SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said three were arrested Tuesday in Chinatown after meth and a firearm was found in a tent. Dustin Faulk, 18, a known gang member, was arrested along with Joseph Hernandez, 29, and Sandra Dixon, 29, after a gun and meth were found in their tent. Police said all three were

SALINAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO