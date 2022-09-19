Read full article on original website
3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother in South Carolina
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announced that one person has died in a shooting incident Wednesday.
abcnews4.com
Missing SC couple search leads to body found, boyfriend arrested in Colorado: Report
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A body was found Tuesday morning during an investigation into a missing couple from Laurens County, according to Laurens County Sheriff's Office. The body was found at a home on Neely Ferry Road, deputies confirmed. Deputies went to the home just after 9 a.m....
WYFF4.com
South Carolina Facebook users honor 9-year-old killed in crash with grandfather
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Brently Dale Treadwell, a 9-year-old Spartanburg County student, died in a crash this week along with his grandfather. The story has turned the community where he lived and surrounding communities upside down. But those who didn't even know Brently have found a way to honor...
WYFF4.com
Head-on crash with 18-wheeler leaves driver dead in South Carolina, troopers say
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A driver was killed Wednesday morning in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened about 4:40 a.m. on Highway 121 near Newberry. It involved an 18-wheeler and a Toyota Camry. Troopers say the 18-wheeler was driving north...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina woman involved in forklift accident at Upstate plant meets first responders
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate woman who was hit by a forklift and trapped underneath at an Upstate plant got to thank the first responders who helped save her. Officials with Laurens County EMS post on Facebook that they were called on July 5 to ZF Transmission. They...
WJCL
South Carolina police officer charged after allegations he unlawfully obtained information
A South Carolina police officer was arrested Wednesday, according to Renée Wunderlich with South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Timothy Wayne Williams, Jr., 30, of Pacolet, was charged with misconduct in office, Wunderlich said. According to Wunderlich, Williams worked for the Pacelot Police Department. Williams used his authority to improperly...
WYFF4.com
Authorities seek South Carolina woman after man found dead in Union County, deputies say
UNION, S.C. — A woman is wanted by Union County deputies after a man was found dead, according to deputies. Deputies said Alexis Fiana Jones is wanted by the Union County Sheriff's Office after a man was found unconscious on Sept. 1 on Prospect Corner Road. As the investigation...
Woman killed in hit-and-run in South Carolina parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
coladaily.com
South Carolina native lands dream job at Lexington County Sheriff's Department
Carleisha Gilliam always knew she wanted to work in law enforcement. The Lexington County investigator said she told people she wanted to be an officer when she was around three or four years old. She stuck to that plan and graduated from Lander University and then went on to Columbia College, where she received a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice.
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Brown, Smith announce engagement
Mrs. Tami Brown announces the engagement of her daughter, Jennifer Claire Brown of Laurens to Matthew Carroll Smith of Clinton. The bride-elect is the daughter of the late Chris Brown, formerly of Laurens. She is the granddaughter of the late Jim and Claire Brown, and the late Vernon and Mary...
Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease detected in Greeville Co.
According to the Clemson University Veterinary Diagnostic Center in Columbia, rabbits from a Greenville County homestead have tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease for the first time in South Carolina.
