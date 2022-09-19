ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Pittman gets important Week 3 injury update from Colts’ Frank Reich

The Indianapolis Colts were without star wide receiver Michael Pittman during Sunday’s loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the team is hopeful of having him back in Week 3. Pittman was sidelined while dealing with a quad injury, and his absence was felt by the entire Colts’ offense. Still looking to get into the win column for the first time this season, head coach Frank Reich dropped an encouraging update on Pittman ahead of Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, via Zak Keefer.
49ers’ DE makes shocking allegation against Dan Skipper

Detroit Lions lineman Dan Skipper was the feel-good story of the day on Sunday when he got his first NFL start after spending five seasons on practice squads and in spot duty. However, according to San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead, Skipper’s story includes a darker side. Following...
Fantasy football rankings 2022 Week 3: IDP, top 50 defensive linemen, linebackers, defensive backs

Throughout the NFL regular season, these fantasy football IDP rankings will be updated by our fantasy analysts Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft and Eric Moody. We've split up our fantasy football rankings by traditional IDP (individual defensive players) positions: defensive line, linebacker and defensive back. Scoring systems can vary greatly in IDP formats, so these rankings are based on the following scoring criteria:
Week 3 picks: Commanders-Eagles, Bills-Dolphins and more

STEELERS (1-1) at BROWNS (1-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. Despite each starting off 1-0, the Steelers and Browns both lost close matchups in Week 2 against a couple of not-so-fearsome AFC East teams. (Hint: Not the Bills or Dolphins.) They'll have the chance to rebound with a divisional contest on a short week.
