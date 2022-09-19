Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft
Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August. Quiet quitting is a term used to describe the rejection of uncompensated overwork by employees. Wage theft is a big problem, costing workers approximately $50 billion annually. With a strong labor market, more power is in the...
A diner used servers' tip money to pay its bussers' wages, probe finds. Now it has to pay $1.35 million.
A diner must pay its staff $1.35 million in damages and back wages after it ran an illegal tip pool, the Labor Department announced.
Phys.org
Study of USPS statistics suggests working in high temperatures leads to more harassment and discrimination
An economist at Harvard University has found that on hot days, people working for the U.S. Postal Service are more likely to harass a colleague or discriminate against them. In her paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Ayushi Narayana describes her analysis of Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) reports made by people working for USPS and compared them with weather data to learn more about behavior changes during hot days.
