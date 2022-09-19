Read full article on original website
CNET
Ditch Your iPhone Password. Apple's New iOS 16 Feature Is More Secure
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 models will come technology called passkeys designed to be as easy to use as passwords but much more. That comes with iOS 16, but Google is building passkeys into its phone and browser software, too.
Android Authority
How to delete files and folders from Dropbox
Dropbox is one of the best cloud storage services you can use and provides a quick and easy way to access files across multiple devices. Unless you subscribe to a premium plan, the 2GB of free storage you get with Dropbox may not be enough, especially if you use it to back up photos. You might want to delete some files and folders to ensure you aren’t running out of space. Here’s how to delete files and folders from Dropbox.
Digital Trends
Malwarebytes resolves error that was blocking Google this morning
Are you suddenly getting a lot of alerts from your Malwarebytes app? Are Google-owned websites and services suddenly not working anymore, perhaps even including the browser, Google Chrome? It’s not just you. Many Malwarebytes users are currently experiencing these problems, and currently, there’s only one fix — disabling the...
Business Insider
How to delete all of your Facebook messages, using a web browser or the Messenger mobile app
You can't delete all your Facebook messages at once, but you can delete them one chat at a time. To delete a chat on Facebook, go to the chat settings and click Delete chat. To delete a chat on Messenger, swipe to the left, tap More and Delete. Facebook Messenger...
The Verge
Here’s how Microsoft is rolling out its first major update to Windows 11
The Windows 11 2022 Update is officially here. Microsoft’s latest OS update includes app folders in the Start menu, drag and drop on the taskbar, new touch gestures and animations, and lots of accessibility improvements. You can find our full overview of all the new features right here. Microsoft...
makeuseof.com
Microsoft Is Enhancing the Windows 11 Photos App With OneDrive Integration
As part of the next wave of enhancements for Windows 11, Microsoft is enhancing the Photos app for Windows 11. The changes include some new OneDrive integration, as well as removing the video editor in favor of Clipchamp. Some New Changes for Photos on Windows 11. As per Windows Blogs,...
Microsoft reveals when it will launch new Surface computers
Microsoft has announced the date for its new Surface product event.The computing giant is likely to show the Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 laptop-tablet hybrid, and Surface Studio 3 desktop on 12 October.Both the Surface Laptop and the Pro 9 are expected to have 12th generation CPUs - specifically the Intel Core i5-1235U in the entry level models and a Core i7-1255U at the higher end, according to reports that dropped days before the launch event - made by either Intel or Arm. If it’s the latter, it is reported that the chip will be branded the Microsoft SQ3.It...
How to download Android apps without the Google Play Store
Getting Android apps without using the official Google Play Store can be a bit of a gamble, depending on where you choose to get your apps. And some popular devices, like the best Amazon Fire tablets, don't come preloaded with the Google Play Store. While Android lets you install an APK from anywhere on the web, you want to be smart when selecting a source for those files. We recommend APKMirror because it is a brand we know and trust. This post shows you how to install or "sideload" APKs onto your Android phone or tablet using the service.
ZDNet
Google is moving your Calendar and Assistant "reminders" to Google Tasks
Google Tasks started out as a feature that let Google users create to-do items in their Calendar and Gmail accounts. Then in 2018, Google made Tasks a standalone product. Now, the tech giant is steering more of its users to the Tasks app, moving all Google Assistant and Calendar reminders to Tasks.
How to activate an eSIM on every major US carrier
ESim cards haven't become mainstream yet, but thanks to Apple removing the SIM card slot from the iPhone 14, physical SIM cards are likely seeing their last days. While none of the Android manufacturers have followed suit, it's possible to activate and use an eSIM on all the major U.S. carriers (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile). All the best Android phones are compatible with eSIM, so read on if you're ready for the switch.
technewstoday.com
How to View Messages on iCloud?
Many users are having different queries regarding viewing messages on iCloud. If you are also wondering if you can view your messages, iCloud backs up all the messages from Apple, iMessage, SMS, and MMS. When you turn on sync from all your devices, you can view the messages from those...
technewstoday.com
How to Clear Cache and Cookies on Youtube
If you are experiencing issues while opening the YouTube app or suffering from frequent crashes, clearing the cache is an effective way to end those kinds of issues. While cache files are small in size, they can accumulate pretty quickly, especially if you are using them extensively daily. Thus, it hogs up your important storage space.
Google servers could get your passwords if you use enhanced spell check in Chrome
Google Chrome is filled to the brim with useful features, like spell check. Other than the standard spell check, Chrome also offers “enhanced spell check.” When you want to enable it, Google notes that whatever you type in the browser will be sent to the company’s servers to run it through advanced grammar and style algorithms. This already makes clear that you probably shouldn’t enable it when you’re concerned about data security, and an investigation has confirmed exactly this. Under certain circumstances, your passwords and usernames could be sent to Google's spell-checking servers during login processes.
Facebook whistleblower launches nonprofit to take on big tech
Whistleblower Frances Haugen -- a former Facebook engineer who leaked documents suggesting the firm put profits before safety -- on Thursday launched an organization devoted to fighting harm caused by social media. Haugen contended the tech titan, which has since rebranded itself as Meta, put profits over safety.
CNBC
Microsoft starts rolling out Windows 11 update with video editor and Start menu folders
Microsoft is touting accessibility, customization and security enhancements with the Windows 11 2022 Update, the first major update to Windows 11. Many people have yet to upgrade to Windows 11, as Microsoft won't be ending support for Windows 10 until 2025. Microsoft on Tuesday said it's starting to release the...
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Blank Rows in Google Sheets
Unnecessary blank rows in your sheets can get in the way of making your document look more presentable. The “Right click and Delete” option may get rid of one empty row, but that won’t be an effective strategy for several pages of Google Sheets. Thankfully, there are...
technewstoday.com
How to Reset Google Chrome
With the rise of new browsers with innovative features, Chrome is always on the other side of the comparison spectrum. This is because Chrome is now comparatively more prone to many errors. Out of the many issues like crashing and high CPU usage, potential privacy and security risks stand out the most.
makeuseof.com
GTA6 Leaked, Microsoft Edge Adware, and Travel Through Time in Google Street View
If you're looking for the latest tips and tricks for the gadgets and devices you use, or want to know about the latest tech news that affects everyone, you should subscribe to this, the Really Useful Podcast. This week's show covers the GTA6 leak, Snapchat's new feature, adware in Microsoft's Edge browser, and how to time travel in Google Street View.
Digital Trends
The Windows 11 2022 update is what we should have seen from the start
Windows 11 is getting its first major update since it launched last year, and it brings a lot of new features. From tabs and Task Manager to a built-in video editor, Windows 11 is starting to take shape; it just took us a year to get here. If you don’t...
ohmymag.co.uk
Warning to Microsoft Teams users as serious security flaw identified
Users of Microsoft Teams are being warned of a potentially serious loophole in the app’s security. The flaw was discovered in the desktop version of the app which facilitates business communication. AndroidPolice.com reports that although Microsoft has been notified of the potential security threat, the company does not consider it a priority.
