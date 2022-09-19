ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeway, TX

Community Impact Austin

The Trail Foundation announces rebrand in Austin

The Butler Hike and Bike trail was first developed in Austin over 50 years ago. (Ben Thompson/ Community Impact Newspaper) The Trail Foundation—a nonprofit that manages the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake—announced Sept. 22 it is rebranding to The Trail Conservancy. The name change more accurately reflects the organization’s role in protecting the trail, as it was formally recognized as the primary steward for the trail by the city of Austin in June.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Slow North brings all-natural home goods to Austin and beyond

Slow North specializes in essential oil soy candles. (Courtesy David Aldridge) Slow North, an all-natural home goods store based in Northwest Austin, rose from humble beginnings. The shop's owner and CEO Michelle Simmons grew the business from a backyard candle-making operation to a nationally recognized brand with a full storefront and studio space.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Meridian fuses wellness and music in downtown Buda

Meridian opened Aug. 16 at 200 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The founders of Utopia Music Festival and owners of Zoi Market and Zoi Medicinals, Noa and Travis Sutherland, have brought their passions together to form Meridian, located at 200 Main St., Buda, conjoined with the market. The...
BUDA, TX
Health
Health Services
Insect's sticky deposit leaves behind big mess for Austinites

AUSTIN, Texas - It’s gross, and it’s everywhere…in our yards, on our porches, lawn furniture, not to mention all over our cars. "Yes, has gotten pretty bad. It’s hard to see, especially at night," said South Austin resident Lourdes Zamarron. It’s called "honeydew", a euphemism for...
AUSTIN, TX
Sip On This: Four Texas-Made Cocktail Recipes to Keep Summer Going

Though one of Texas’ hottest summers is beginning to cool off, that doesn’t mean it’s time to give up refreshing poolside cocktails just yet. To satisfy your craving for a thirst-quenching beverage, we’ve tapped the expertise of four hotels from some of Texas’ major metropolitan areas. Can’t make it to one of these hotspots? No sweat. The beverage selectors have included their inspirations and recipes below so that you can tap into your inner bartender at home.
TEXAS STATE
2022 Main Street Market Day in Marble Falls

Market on Main this past weekend was a success drawing hundreds of attendees. The Kiwani's Club of Marble Falls organized and hosted the activities, which included vendors and live music. The next Market Day on Main Street is scheduled for Sat. Dec. 3, just in time for Christmas shopping. Go to marketdayonmain.com to become a vendor or find out more.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Austin man brings attention to City's homeless encampments that trash waterways

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is bringing attention to the city's homeless encampments and the trash that’s left behind. This becomes a concern when it rains and the trash then clogs up the city's waterways. Austinites living near McNeil and 183 are expressing concern about the amount of trash building up around a retention pond.
AUSTIN, TX
Pizza Patron slinging Latin-inspired pies in Kyle

Pizza Patron opened in September at 18840 I-35, Ste. 500, Kyle, offering Latin-inspired pies. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Pizza Patron opened a new location Sept. 12 at 18840 I-35, Ste. 500, Kyle. Pizza Patron provides pizzas with a Latin twist such as carne asada and chicken enchilada pizzas as well...
KYLE, TX
