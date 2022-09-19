Read full article on original website
The Trail Foundation announces rebrand in Austin
The Butler Hike and Bike trail was first developed in Austin over 50 years ago. (Ben Thompson/ Community Impact Newspaper) The Trail Foundation—a nonprofit that manages the Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake—announced Sept. 22 it is rebranding to The Trail Conservancy. The name change more accurately reflects the organization’s role in protecting the trail, as it was formally recognized as the primary steward for the trail by the city of Austin in June.
Pet Paradise offering resort-style treatment, veterinary care in Cedar Park
Pet boarding service and wellness provider Pet Paradise opened Aug. 18 in Cedar Park. (Courtesy Pet Paradise) Pet wellness provider Pet Paradise opened at 1204 Arrow Point Drive, Cedar Park, on Aug. 18, making it the second Austin-area location. Pet Paradise offers veterinary care, resort-style day camp, overnight boarding and...
Slow North brings all-natural home goods to Austin and beyond
Slow North specializes in essential oil soy candles. (Courtesy David Aldridge) Slow North, an all-natural home goods store based in Northwest Austin, rose from humble beginnings. The shop's owner and CEO Michelle Simmons grew the business from a backyard candle-making operation to a nationally recognized brand with a full storefront and studio space.
Hobby Lobby at West William Cannon Drive and MoPac celebrates grand opening
The store is open in time for the upcoming holiday season. (Deeda Lovett/Community Impact Newspaper) Hobby Lobby's newest Austin location had its grand opening Sept. 19 at 6600 S. MoPac. The store is a relocation of the now closed Brodie Oaks shopping center location, formerly at 4040 S. Lamar Blvd....
How a Central Texas nonprofit is targeting rural food insecurity
For nearly 40 years, Hill Country Community Ministries in Leander has been a staple for community members combating food insecurities and the impacts of food deserts.
Texas BBQ Joint Fined $230K For Withholding Tips From Employees
The restaurant was awarding tips to managers, which is a violation of federal law.
Classes at new Georgetown studio NKB Dance & Expressions combine fun, fitness
Owner Nancy Knight-Brown (fourth from right) is seen with her husband, Melvin Brown, and the NKB Dance & Expressions team of instructors and receptionists. (Courtesy NKB Dance & Expressions) After working in risk management and insurance for 34 years and putting two children through college, Nancy Knight-Brown started to consider...
New indoor cycling studio coming to Bee Cave area this fall
Sara and Ali Golshani are the owners of Cyced, a new cycling studio coming to Bee Cave in late fall. (Courtesy Sara and Ali Golshani) Cyced, an immersive indoor cycling studio, will open to the public in early December at 15500 W. Hwy 71, Ste.140, Bee Cave. Owners Sara and...
Meridian fuses wellness and music in downtown Buda
Meridian opened Aug. 16 at 200 Main St., Buda. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) The founders of Utopia Music Festival and owners of Zoi Market and Zoi Medicinals, Noa and Travis Sutherland, have brought their passions together to form Meridian, located at 200 Main St., Buda, conjoined with the market. The...
City of Austin to host job fair for those ages 50+
If you are looking to re-enter the job market or make a mid-life career change, the City of Austin has an opportunity for you Thursday.
The 'Largest County Fair in Central Texas' kicks off in New Braunfels
The Comal County Fair begins Wednesday.
Water projects receive $19M in grants from Williamson County
Williamson County Commissioners Court approved $19 million in grants for water-related projects at the Sep. 20 Commissioners Court meeting at the county courthouse. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Two area agencies will receive a total of $19 million in grant money for water-related projects in Williamson County. These projects will bring...
The Stars at Night: Which Famous People Are Moving to Austin, Texas?
Welcome to Hollywood...I mean, Austin, Texas! It's getting easier to confuse the two, as Central Texas seems to be the new location for celebrity homes. Big business isn't the only thing leaving California in search of greener pastures, since a lot of Hollywood actors are relocating across the country as well.
Affordable housing production in Austin remains well off 10-year target
East Austin has added thousands of housing units since 2018. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) The first four years of a 10-year plan to boost Austin's housing stock have seen the city remain well short of its housing production goals—especially for affordable additions. In response to an increasing population and...
Insect's sticky deposit leaves behind big mess for Austinites
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s gross, and it’s everywhere…in our yards, on our porches, lawn furniture, not to mention all over our cars. "Yes, has gotten pretty bad. It’s hard to see, especially at night," said South Austin resident Lourdes Zamarron. It’s called "honeydew", a euphemism for...
Sip On This: Four Texas-Made Cocktail Recipes to Keep Summer Going
Though one of Texas’ hottest summers is beginning to cool off, that doesn’t mean it’s time to give up refreshing poolside cocktails just yet. To satisfy your craving for a thirst-quenching beverage, we’ve tapped the expertise of four hotels from some of Texas’ major metropolitan areas. Can’t make it to one of these hotspots? No sweat. The beverage selectors have included their inspirations and recipes below so that you can tap into your inner bartender at home.
2022 Main Street Market Day in Marble Falls
Market on Main this past weekend was a success drawing hundreds of attendees. The Kiwani's Club of Marble Falls organized and hosted the activities, which included vendors and live music. The next Market Day on Main Street is scheduled for Sat. Dec. 3, just in time for Christmas shopping. Go to marketdayonmain.com to become a vendor or find out more.
Austin ramping up network of neighborhood disaster support centers
Austin's resilience hubs could eventually provide a network of neighborhood spaces offering shelter, food, water and supplies during disasters. (Jack Flagler/Community Impact Newspaper) Austin is preparing to open the first of its proposed resilience hubs this year as the city seeks to build a network of neighborhood resource centers that...
Austin man brings attention to City's homeless encampments that trash waterways
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is bringing attention to the city's homeless encampments and the trash that’s left behind. This becomes a concern when it rains and the trash then clogs up the city's waterways. Austinites living near McNeil and 183 are expressing concern about the amount of trash building up around a retention pond.
Pizza Patron slinging Latin-inspired pies in Kyle
Pizza Patron opened in September at 18840 I-35, Ste. 500, Kyle, offering Latin-inspired pies. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Pizza Patron opened a new location Sept. 12 at 18840 I-35, Ste. 500, Kyle. Pizza Patron provides pizzas with a Latin twist such as carne asada and chicken enchilada pizzas as well...
