Westchester resident successfully petitions Albany to get Route 9A repaved
ELMSFORD, N.Y. -- Just in time for winter, there is a plan to repave a major road that always gets pummeled during pothole season.It's a one-and-a-half mile stretch of Route 9A near I-287 in the Westchester County town of Elmsford.As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Tuesday, elected officials are crediting a resident who was driven to make a difference.The view from above shows the massive patchwork of potholes filled after last winter on Route 9A. The road, a pitted mess, gets pounded by thousands of heavy trucks each day.Traveling on it drove Jennifer Glen to distraction -- and action."I've seen people...
3 newly inducted 'Climate Smart' communities located in Westchester
The Village of Bronxville, the Town of Pelham and the Town of North Salem are officially certified as Climate Smart Communities.
Lots of slots: New York's newest casino is nearly set to open in Newburgh Mall
TOWN OF NEWBURGH − Hundreds of black slot machines and table games are in place and waiting to be fed cash, spread across a couple acres of blue and orange carpeting where the Bon Ton department store used to be. Within the next three months, New York's newest casino is expected to open its doors, a playground of electronic gambling devices inside the Newburgh Mall that will operate 20 hours a day. Resorts World Hudson Valley...
westchestergov.com
County Executive George Latimer, Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard Host Ribbon Cutting And Press Tour Of The New Memorial Field
Watch the full press event on Youtube. Westchester County Executive George Latimer and City of Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard will cut the ribbon on the long-awaited newly-improved Memorial Field in Mount Vernon. Latimer said: “I want this project to be a symbol of real change within the City of...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Opening of $80 Million Supportive Housing Development in Queens
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the opening of The Kira, an $80 million affordable and supportive housing development in Jamaica, Queens. This included a newly constructed, 21-story mixed-use building with 139 units of affordable and supportive housing, including 69 with supportive services. "Supportive housing is a vital component of our...
yonkerstimes.com
City of Yonkers Now Accepting Paint at Recycling Center
Mayor Spano Announces Partnership with PaintCare.org. Do You have several half used or quarter gallons of old paint stores up in your garage? On Sept. 20, Mayor Mike Spano announced a partnership with PaintCare, which operates New York’s Postconsumer Paint Stewardship Program, to allow households and businesses to dispose of leftover paint for recycling with no additional cost. Starting September 21, residents can drop off wet paint at the Yonkers Recycling Center, the designated Postconsumer Paint Collection Site for paint drop-off. The City of Yonkers is now New York State’s largest municipality to participate in the program.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Updates New Yorkers on Progress Combatting Covid-19
Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19. “As we continue to navigate the start of the fall season, I urge all New Yorkers to take steps to better protect themselves against COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “Take advantage of the latest tools and resources at our disposal in order to keep our families and our communities safe. Test before gatherings or travel and if you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options.”
examiner-plus.com
The Slice is Right, Part 2: Northern Westchester Edition
Good morning! Today is Wednesday, September 21. You’re reading today’s edition of Examiner+, our bonus content newsletter for members. Community support is key to funding our local news mission. If you haven’t joined already, become a member now with our free 30-day trial offer to gain full access to all of our content and receive thank-you perks throughout the year like free monthly show tickets.
therealdeal.com
Yonkers greenlights $182M in residential, commercial projects
Several residential and commercial projects are moving closer to reality in Yonkers, thanks to preliminary and final approvals of various financial incentives. The Yonkers Industrial Development Agency approved incentives for projects representing a cumulative private investment of $182 million, the Yonkers Times reported. In addition to hundreds of construction jobs, the developments will create more than 300 housing units in the Westchester County city.
westchestermagazine.com
Joe Coffee Makes Its Local Debut in New Rochelle
General Manager Petar Krbavac Sanders at the register. Photo courtesy of Joe Coffee [New Rochelle Chamber of Commerce]. The modern coffee joint Joe Coffee is expanding its café presence from New York City up to Westchester County. Joe Coffee might sound familiar, and that’s because it operates 24 cafés...
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers IDA Votes Approvals for Developments Totalling $182 Million
Projected to Create More Than 600 Construction Jobs and Over 300 Units of Housing. The Yonkers Industrial Development Agency (YIDA) voted preliminary and final approvals of financial incentives for new residential and commercial projects representing a total private investment of $182.2 million, The developments are projected to create more than 600 construction jobs and over 300 apartments including affordable housing for low-income seniors.
Funeral held for Westchester County highway worker
SHRUB OAK, N.Y. -- A funeral was held Tuesday for a Westchester County highway worker who was killed on the job.Coworkers attended the service in Shrub Oak for 28-year-old Jake Arcara, with tower ladders flying the American flag in his honor.Acara was struck by a vehicle last week while he was working on London Road.Authorities say an 88-year-old driver caused the crash. It's still under investigation.Arcara was engaged and planned to get married in September 2023.
$1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold At ‘Lucky’ Hudson Valley, New York Store
A Powerball ticket worth over $1 million was sold at a "lucky" store in the Hudson Valley. The New York State Lottery confirmed a second-prize ticket for the September 12 Powerball drawing was sold in Westchester County, New York. $1 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Westchester County, New York.
6 Midland Gardens Unit: 5D, Bronxville, NY 10708 - $2,500
BRONXVILLE, N.Y. — A property at 6 Midland Gardens Unit: 5D in Bronxville is listed at $2,500. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Homeless Family Doused
Bridgeport Police said: At 2242hrs on Wednesday September 21, 2022 the Bridgeport ECC received a 911 call from a female party indicating she is homeless and sometimes sleeps at the bus stop area at Huntington Plaza and wants to report a male party on a scooter threw a white product at her and her adult son. Bridgeport Police, Fire and AMR responded. BFD and AMR assessed both parties who both refused medical assistance. At this time the product was deemed to be a dry chem/extinguisher product or baking soda however; it was deemed nonhazardous.
Fairfield Mirror
Members of the Fairfield Community React to Construction of New Residence Hall ‘Regis West’ Construction
On July 14, 2022, Josh LaBella of The Fairfield Citizen wrote in the CT Insider and Connecticut Post an article titled “Fairfield University plans to build new sophomore dorm,” deconstructing a long-circling rumor that the University would indeed be breaking ground on a new residence hall, taking inspiration from the namesake of Regis Hall.
pelhamexaminer.com
Six Pelham businesses win Best of Westchester 2022
Six Pelham businesses have won Westchester Magazine’s Best of Westchester honors for 2022, including Sergio’s, Tig & Peach, the Picture House Regional Film Center, Edo Japanese Steakhouse, DeCicco & Sons and Anna & Jack’s Treehouse. Sergio’s is an Italian restaurant located at 503 Fifth Ave. and has...
yonkerstimes.com
Pataki, New York’s Last Republican Governor, Endorse Lee Zeldin
On September 20, the last Republican Governor of the State of New York, Westchester native George Pataki, endorsed Congressman Lee Zeldin, the republican candidate for governor in 2022. Zeldin and Pataki came together outside Williams Grocery in Inwood, the site of the recent murder of Queens native Rody Rivera. “I...
westchestermagazine.com
5 Gorgeous Westchester County Trails for Seeing Fall Foliage
Rabbit75_fot | AdobeStock. All other photos courtesy of Jane Daniels. We have a local hiking expert pick the best Westchester County trails for you to take in the incredible and colorful fall foliage this year. Fall is the perfect time to get out and exercise in Westchester. Not only is...
cityandstateny.com
Eric Adams’ public schedules tell a lot – but not nearly as much as they should
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office released six months of detailed public schedules Friday afternoon, shining some more light on how the city’s chief executive spends his working hours. But the calendar entries fall short of even the bare minimum of transparency – providing far less information than was released by Adams’ predecessor, Bill de Blasio – reflecting an administration that has resisted revealing too much to the public.
