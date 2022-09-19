ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

whvoradio.com

Trial Date Set For Oak Grove Murder Suspect On Amended Charge

A trial date was set for a Clarksville man accused in the May fatal shooting of 18-year old Gailon Toler in Oak Grove. 21-year old Tyron Holt was indicted on one count of murder after Toler, of Clarksville, was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a mobile home on Tyler Street just after 2:00 on the morning of May 22.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Wanted Princeton man nabbed in Caldwell

A wanted Princeton man was arrested in Caldwell County on Tuesday. Deputies said 21-year-old Juan Rosales was served with a McCracken County District Court Warrant and taken to the Caldwell County jail. Rosales was wanted on charges of fleeing or evading police, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Police investigating after thieves strip wood from barn in Warren County

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police are investigating after thieves stripped wood from a barn in Smiths Grove over the weekend. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the burglary happened at 2133 Hays Lodge Road. The thieves took time to remove wood from the barn and stole several other items including gates that allowed the owners’ horses to get out.
SMITHS GROVE, KY
lite987whop.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of man on gun charges, Tennessee warrant

A traffic stop for speeding Tuesday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of a Clarksville man on drug and gun charges. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jason Clardy stopped 19-year old Deartis Sykes of Clarksville for speeding and an arrest citation says there was a torn plastic baggie of cigars in plain view inside the car.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Search of McCracken home nets four on drug charges

Four people were arrested on drug charges last Friday after the search of a home in McCracken County. Detectives searched a home on Gill Lane, and reportedly found 56 grams of methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia. The three occupants, 19-year-old Kobe Farmer of McCracken County, 25-year-old Amber Stroud of...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Police: Muhlenberg County woman arrested after assaulting man

A Muhlenberg County woman is facing 1st degree assault after authorities say she seriously injured a man. Central City Police say they were called to West Reservoir early Tuesday morning for an assault. We're told they discovered Tasha Zellers had used an edged weapon to cause "serious physical injury" to...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

HPD: Father and son taken to hospital after stabbing in Henderson

Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing incident in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Fagan Street and Clay Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday. According to HPD, one victim, 24-year-old Kenneth Edmonds Jr, was...
HENDERSON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Caldwell reckless driver complaint lands Clarksville woman in jail

A complaint about a reckless driver in Caldwell County landed a Clarksville woman in jail. Deputies responded to the complaint on Marion Road, where they located a vehicle matching the reported description. The driver, 41-year-old Crystal Stephans, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and other...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
lite987whop.com

Clarksville police investigate shots fired incident

Clarksville police investigated a shots fired incident on Peachers Mill Road between Broadmore and Mill Creek Road. A news release says no injuries were reported in the gunfire and investigators are working to determine who was involved in the incident. Anyone with information on the incident should call Clarksville Crime...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Woman Injured In US 68 Crash

A wreck on US 68 near Hammond Lake Road in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Maj. Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by Tiffany Brown of Cadiz pulling a hay baler was westbound on US 68 when she was hit from behind by a van driven by Carrie MaHaney of Cadiz.
CADIZ, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Checks stolen from church

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police are investigating the theft of several checks from a local church. Police say after the checks were stolen, several of them were altered and fraudulently cashed. Surveillance footage from August 1, 2022 shows a silver Honda Odyssey enter the church parking lot...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
lite987whop.com

Hopkinsville man arrested on Tennessee warrant for auto theft

A Hopkinsville man has been arrested on a Tennessee warrant for an alleged theft of a vehicle. The warrant taken out by Smyrna, Tennessee police in December of 2020, alleges 44-year old Antony Bumpers of Hopkinsville drove away from his girlfriend’s apartment in her car during an argument and did not return the vehicle when contacted by police the same night.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

