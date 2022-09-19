Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Woman Injured In US 68 Crash
A wreck on US 68 near Hammond Lake Road in Cadiz sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. Cadiz Police Maj. Tyler Thomas says a truck driven by Tiffany Brown of Cadiz pulling a hay baler was westbound on US 68 when she was hit from behind by a van driven by Carrie MaHaney of Cadiz.
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Ft. Campbell Blvd.
A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a collision on Ft. Campbell Boulevard in Clarksville Monday evening.
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Princeton man nabbed in Caldwell
A wanted Princeton man was arrested in Caldwell County on Tuesday. Deputies said 21-year-old Juan Rosales was served with a McCracken County District Court Warrant and taken to the Caldwell County jail. Rosales was wanted on charges of fleeing or evading police, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over...
wpsdlocal6.com
Northfield Family Bowling Center in Princeton announces GoFundMe in effort to avoid closure
PRINCETON, KY — A GoFundMe campaign has been created in an effort to prevent the closure of a Princeton, Kentucky, bowling center set to close its doors at the end of the month. Northfield Family Bowling Center owner Jim Garner announced in a Facebook post on Monday that the...
14news.com
Helicopter called to motorcycle accident in Union Co.
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - First responders say several crews were called out to a motorcycle accident overnight in Union County. It happened on State Route 56 just past State Route 360. Morganfield’s Fire Chief Rick Millikan posted a video on Facebook where a helicopter was called in. We...
westkentuckystar.com
Missing Paducah teen found safe
A Paducah teen reported missing early Thursday morning has been found. The Paducah Police Department requested the public's help with locating 16-year-old Quante Askew after going missing from his home on Hampton Road. Authorities reported later Thursday morning that Askew had been located in good health. The police department thanked...
whopam.com
Man killed in accident near Logan-Todd County line
Alcohol is listed as a factor in a single-vehicle accident Saturday night on US 68 near the Todd County line in Logan County that killed the driver. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year old Brian Brown of Russellville had been eastbound near Daysville Road about 10:35 p.m. when he went of the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons and then over-corrected.
Infant injured in hit and run Monday in Clarksville
Mongomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit and run involving an infant who crawled into a roadway.
Clarksville police investigating crash, possible shooting that are believed to be linked
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating following a crash Tuesday night. Authorities say there was a shooting at the same scene, but there are currently no victims and no one is in custody. Both incidents are believed to be linked.
Names released of two involved in Fagan Street stabbing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department is on scene of a stabbing in the area of Fagan and Clay Street. Two people have been transported to local hospitals for their injuries. There is no ongoing threat to the public from this incident. Authorities tell us this was a domestic situation involving a father […]
14news.com
EPD: Motorcyclist facing life-threatening injuries following crash on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that crews responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on Sunday night. Dispatch says it happened along the Llyod Expressway at around 8:20 p.m. According to the Evansville Police Department, the motorcycle was heading westbound at “an extreme” speed....
wevv.com
HPD: Father and son taken to hospital after stabbing in Henderson
Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing incident in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says officers were called to a stabbing in the area of Fagan Street and Clay Street around 11 a.m. Tuesday. According to HPD, one victim, 24-year-old Kenneth Edmonds Jr, was...
POLICE: “Edged weapon” used to seriously injure man
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police Department says officers arrested a woman overnight in an alleged assault case. Around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, police say they were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Reservoir in reference to a potential stabbing. Investigators believe that Tasha Zellers wielded an “edged weapon”, which they say […]
whopam.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of man on gun charges, Tennessee warrant
A traffic stop for speeding Tuesday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of a Clarksville man on drug and gun charges. Hopkinsville Police Officer Jason Clardy stopped 19-year old Deartis Sykes of Clarksville for speeding and an arrest citation says there was a torn plastic baggie of cigars in plain view inside the car.
whopam.com
Trigg County man dies after Friday accident
A Trigg County man has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident Friday at South Road and New Hope Road. Eighty-nine year old David Ray Kyler died Saturday at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, according to an obituary from Goodwin Funeral Home. Sheriff Aaron Acree says Kyler was in...
kbsi23.com
More than a dozen horses seized from owner in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KBSI) – The Saline County Sheriff’s Office seized several horses from their owner after it was deemed the owner failed to provide sufficient food, water and care for the animals. The Illinois Department of Agriculture had previously cited James Kevin Griffith for failure to provide sufficient...
westkentuckystar.com
Fulton man charged with 2021 Graves County burglary, theft
A Fulton man was arrested recently in connection with a 2021 burglary in Graves County. The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said that in May of 2021, a garage on Tucker Road had been entered by an unknown person and a Dodge Ram truck was taken. The truck was recovered...
Lloyd Expressway westbound reopened after motorcycle crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us the Westbound Lloyd Expressway is completely shut down in the area of Burkhardt Road after a crash Sunday night. We’re told the accident with injuries call came in at 8:20 p.m. Dispatch says it was reported as a crash between a truck and a motorcycle. Officials tell us […]
westkentuckystar.com
Search of McCracken home nets four on drug charges
Four people were arrested on drug charges last Friday after the search of a home in McCracken County. Detectives searched a home on Gill Lane, and reportedly found 56 grams of methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia. The three occupants, 19-year-old Kobe Farmer of McCracken County, 25-year-old Amber Stroud of...
Evansville police looking for suspects in early morning shooting
(WEHT) – Evansville police are looking for suspects in another early morning shooting.
