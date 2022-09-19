ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Fortnite: How to complete Reboot Rally quests and claim your rewards

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is finally here, and players new and old can enjoy the Reboot Rally. This event is aimed at helping newcomers and lapsed players get to grips with Fortnite's gameplay and challenge styles that have changed drastically over the years, and there are a bunch of tasty new rewards to get your hands on.
TechSpot

Blizzard invites Diablo "experts" for the first closed Diablo IV beta test

In context: When it comes to the most anxiously awaited video game sequels, Diablo IV (D4) arguably tops the list. Diablo III launched in 2012, and by 2017 fans were ready for more. However, Blizzard remained silent on that front and continued cranking out end-game content. Diablo 3 entered its 27th season in August, just as D4 began moving into its final testing phase.
IGN

Scorn - Official Prologue Gameplay Walkthrough Video

Check out 8 minutes of gameplay of Scorn, and watch as the protagonist explores the nightmarish bio-labyrinth world and solves a puzzle in this upcoming horror game. Scorn launches on PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GoG) and Xbox Series X|S (day one with Xbox Game Pass) on October 21, 2022.
HappyGamer

Despite The Recent Announcement Of A Closed Beta, More Than 40 Minutes Of Gameplay Footage From Diablo 4 Has Been Revealed From A Test Build Of The Game

As discovered and published by Reddit user iV1rus0, the footage consists of two pieces, one lasting 5 minutes and the other 38. It is currently unknown who leaked the clip and why it was disseminated, but a conversation audible in the shorter video suggests that whoever captured the footage was not the person playing the game.
PC Magazine

GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks

UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
SVG

The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic

The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Finally Gets Former PS5 Exclusive

A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.
HappyGamer

Marvelous Games Teases A New Installment In The Series While Announcing The Release Of Rune Factory 3 Special On The Nintendo Switch

A reveal trailer for a special edition of Marvelous Games’ farming role-playing game Rune Factory 3 is among the exciting news announced at the most recent Nintendo Direct. In addition, a new Rune Factory game will be released in the future, as the developer hinted in another teaser. This news will no doubt excite the agricultural RPG community’s ardent players.
dotesports.com

Blitzcrank could be rocketing up to the top lane and jungle with these buffs in League of Legends

Blitzcrank, the Great Steam Gollem, is one of the original 40 champions released with the original League of Legends. Infamous for his Rocket Grab ability, Blitzcrank has always been an incredibly valuable asset to a teamcomp due to pick potential. On top of that, Blitzcrank’s ultimate is, after minor tweaks in the previous seasons, a strong tool against heavy-shielding teamcomps. But more balance changes are coming to the game soon.
dotesports.com

Traditional mini-map reportedly found in Xbox Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty players have reportedly found a working classic mini-map in the Xbox version of the Modern Warfare 2 beta. As reported by Insider Gaming, an Xbox player found a way to change the mini-map in the MW2 beta, forcing it to show enemies when they fire an unsilenced weapon. This is the way mini-maps typically work in Call of Duty games, and some fans would prefer this style instead of the currently available version.
The Windows Club

Screen flickering issues while playing games on Windows 11/10

Screen flickering issues on Windows are common, especially while playing games. Many things can trigger them, and one must take action before things get out of hand. Today, we will be looking at possible solutions you can implement to fix the screen flickering issues while playing games on Windows 11/10.
dotesports.com

Destructive force: VALORANT devs and pros agree on the game’s best gun

The debate between Vandal and Phantom usage will dominate VALORANT forever. But for the leaders of the development team and the world-class players competing at Champions, the argument is pretty one-sided. In a Q&A posted on the Riot Games blog, the leaders of the VALORANT dev team expressed their thoughts...
Engadget

Microsoft confirms its recent Series X update lets Xbox One discs be played offline

Xbox's online DRM has been one of the biggest issues with Xbox Series X consoles, as outages and other issues have left players with no access to purchased games. Another big complaint is that cross-platform Xbox One disc games have been inaccessible offline, even with games that don't require a connection. Now, a new update means you won't be forced to do an internet check or download from an Xbox One disc anymore, engineering lead Eden Marie confirmed in a tweet.
dotesports.com

Where to find all Sunstone Fragments in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is Disney’s answer to the open-world genre of games that have gained massive popularity in the last decade. With a huge world littered with tons of different activities, there is always something to do in the world of Dreamlight Valley. The game reintroduces a lot of...
