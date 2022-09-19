England’s Nations League double header against Italy and Germany this month is Gareth Southgate’s final chance to work with his players before selecting his squad for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar.Southgate’s 28-man selection for the September internationals contained few surprises except a first call-up for Ivan Toney, after the Brentford striker’s excellent start to the new Premier League season.Time is running out for Toney and others on the fringes of the squad to force their way into Southgate’s thinking, though, with only weeks to go until the tournament.England will be aiming to go one better than last summer and...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 3 HOURS AGO