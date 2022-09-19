Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Salinas SWAT team makes arrest after investigation into multiple armed car robberies
SALINAS, Calif. — An investigation into multiple carjackings in Salinas concluded with the Salinas police SWAT team making an arrest, Tuesday morning. According to police, officers were called to armed carjackings on May 31 and July 5. In both cases, multiple people attacked the car owner, stole their personal items, and then stole the car.
KSBW.com
Man wearing body armor arrested at hotel in Scotts Valley; rifle also seized
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. — A man at a hotel in Scotts Valley who was wearing body armor was arrested over the weekend. Officers responded to a local hotel on a report of a suspicious person making statements that police described as not being consistent with reality. Officers arrived and...
Police: Gang member arrested in Chinatown with gun and meth, two others arrested
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said three were arrested Tuesday in Chinatown after meth and a firearm was found in a tent. Dustin Faulk, 18, a known gang member, was arrested along with Joseph Hernandez, 29, and Sandra Dixon, 29, after a gun and meth were found in their tent. Police said all three were The post Police: Gang member arrested in Chinatown with gun and meth, two others arrested appeared first on KION546.
Man arrested trying to cash fake checks in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): On Thursday afternoon, Watsonville PD made an arrest of a 30-year-old man who was trying to cash fake checks. Juan Morales was trying to cash fake checks at the Ortiz Store and Deli on East Beach Street. According to Watsonville PD, witnesses saw Morales trying to cash the checks inside the store. The post Man arrested trying to cash fake checks in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
San Benito County deputy arrested for alleged domestic violence
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said that one of their deputies was arrested Wednesday morning for domestic violence. Matthew O’Keefe, 27, was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence and false imprisonment by the Hollister Police Department. He has been booked into San Benito County Jail and been put on administrative The post San Benito County deputy arrested for alleged domestic violence appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Deputy sheriff arrested for domestic violence
Information provided by San Benito County Sheriff’s Office. A statement from the Undersheriff, Tom Keylon on Sept 21, said the following:. We are deeply saddened to report that early this morning, Deputy Matthew O’Keefe (27) with the San Benito Sheriff’s Office, was arrested for felony domestic violence and false imprisonment by the Hollister Police Department. O’Keefe has been booked into the San Benito County Jail and put on administrative leave.
pajaronian.com
Robbery suspects caught after chase ends on Highway 17
CENTRAL COAST—A man and a woman were arrested Saturday night following a brazen string of robberies of several CVS stores in multiple counties. Lt. Patrick Dimick of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Coryeon Wyatt, 18, and Keoinjhanie Russell, 21—both of San Jose—were caught off of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz following a high speed chase with several law agencies.
crimevoice.com
Gang member apprehended on suspicion of attempted murder
Photos: Courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff’s Office. Originally Published By: Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Today, MADCAT and PCU detectives were conducting follow-up regarding a shooting which occurred a couple weeks ago on England Avenue in north Salinas. Detectives were looking for 32-year-old, Henry Lechuga of Salinas....
Hollister woman assaulted in the face after walking in on two suspects stealing her French Bulldog
A surveillance video shows the woman's 10-month-old pregnant Frenchie, Melani, in the arm of one suspect as two people run out the door.
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Accident In Monterey County (Monterey County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Monday night. Officials reported that a motorcycle and a motor vehicle collided head-on on State Route 1 in Southern [..]
montereycountyweekly.com
Family sues Monterey County and Sheriff Steve Bernal for death of inmate with Covid-19.
Isabel Gonzalez lost her son Sergio Gonzalez to complications of Covid-19 on Sept. 24, 2021, while he was an inmate in the Monterey County Jail in Salinas, where he was awaiting trial. A month later, she stood outside of the jail property with her family and friends beside her, choking back tears.
KSBW.com
Hollister dog theft victim says stolen French Bulldog was pregnant
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Amanda Hightower is desperate to get back her stolen French Bulldog Milani. The 11-month-old pup was stolen from her home Thursday in an armed robbery that left the Hollister woman mentally shaken and physically bruised. Hollister Police say the theft happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday...
Teenager shot in South Salinas dies of injuries
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Sept. 15, 2022, at 10:21 p.m.- Salinas Police said the teenager who was shot in south Salinas Thursday afternoon has died of their injuries. Salinas Police said at around 5:55 p.m., a 17-year-old male from Salinas was shot on the 1300 block of San Blanco Drive. The victim's name is being The post Teenager shot in South Salinas dies of injuries appeared first on KION546.
americanmilitarynews.com
Pic: Tesla-powered facility catches fire, area shut down over possible toxic fumes
A Tesla Megapack battery caught fire on Tuesday morning at PG&E’s Moss Landing energy storage facility in Monterey County, California, triggering a shelter-in-place and shutting down the local highway due to possibly hazardous fumes from the fire. The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services issued a shelter-in-place advisory Tuesday...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville man pleads no contest to killing wife in 2020
SANTA CRUZ—A Watsonville man has pleaded no contest to killing his wife two years ago, and faces at least two decades in prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 28. In making the plea to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of child endangerment, Cesar Antonio Hernandez agreed to a sentence of 15 years to life, and a consecutive sentence of five years, four months.
California's Highway 1 reopens in Moss Landing after shelter-in-place lifted
A power plant fire triggered road closures and a shelter-in-place warning Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
KSBW.com
Shelter-in-place ordered for areas of Moss Landing, Highway 1 closed due to battery fire
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — A shelter-in-place has been ordered following a fire at the Tesla-powered PG&E facility early Tuesday morning. The fire has also closed Highway 1 near Moss Landing, causing traffic to take sideroads. A shelter-in-place order was issued by North County Fire Department and Monterey County Sheriff’s...
Train hits person in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said someone was hit by an Amtrak train Tuesday in Salinas. Police would not say whether that person survived being hit. Our reporter on the scene said the train was stopped near Murphy Street as of 12:50 p.m. It is unclear why the person was hit by the train at The post Train hits person in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Newly expanded to the Monterey, this family-run group of restaurants has a rich history.
In Mexico, the state of Michoacán is often referred to as the “soul of Mexico.” Perched alongside the Pacific Ocean and stretching inland, the region is home to beautiful coastlines, fertile agricultural land and rugged, mountainous terrain. The culture is driven by hard-working families with rich histories, honored traditions and tantalizing cuisines. It is here, in the small town of Santa Fe, that the story of Salinas’ El Charrito Mexican Restaurant begins.
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley State Prison inmates earn job certifications
SALINAS VALLEY — Fifteen inmates who participate in the California Prison Industry Authority (CALPIA) received their state-certified apprenticeships and nationally recognized job certifications last Thursday at Salinas Valley State Prison in Soledad. The incarcerated men graduated from the Healthcare Facilities Maintenance Program, which teaches participants how to clean at...
