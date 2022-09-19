Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Comments On Sasha Banks’ Recent Car Break-In
Sasha Banks is certainly one of the most established female WWE Superstars of all time. She has been absent from WWE television since walking out on RAW back in May. Recently, Sasha Banks revealed that somebody broke into her car and tried to steal valuables from inside her vehicle. The incident took place in Oakland, and she was shocked it took just five minutes to happen.
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Teases Hilarious Change For Her WWE Character
Asuka is considered one of the more respected veterans in women’s wrestling. She accomplished a lot in WWE, but now she’s ready for evolution with her presentation on television. During the September 19th edition of WWE Raw. Asuka has teased a character change following the show, Alexa Bliss...
ringsidenews.com
Joey Janela Says Tony Khan Hated Comedic Segments With Sonny Kiss
Joey Janela made a name for himself during his time at AEW. While he had quite a few memorable moments of his career there, his contract expired on May 1st. However, there are many things left unexplained after him leaving the company. Janela was part of vignettes with his partner...
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Witnesses Very Scary Incident With Young Child During Flight
Alexa Bliss worked hard to establish herself as one of the mainstays of WWE’s women’s division. Her “Goddess” gimmick won her over with fans and peers alike. Bliss recently witnessed a scary moment during her latest trip. Alexa Bliss took to Twitter and told fans she...
