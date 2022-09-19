Read full article on original website
More abandoned vessels out of water in Elizabeth River
Mike Provost’s Vessel Disposal & Reuse Foundation and his sponsors have pulled three more abandoned and derelict vessels out of Hampton Roads' waterways.
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
Virginia Beach-based Operation Blessing sends aid to Puerto Rico in Fiona's aftermath
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After deciding to retire and move around in 2016, Alan Adair now lives in Las Marias, Puerto Rico, where he lost power for a while from the strong winds of Hurricane Fiona. A former veterinarian from Virginia Beach, Adair said he lived through Hurricane Maria and...
Lofty New Sea Turtle Mural to Greet Va. Aquarium Visitors
In an effort to beautify the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center’s huge front wall, the. Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department has launched a mural project in collaboration with the Virginia. Aquarium. The goal was to find an artist who could design and paint a mural for that front...
Newport News Home Depot fills 800 buckets with Kentucky disaster relief supplies
Today team members at Newport News Home Depot filled buckets for Operation Blessing to help with Kentucky disaster relief efforts.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
Virginia Beach considers implementing a 'marijuana task force'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Buying recreational marijuana in Virginia remains illegal, but city leaders in Virginia Beach are preparing for it to become legal in the future. An advisory committee is proposing a "Marijuana Task Force," which would be dedicated to informing organizations looking to sell recreational marijuana on where, how, and what conditions it would be legal for them to sell.
Volunteers, Habitat for Humanity build home for single mother in Chesapeake
On Wednesday, Waters joined Habitat for Humanity representatives and volunteers from A1 Sewage and Drain to work on her new house in Chesapeake. Waters and her two teenage children are set to move into the house next month.
Did you know you can go apple picking right in Virginia Beach?
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jeb Cullipher's family has worked on their Pungo, Virginia Beach farm for three generations — and they were farmers even before that, going all the way back to 1850. But apple picking there is fairly new. "Evercrisp, suncrisp, crimson crisp, ludacrisp, shizuka, ambrosia, Spitzenburg,"...
'It was just unbelievable' | 1 dead, 1 rescued after hang glider crash off the Outer Banks
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died after a hang glider crash in the Southern Shores area of Dare County Wednesday morning. The aircraft was an ultralight glider carrying two people, according to Sheila Kane, the town clerk for Southern Shores. She said the plane malfunctioned around 10 a.m. and...
Body recovered from water in Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach, identified as missing kayaker
According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, an off-duty officer saw what they believed to be a body in the water off the beach on the 3100 block of Sandfiddler Road on Friday, Sept. 16.
Strong storms and a push of Autumn air Thursday
The first strong cold front of the season is arriving Thursday. This will cool down our temperatures from the expected 90s tomorrow to the 60s and 70s for Friday. The concern is, the thunderstorms that develop along the front could bring in damaging wind gusts. The timing for the thunderstorms...
Family and friends remember Ryan Tew, a missing Virginia kayaker found dead Friday
"[He] loved his family ... just the definition of a good friend,"
How this 'shy' Virginia woman had a photo with the Queen Mother shared globally
For one Colonial Heights woman, her death brought back a unique memory that also was shared around the world.
Could a bigger Norfolk arena survive if one is also built near Richmond? Operator says it depends who opens first
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Plans to bring an arena to Norfolk are moving forward, but one potential operator is warning that time is of the essence. Oak View Group, a global company that manages and invests in arenas, said they are keeping an eye on a potential arena development outside Richmond in Henrico County. Doug […]
Bonaventure Purchases Two Apartment Complexes In Hampton Roads
Bonaventure, an Alexandria-based company that focuses on the development, construction, and property management of multifamily communities, recently announced it bought two separate apartment complexes in the Hampton Roads region. On September 16, it was announced that Bonaventure acquired properties in Hampton as well as in Virginia Beach. Want to read...
Va. Beach considers a cannabis task force before retail pot sales roll out
Recreational marijuana is now legal to possess, consume and grow in Virginia, but you still can’t buy it legally until 2024. One Virginia Beach group is pushing to create a cannabis task force.
The Queen’s visit to Norfolk, Va. | Opinion
During the Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Norfolk, Va., in 1957, I was young Marine PFC attached to CINCLANT/SACLANT on Hampton Blvd. My job was the driver and bodyguard for the Deputy Supreme Allied Commander, Admiral Sir John Eaton who was knighted by the Queen during this visit. My duties were to drive and see to his well-being while in the Greater Norfolk area.
15 Best Restaurants in Norfolk VA You Must Try
Are you looking to try some of the best restaurants in Norfolk VA? You have come to the right place because when you are done here you will know right where to head. Norfolk has so many amazing local spots to choose from and there are always new ones popping up all the time.
6 adults, 1 child displaced by Chesapeake apartment fire
Firefighters responded to the Crosswinds Apartments on Weber Avenue around 6 a.m. after a 911 call from a resident.
Comments / 0