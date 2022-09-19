A trial date was set for a Clarksville man accused in the May fatal shooting of 18-year old Gailon Toler in Oak Grove. 21-year old Tyron Holt was indicted on one count of murder after Toler, of Clarksville, was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a mobile home on Tyler Street just after 2:00 on the morning of May 22.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO