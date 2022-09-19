Read full article on original website
Illinois corn harvest trails annual pace
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois' corn harvest is trailing its annual pace, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Illinois Crop Progress and Condition Report released Monday. As of Sunday, 2% of this year's Illinois corn crop has been harvested, compared to the five-year average of 7% at this point in...
New Hampshire taps ARPA funds to help restaurants
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire is tapping into federal pandemic relief funds to help bail out restaurants struggling from the lingering fiscal impacts of the pandemic. A proposal that went before the Executive Council on Wednesday calls for releasing another round of grants to small, independent restaurants from a $3 million relief fund.
Dunleavy creates task force to study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes
(The Center Square) - A 13-member committee will study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes, fees and regulations. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an executive order Wednesday establishing the Governor's Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana that will study the state's seven-year-old marijuana industry. Alaskans approved recreational marijuana in 2014. The state charges...
Bipartisan committee investigating issues with Georgia's literacy programs
(The Center Square) — A bipartisan Georgia House committee will study state programs providing literacy instruction to Georgians and determine whether low literacy impacts the state's competitiveness. The House Study Committee on Literacy Instruction, established by House Resolution 650, will explore potential changes to the state's educational standards. It...
New school choice coalition in Wisconsin looks to expand education options
(The Center Square) – A coalition of business and policy groups got the ball rolling on school choice in Wisconsin nearly 30 years ago, and they’re ready to try again. A number of the state’s conservative groups, school choice groups, and the state’s largest business group are launching a new effort to expand school choice options in the state.
Missouri Senate approves income tax cut, farm tax credits
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Senate completed their particular legislative session assignment – cutting taxes – mindful of the consequences of their actions, the implications of their legislation and the uncertainty of their bills in the House. Senate leaders from both sides of the aisle met...
DeSantis proposes another $1.1 billion in tax relief for Florida legislature to consider
(The Center Square) – Gov. Ron DeSantis has proposed an additional $1.1 billion in tax relief for the state legislature to consider next year. The proposal includes multiple tax holidays, if the legislature passes it, following historic tax relief the legislature already passed this year. In May, DeSantis signed...
Could NY's nursing home staffing law lose its teeth under proposed rule change?
A long-awaited law requiring minimum staffing standards for nursing homes went into effect this year in New York, geared toward ensuring safe staffing and boosting resident care after the Covid-19 pandemic exposed major issues within the industry. A recently proposed change within the law, however, could remove the statute's teeth,...
Washington expected revenue up $43M over two years, but forecast for next budget down
(The Center Square) – Revenue projections for Washington state’s current two-year budget period increased by $43 million more than projected in the state’s last quarterly update, but the forecast for the next budget cycle is down $495 million. “Very strong growth in fiscal 2022,” Economic Revenue Forecast...
Politics and money dominate Wisconsin’s State of Education speech
(The Center Square) – The ceremony for Wisconsin’s State of Education speech began with a “land acknowledgement,” and it didn’t get any less political from there. “We acknowledge that this Capitol and our DPI building stand on the ancestral lands of the Ho-Chunk Nation. And that this land was forcibly and violently taken from them almost 200 years ago,” Department of Public Instruction Equity and Inclusion director Demetri Beekman said to open his speech Thursday. “Centuries of racism, colonization, and oppression caused by federal and state leaders, institutions, and policies continue to impact our tribal nations.”
Michigan House OKs package to limit emergency power laws
(The Center Square) – The Michigan House approved more than 20 bills aiming to limit the governor’s emergency powers. The Center Square reported about the bill package in June, more than two years after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer triggered a 1945 law that she said authorized her to declare a state of emergency for as long as she thought necessary.
SAFE-T Act becomes lighting rod of controversy before November’s election
(The Center Square) – As Illinois looks to become the first state in the country to abolish cash bail, battle lines have been drawn from both sides of the issue before the November election. The measure is part of the SAFE-T Act, an acronym for "Safety, Accountability, Fairness and...
Republican lawmakers not expecting much from Wisconsin’s State of Education speech
(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin haven’t been given a preview of the state superintendent’s State of Education speech, but they have some guesses as to what they are going to hear. Or more specifically, what they are not going to hear. “We won’t hear...
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
EAP unveils 10 new North Louisiana companies
SHREVEPORT, La. - BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program celebrated its eighth year of operation and the successful launch of local high-growth startups on Friday with the unveiling of 10 new portfolio companies that have been added to the Dolores George LaVigne Wall of Entrepreneurial Achievement. The companies join 55 others...
From Norway, Inslee touts Washington partnership on green energy
(The Center Square) – A cheerful Gov. Jay Inslee gave a Wednesday morning update on Washington state’s ongoing trade mission to the Nordic countries in support of green energy as part of the effort against climate change. “Quick summary of our trip: extremely productive, broad participation from Washington...
Prepare now before weather turns
Disaster can strike at any time, but planning ahead can improve the results during and after, state officials stress. September is National Preparedness Month, and emergency management personnel are trying to raise awareness about the importance of having a plan in place and remaining resilient after an event. One of...
All Alabama state parks to offer free admission
Looking to enjoy the majesty of Alabama’s state parks for free? Well this weekend is the chance. Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday that Alabama State Parks will waive all entrance and parking fees, Saturday, September 24, 2022 in celebration of National Public Lands Day. Established in 1994, National Public...
'Idaho Debates' set, schedule announced
BOISE — Here is the schedule for the “Idaho Debates,” all airing statewide on Idaho Public Television. It includes:. Oct. 3: Idaho Attorney General candidates Raul Labrador, Republican, and Tom Arkoosh, Democrat, airing live statewide at 8 p.m. MT, 7 p.m. PT. Oct. 4: U.S. Senate candidates...
Georgia officials report unemployment rates on the rise in the Peach State
(The Center Square) — Unemployment is on the rise in Georgia. Peach State labor officials said all Regional Commissions saw an increase in unemployment rates in August. The Atlanta Regional Commission — Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale counties — saw its non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increase slightly from 2.8% in July to 3% in August. It remains lower than a year ago when it stood at 4%.
