk in July following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had previously spent three years in charge of Serie A side Sassuolo - earning rave reviews for his style of football.
England join World Cup nations in launching inclusion campaign | 'Is it really going to make a difference?'

England captain Harry Kane and Wales skipper Gareth Bale will wear an anti-discrimination armband during their World Cup matches in Qatar this winter. The Football Association has joined nine other European federations, including the Football Association of Wales, in supporting a season-long OneLove campaign against discrimination. The captains of the...
England World Cup 2022 squad: Who’s on the plane, who’s in contention and who has work to do?

England’s Nations League double header against Italy and Germany this month is Gareth Southgate’s final chance to work with his players before selecting his squad for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.Southgate’s 28-man selection for the September internationals contained few surprises except a first call-up for Ivan Toney, after the Brentford striker’s excellent start to the new Premier League season.Time is running out for Toney and others on the fringes of the squad to force their way into Southgate’s thinking, though, with only weeks to go until the tournament.England will be aiming to go one better than last summer and...
Rafael Benitez exclusive: Former Everton boss says it was impossible to manage club his way due to Liverpool ties

Rafael Benitez says it was impossible to manage Everton the way he wanted to due to his history with rivals Liverpool. Benitez, who won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, became Everton boss in July 2021 but was sacked six months later after struggling to improve results and win over supporters.
