Minnesota Vikings schedule: Turning the page from disaster heading into Week 3
2022 Minnesota Vikings schedule: Week 3 Date: Matchup: Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Sep. 25 vs Lions 1:00 PM FOX
Michael Pittman gets important Week 3 injury update from Colts’ Frank Reich
The Indianapolis Colts were without star wide receiver Michael Pittman during Sunday’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team is hopeful of having him back in Week 3. Pittman was sidelined while dealing with a quad injury, and his absence was felt by the entire Colts’ offense. Still looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, head coach Frank Reich dropped an encouraging update on Pittman ahead of Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, via Zak Keefer.
Rams Reportedly Make Their Opinion On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Very Clear
The idea behind drafting Trey Lance is that he has a higher ceiling than Jimmy Garoppolo. That may prove true. But right now, Garoppolo is clearly the better quarterback and the Los Angeles Rams know it. Lance was going to be the team's starting quarterback this season until he suffered...
4 takeaways after Bills’ Week 2 win vs. Titans on MNF
The Buffalo Bills easily defeated the Tennessee Titans on Monday night, adding to their fiery start to the 2022 NFL season. A 41-7 victory in Week 2 won’t get them to the Super Bowl just yet, but the Bills have certainly done everything expected of them so far. The...
NFL readers Q&A: Fans' concerns on Chargers' Justin Herbert, Rams' Matthew Stafford
Fans wonder whether the Chargers were being cavalier playing an injured Justin Herbert and whether the Rams' Matthew Stafford still can throw long.
49ers’ DE makes shocking allegation against Dan Skipper
Detroit Lions lineman Dan Skipper was the feel-good story of the day on Sunday when he got his first NFL start after spending five seasons on practice squads and in spot duty. However, according to San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, Skipper’s story includes a darker side. Following...
Fantasy football rankings 2022 Week 3: IDP, top 50 defensive linemen, linebackers, defensive backs
Throughout the NFL regular season, these fantasy football IDP rankings will be updated by our fantasy analysts Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft and Eric Moody. We've split up our fantasy football rankings by traditional IDP (individual defensive players) positions: defensive line, linebacker and defensive back. Scoring systems can vary greatly in IDP formats, so these rankings are based on the following scoring criteria:
Week 3 picks: Commanders-Eagles, Bills-Dolphins and more
STEELERS (1-1) at BROWNS (1-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. Despite each starting off 1-0, the Steelers and Browns both lost close matchups in Week 2 against a couple of not-so-fearsome AFC East teams. (Hint: Not the Bills or Dolphins.) They'll have the chance to rebound with a divisional contest on a short week.
