whvoradio.com
Trial Date Set For Oak Grove Murder Suspect On Amended Charge
A trial date was set for a Clarksville man accused in the May fatal shooting of 18-year old Gailon Toler in Oak Grove. 21-year old Tyron Holt was indicted on one count of murder after Toler, of Clarksville, was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a mobile home on Tyler Street just after 2:00 on the morning of May 22.
lite987whop.com
South Elm Street shooting suspect released on ankle monitor as lawyers work towards resolution
One of the suspects charged in connection with a July shooting incident at West First and South Elm Street was released on an ankle monitor following a hearing in Christian Circuit Court Tuesday morning. Michael Croney appeared before Judge John Atkins with the plan to accept a plea deal, but...
whopam.com
Protest held questioning circumstances of assistant commonwealth’s attorney firing
A group of Christian County citizens gathered at the Christian County Justice Center Wednesday morning seeking clarification about the recent firing of now former Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Bolen. Around 50 people held signs and demanded answers in the incident, specifically from Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling, with Cary Sharber...
Robertson County woman shot at while driving on Highway 49, suspect on the run
When Cynthia Hall heard a gunshot while driving on Highway 49, she thought someone was hunting nearby. Then, she said she realized she was being hunted by another driver.
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Princeton man nabbed in Caldwell
A wanted Princeton man was arrested in Caldwell County on Tuesday. Deputies said 21-year-old Juan Rosales was served with a McCracken County District Court Warrant and taken to the Caldwell County jail. Rosales was wanted on charges of fleeing or evading police, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over...
‘Brutal, vicious’: Clarksville community on alert after clerk stabbed at family business
Two minutes is all it took for a man to storm a Clarksville family-owned smoke shop, brutally stab the employee and make off with cash. That's what family members left cleaning up the aftermath Monday at Rony’s Smoke Shop told News 2.
WTVQ
Police investigating after thieves strip wood from barn in Warren County
SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are investigating after thieves stripped wood from a barn in Smiths Grove over the weekend. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened at 2133 Hays Lodge Road. The thieves took time to remove wood from the barn and stole several other items including gates that allowed the owners’ horses to get out.
14news.com
Union County law enforcement investigating fraud case after deadly chase
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - After a deadly crash on Friday in Union County, law enforcement is investigating a fraud case. 38-year old Stephanie Roberts, from Florida, was killed in that crash after a police chase. [Previous Story: UCSO identifies fraud suspect in fatal chase]. The chase started after police say...
lite987whop.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of man on gun charges, Tennessee warrant
A traffic stop for speeding Tuesday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of a Clarksville man on drug and gun charges. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jason Clardy stopped 19-year old Deartis Sykes of Clarksville for speeding and an arrest citation says there was a torn plastic baggie of cigars in plain view inside the car.
westkentuckystar.com
Search of McCracken home nets four on drug charges
Four people were arrested on drug charges last Friday after the search of a home in McCracken County. Detectives searched a home on Gill Lane, and reportedly found 56 grams of methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia. The three occupants, 19-year-old Kobe Farmer of McCracken County, 25-year-old Amber Stroud of...
wevv.com
Police: Muhlenberg County woman arrested after assaulting man
A Muhlenberg County woman is facing 1st degree assault after authorities say she seriously injured a man. Central City Police say they were called to West Reservoir early Tuesday morning for an assault. We're told they discovered Tasha Zellers had used an edged weapon to cause "serious physical injury" to...
wevv.com
HPD: Father and son taken to hospital after stabbing in Henderson
Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing incident in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Fagan Street and Clay Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday. According to HPD, one victim, 24-year-old Kenneth Edmonds Jr, was...
Montgomery County baby hit by car back home recovering
After being involved in a hit-and-run accident, a baby is back home recovering with his parents. Meanwhile, investigators have found the driver.
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell reckless driver complaint lands Clarksville woman in jail
A complaint about a reckless driver in Caldwell County landed a Clarksville woman in jail. Deputies responded to the complaint on Marion Road, where they located a vehicle matching the reported description. The driver, 41-year-old Crystal Stephans, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and other...
wevv.com
Man with 34 prior arrests charged in Evansville for stealing shopping cart full of meat, police say
An Evansville man with more than 30 previous arrests was arrested again after trying to take a shopping cart filled with several hundred dollars worth of meat from a local grocery store, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the west side Aldi store sometime...
lite987whop.com
Clarksville police investigate shots fired incident
Clarksville police investigated a shots fired incident on Peachers Mill Road between Broadmore and Mill Creek Road. A news release says no injuries were reported in the gunfire and investigators are working to determine who was involved in the incident. Anyone with information on the incident should call Clarksville Crime...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Woman Injured In US 68 Crash
A wreck on US 68 near Hammond Lake Road in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Maj. Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by Tiffany Brown of Cadiz pulling a hay baler was westbound on US 68 when she was hit from behind by a van driven by Carrie MaHaney of Cadiz.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Checks stolen from church
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating the theft of several checks from a local church. Police say after the checks were stolen, several of them were altered and fraudulently cashed. Surveillance footage from August 1, 2022 shows a silver Honda Odyssey enter the church parking lot...
lite987whop.com
Hopkinsville man arrested on Tennessee warrant for auto theft
A Hopkinsville man has been arrested on a Tennessee warrant for an alleged theft of a vehicle. The warrant taken out by Smyrna, Tennessee police in December of 2020, alleges 44-year old Antony Bumpers of Hopkinsville drove away from his girlfriend’s apartment in her car during an argument and did not return the vehicle when contacted by police the same night.
wnky.com
BGPD in search of individual in connection with package theft
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department needs your help identifying a subject. If you know who this is or have additional video surveillance, please call 270-393-4000. BGPD says it’s possible additional cases are linked to this incident.
