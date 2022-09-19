ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 keys for Eagles offense vs. Vikings defense in Week 2

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pNWt_0i1wf45B00

The Eagles and Vikings are hours away from closing out a wild Week 2 of the NFL regular season, and a win would keep both teams at the top of their respective divisions.

Philadelphia will look to replicate their offensive explosion from the season opener while getting a few other weapons involved.

For Minnesota, it’ll be establishing the running game while targeting Justin Jefferson early and often, attempting to overwhelm the Eagles defensively.

With kickoff now just a few hours away, here are three keys for the Philadelphia offense.

Run to keep Minnesota sideline

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBoL7_0i1wf45B00
(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

Philadelphia wants to control the time of possession while converting third-down opportunities.

A strong running game, efficient run-pass ratio, and success on third down means fewer snaps for Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and the Vikings offense.

Clean up the mess

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WvL8L_0i1wf45B00
(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Philadelphia’s offensive line was credited with allowing six pressures on quarterback Jalen Hurts, and it seemed like there were far more breakdowns upfront than that.

For the Eagles to be victorious on offense, he’ll need clean throwing lanes, more time to throw, and efficient play calling against an athletic Minnesota front.

Take what Minnesota gives

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abd7G_0i1wf45B00
Nfl Philadelphia Eagles At Detroit Lions

Week one was about taking what the Lions gave, allowing Jalen Hurts to beat Detroit with his arm and legs.

Minnesota will likely fall back, forcing Hurts to win from the pocket, and he’ll need to avoid getting “bored with the game,” a phrase utilized by Dan Orlovsky.

Hurts has to be willing to live with check-downs, slants, and whatever the Vikings offer on defense, biding his time until a big play becomes available.

