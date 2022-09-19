Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
SUNSfan creates new Dota 2 game mode—and fans are already dying to play it
Dota 2 has had a lot of custom games over the years. Some of them stem from special modes included in the yearly battle pass such as Diretide, Siltbreaker, and Aghanim’s Labyrinth. Others gained popularity because of the users that created them such as Dota Auto Chess. Earlier today,...
Fortnite: How to complete Reboot Rally quests and claim your rewards
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is finally here, and players new and old can enjoy the Reboot Rally. This event is aimed at helping newcomers and lapsed players get to grips with Fortnite's gameplay and challenge styles that have changed drastically over the years, and there are a bunch of tasty new rewards to get your hands on.
Blizzard invites Diablo "experts" for the first closed Diablo IV beta test
In context: When it comes to the most anxiously awaited video game sequels, Diablo IV (D4) arguably tops the list. Diablo III launched in 2012, and by 2017 fans were ready for more. However, Blizzard remained silent on that front and continued cranking out end-game content. Diablo 3 entered its 27th season in August, just as D4 began moving into its final testing phase.
IGN
Scorn - Official Prologue Gameplay Walkthrough Video
Check out 8 minutes of gameplay of Scorn, and watch as the protagonist explores the nightmarish bio-labyrinth world and solves a puzzle in this upcoming horror game. Scorn launches on PC (via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GoG) and Xbox Series X|S (day one with Xbox Game Pass) on October 21, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Despite The Recent Announcement Of A Closed Beta, More Than 40 Minutes Of Gameplay Footage From Diablo 4 Has Been Revealed From A Test Build Of The Game
As discovered and published by Reddit user iV1rus0, the footage consists of two pieces, one lasting 5 minutes and the other 38. It is currently unknown who leaked the clip and why it was disseminated, but a conversation audible in the shorter video suggests that whoever captured the footage was not the person playing the game.
PC Magazine
GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks
UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
The Only 2 Near-Perfect PS4 Games, According To Metacritic
The PlayStation 4 has established itself as one of Sony's most successful consoles. The company has sold over 117 million PS4 units worldwide, overtaking the original PlayStation, the PS3, and the PSP. It's difficult to quantify why the PS4 performed as well as it did, but one thing that's true of every console is that it's only as good as it's games — and the PS4 has some great ones. It offered exclusive titles like "God of War," "Horizon: Zero Dawn," and "Uncharted 4," which could only be played on the Sony platform at the time of their release. The PS4 also boasts a wide variety of third-party entries. Some of these games were incredibly well-received and got high marks from reviewers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Modern Warfare II Open Beta: Infinity Ward Gives Reasoning on Dead Silence and Red Dots on Minimap
Infinity Ward put out a community update following the first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta talking about hotly contested topics including red dots on the minimap and Dead Silence as a feature. Modern Warfare II is the direct sequel to the Modern Warfare (2019) reboot...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Finally Gets Former PS5 Exclusive
A game that has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 for over a year has finally made its way to Xbox Game Pass. While Game Pass subscribers have gotten used to seeing all first-party titles from Xbox arrive right away on the subscription platform, one of the biggest releases of the past year from Microsoft has instead been stranded on PS5 and PC since last September. Luckily, with that exclusivity deal now up, the game in question is free to come to Xbox, and by proxy, Game Pass.
Diablo Immortal’s First Major Update is Coming September 28
Diablo Immortal will be undergoing its first major update titled Forgotten Nightmares which will be adding a plethora of content for players to explore and conq
Marvelous Games Teases A New Installment In The Series While Announcing The Release Of Rune Factory 3 Special On The Nintendo Switch
A reveal trailer for a special edition of Marvelous Games’ farming role-playing game Rune Factory 3 is among the exciting news announced at the most recent Nintendo Direct. In addition, a new Rune Factory game will be released in the future, as the developer hinted in another teaser. This news will no doubt excite the agricultural RPG community’s ardent players.
dotesports.com
League player soaks up nostalgia by installing the game from old disc and it ends just how you’d expect
League of Legends oldies gather around and tell stories of floppy disks and dial-up internet—let’s relive all the old nostalgic memories from when we were youngins and tell stories new League kids don’t really want to hear. A League player has taken to Reddit to share and...
dotesports.com
Blitzcrank could be rocketing up to the top lane and jungle with these buffs in League of Legends
Blitzcrank, the Great Steam Gollem, is one of the original 40 champions released with the original League of Legends. Infamous for his Rocket Grab ability, Blitzcrank has always been an incredibly valuable asset to a teamcomp due to pick potential. On top of that, Blitzcrank’s ultimate is, after minor tweaks in the previous seasons, a strong tool against heavy-shielding teamcomps. But more balance changes are coming to the game soon.
dotesports.com
Traditional mini-map reportedly found in Xbox Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty players have reportedly found a working classic mini-map in the Xbox version of the Modern Warfare 2 beta. As reported by Insider Gaming, an Xbox player found a way to change the mini-map in the MW2 beta, forcing it to show enemies when they fire an unsilenced weapon. This is the way mini-maps typically work in Call of Duty games, and some fans would prefer this style instead of the currently available version.
The Windows Club
Screen flickering issues while playing games on Windows 11/10
Screen flickering issues on Windows are common, especially while playing games. Many things can trigger them, and one must take action before things get out of hand. Today, we will be looking at possible solutions you can implement to fix the screen flickering issues while playing games on Windows 11/10.
dotesports.com
Destructive force: VALORANT devs and pros agree on the game’s best gun
The debate between Vandal and Phantom usage will dominate VALORANT forever. But for the leaders of the development team and the world-class players competing at Champions, the argument is pretty one-sided. In a Q&A posted on the Riot Games blog, the leaders of the VALORANT dev team expressed their thoughts...
Engadget
Microsoft confirms its recent Series X update lets Xbox One discs be played offline
Xbox's online DRM has been one of the biggest issues with Xbox Series X consoles, as outages and other issues have left players with no access to purchased games. Another big complaint is that cross-platform Xbox One disc games have been inaccessible offline, even with games that don't require a connection. Now, a new update means you won't be forced to do an internet check or download from an Xbox One disc anymore, engineering lead Eden Marie confirmed in a tweet.
Polygon
Ark: Survival Evolved and Gloomhaven are free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time
Epic announced on Twitter on Thursday that Ark: Survival Evolved, the 2017 action-adventure survival videogame, and Gloomhaven, the 2021 turn-based cooperative dungeon crawler, are available to download for free for a week. Studio Wildcard’s dino-centric survival game has done quite well for itself, releasing four paid DLC expansion packs and...
dotesports.com
Where to find all Sunstone Fragments in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Disney Dreamlight Valley is Disney’s answer to the open-world genre of games that have gained massive popularity in the last decade. With a huge world littered with tons of different activities, there is always something to do in the world of Dreamlight Valley. The game reintroduces a lot of...
Comments / 0