therecipecritic.com
Hocus Pocus Charcuterie Board
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. A tribute to the Sanderson Sisters, this Hocus Pocus charcuterie board will have all of your guests dying at not only the delicious variety of food but the uncanny resemblance to some of Halloween’s most famous witches!
ComicBook
New Hocus Pocus 2 Poster Released
With the long-awaited release of Hocus Pocus 2 just over the horizon, Disney+ has released an all-new poster to celebrate the sequel, which highlights the "glorious" return of the Sanderson sisters. As has been confirmed in the lead-up to the sequel's release, rather than merely being a rematch between the trio of witches and the original protagonists from the 1993 film, the witches are setting their sights on new victims when they return to Salem. Check out the spooky new poster for Hocus Pocus 2 below before the movie lands on Disney+ on Friday, October 30th.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult classic fantasy thriller that flopped at the box office returns with a vengeance on streaming
One of the trickiest aspects of the release of a fresh cinematic project is the chance that it will fall below expectations when it comes to the massive pressure of the box office. And while some of these films allow lackluster box-office performance to tarnish their reputation forever, other movies have been championed during later years to re-emerge as a bona fide cult classic, which is precisely the case for 1993’s Hocus Pocus.
Twilight’s Cullen Family: Where Are They Now? Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Greene and More
Blood brothers and sisters! Beginning with 2008’s Twilight, fans were introduced to the Cullen coven. Five films later, Twihards are still reeling over the vampires’ pale skin, supernatural abilities and the fact that Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) sparkles in the sunlight. Based on the successful novels by Stephenie Meyer, the films spanned five years and […]
Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Is “Grateful” NBC Didn’t Pick Up The ‘Cruel Intentions’ Reboot
Sarah Michelle Gellar is opening up about the Cruel Intentions reboot NBC passed on and why she’s grateful the pilot was not picked up to series. The peacock network gave it a pilot order in February 2016 but announced in October of that same year that it was not moving forward with the show. Gellar had signed on to reprise her role of Kathryn Merteuil but ultimately felt the new take didn’t live up to the 1999 film. “That was a whole crazy time,” she told the New York Times. “Nothing against NBC, but Cruel Intentions is straight streaming. On the first day,...
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
Collider
Jamie Lee Curtis' Laurie Strode Promises This Time Will Be Different in New 'Halloween Ends' TV Spot
There’s a chill in the air and the more than expected jump scares in a new TV spot for Halloween Ends tease the highly anticipated conclusion to the reboot trilogy. We’re one month out from what’s being billed as the “final” showdown between Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and the hits, punches, and stabs just keep on coming.
digitalspy.com
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Hypebae
Evan Peters on Why He Felt Scared Portraying Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer
Evan Peters is portraying Jeffery Dahmer in the upcoming series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and while the actor regularly plays dark characters, there were particular challenges he faced in bringing the serial killer to life. In an interview shared by Ryan Murphy Productions’ official Twitter account, Peters talked about...
ComicBook
Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes
Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
Kevin Costner’s Western ‘Horizon’ Adds Another Hollywood Star to Cast
Kevin Costner‘s Western saga is filling out its cast. Recently, the project added Isabelle Fuhrman to its list of Hollywood stars, along with Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campell Bower, and Luke Wilson. Costner’s “Horizon” is set to be four films released every three months. It’s produced through his Territory Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. and New Line. Additionally, this is the first film Costner has directed since 2003’s “Open Range.”
Selma Blair Doesn’t Let Multiple Sclerosis Hold Her Back in Triumphant ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Debut
Dancing with the Stars Season 31 is already a can’t-miss season — and it just started. The show’s grand Disney+ premiere included quite possibly the strongest lineup of dance numbers of any season premiere in the show’s history, with a whole lot of 7s — and even some 8s — handed out. But beyond the high scores, one of last night’s dances highlighted the grace and beauty of human perseverance — and there wasn’t a dry eye in the house. That number belonged to Selma Blair and her partner Sasha Farber. As Blair’s intro video went into, the movie star (Cruel...
digitalspy.com
Riverdale star lands next lead movie role in horror remake
Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch has joined the cast of horror remake The Strangers. The actress, who fans will know as Cheryl Blossom on The CW series, is set to appear in the movie alongside Cruel Summer's Froy Gutierrez and Hillbilly Elegy's Gabriel Basso, according to Deadline. The Strangers follows a...
Kevin Kline on Filming Love Scenes with Sigourney Weaver: 'I Don't Have to Bend to Kiss Her'
The actors have costarred in three movies, including the new romantic dramedy The Good House, out Sept. 30 For Kevin Kline, working with Sigourney Weaver has a few benefits, he reveals in the new issue of PEOPLE: "It's always fun. She makes me laugh. I don't have to bend over to kiss her," quips the actor, who stands 6-foot-2. Weaver is 5-foot-10 and a half. The two actors, friends for more than 40 years, first met when they were tapped to cohost the Obie Awards, honoring the best...
IGN
Halloween Ends - Official 'The Final Reckoning' Featurette
Join star Jamie Lee Curtis for a discussion on her character and Michael Myers in this featurette for the upcoming movie Halloween Ends. This is Laurie Strode’s last stand. Four years after the events of last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn’t been seen since. Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.
Sofia Coppola Sets ‘Priscilla’ As Next Film For A24 With Cailee Spaeny And Jacob Elordi Tapped To Play Priscilla And Elvis Presley
Sofia Coppola has set her sights on her next film as the Oscar-winner is set to direct the feature film Priscilla, which is based on the memoir Elvis and Me by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley with Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi set to play Priscilla and Elvis Presley. Published in 1985, Presley’s intimate account of her life with Elvis became a New York Times Bestseller and an international sensation. Coppola adapted the script as well. Insiders say Coppola had been eyeing this film for some time as her follow-up to On The Rocks and began putting the pieces together to the film off the ground by this...
ComicBook
New Mark Wahlberg Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10
Film star Mark Wahlberg has been in three movie so far in 2022, and all three of them have proven themselves to be huge hits on Netflix. Sony's Uncharted, which starred Wahlberg and Tom Holland, was a mainstay on the Netflix Top 10 for a number of weeks after the film was added to the streamer's roster. This week, both of Wahlberg's other 2022 films can be found on the Netflix Top 10, one of which is occupying the number one spot.
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
hypebeast.com
Sony Pictures Announces New 'Karate Kid' Movie
Sony Pictures has announced a new film in the Karate Kid franchise. According to reports, the movie is billed as the “return of the original ‘Karate Kid’ franchise” to the silver screen and is scheduled to premiere on June 7, 2024. The upcoming film will mark the first movie in the franchise since the Jaden Smith-starring reboot in 2010 but will not have any connection to Netflix‘s Cobra Kai series, as confirmed by show co-creator Jon Hurwitz. “The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday. But this one isn’t from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast,” he tweeted. “Don’t know much about it, but wish it well.”
