Wings part ways with Vickie Johnson after second straight loss in first round of the playoffs

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
The Dallas Wings are the third WNBA team that will be in the market for a new coach next season. The team will not pick up Vickie Johnson's option, it announced Monday.

The Wings saw improvement under Johnson in her second season at the helm. After going 14-18 under Johnson in 2021, the team improved to 18-18 in her second year. The team experienced two first-round playoff exits under Johnson. The Wings lost to the Chicago Sky in 2021 and dropped a three-game series against the Connecticut Sun in 2022.

Johnson finished with a 32-36 record as the Wings' head coach. The team went 1-3 in four postseason games under Johnson.

That wasn't good enough for the Wings, who believed a change was necessary to win a WNBA championship.

"While our organization has taken steps forward this season, at this time I believe a change provides our team with the best opportunity to achieve our long-term goals of advancing in the playoffs and ultimately competing for a WNBA Championship," Dallas Wings President & CEO Greg Bibb stated. "I would like to thank Vickie for her work on behalf of the organization and wish her the best in her future endeavors."

The news comes a day after the Las Vegas Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA Finals.

The Wings say they will begin searching for a replacement immediately. The Wings, Los Angeles Sparks and Indiana Fever are all in the market for new coaches following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

ESPN

Dallas Wings fire coach Vickie Johnson despite playoff berth

The Dallas Wings fired coach Vickie Johnson on Monday, opting to not exercise the team option on her contract. Johnson, 50, went 32-36 in her two seasons in Dallas, making the playoffs both years and losing in the first round. This season, Johnson led the Wings to their best record, 18-18, since the team moved to Dallas in 2016.
Axios

The hot streak that won a WNBA title

There are hot streaks, and then there's the 10-game heater Chelsea Gray just completed to lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first WNBA title and earn Finals MVP honors. By the numbers: Gray averaged 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 10 playoff games — up from her regular-season averages of 13.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
BASKETBALL
FanSided

Las Vegas Aces might have more hardware than any team in WNBA history

The Las Vegas Aces collected a historic number of trophies and honors during the 2022 WNBA season, culminating with the first title in franchise history. The Las Vegas Aces capped off their season with a 78-71 victory over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals, securing the league’s biggest prize. But the WNBA Championship Trophy is far from the only bit of hardware they secured this season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Front Office Sports

Record-Breaking WNBA Season Sees Big Jump on Twitter

The WNBA season — which culminated with Becky Hammon’s Las Vegas Aces taking home the franchise’s first title — was a big hit on Twitter. Per data provided to Front Office Sports from the social media company, conversation volume about the WNBA during the season was up 72.8% in the United States compared to the 2021 campaign.
LAS VEGAS, NV
