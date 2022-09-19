Read full article on original website
Elkton Rotary Club hears from Gov. Beshear
The Rotary Club of Elkton had a packed house at the Milliken Community House Wednesday for its weekly meeting as they welcomed Governor Andy Beshear as the keynote speaker. The governor spent part of his 18 minutes of remarks recounting the first three years of his term, saying many Kentuckians did what they could to protect each other at the beginning of the pandemic.
Hopkinsville man arrested on Tennessee warrant for auto theft
A Hopkinsville man has been arrested on a Tennessee warrant for an alleged theft of a vehicle. The warrant taken out by Smyrna, Tennessee police in December of 2020, alleges 44-year old Antony Bumpers of Hopkinsville drove away from his girlfriend’s apartment in her car during an argument and did not return the vehicle when contacted by police the same night.
