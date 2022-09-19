ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Scott Rabalais: Is LSU's defense back? Despite many new pieces, Tigers are trending upward

It looked like dark times for the LSU defense. In their season-opening 24-23 loss, the Tigers couldn’t stop Florida State on third down with a restraining order. And to make matters much worse, star defensive tackle Maason Smith went down with season-ending knee injury, a lamentable echo of K’Lavon Chaisson’s season-ender four years ago in LSU’s opener against Miami.
Smiley: Did you wear pajamas to the game?

This one is from my "The Times Have Really Changed" file:. Thanks to Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, for bringing back memories of an event from my freshman year at LSU. Well, partial memories, because I can't recall details. Earl says the fall issue of the LSU alumni magazine mentions...
LSU football will not continue to win games if this trend continues

LSU football improved to 2-1 on the season last weekend with a 31-16 win over visiting Mississippi State. The Tigers came from behind 13-0 in their Southeastern Conference opener to pick up a second consecutive win, outscoring the Bulldogs 31-3 after going down two scores. It was an impressive display of determination from Brian Kelly’s team against a tricky opponent.
How Jacobian Guillory is helping LSU's defensive line without Maason Smith

Sophomore defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory has seen his role increase following Maason Smith's season-ending ACL tear, sharing reps with Jaquelin Roy at the nose tackle position. Guillory had played nose tackle in high school and was a four-star prospect out of Alexandria when he arrived on campus in 2020. He...
Editorial Board: Sorry, President Tate. We work for the public, not for you

LSU President William Tate IV doesn’t seem to be a fan of our coverage. During a Board of Regents budget meeting on Tuesday, he said so publicly. “Every student newspaper article in all the systems, if you pick them up, 95% of the information is negative,” Tate said. “The negative instinct is overwhelming in journalism. They cannot help themselves.”
Feliciana football has shining weekend; East Feliciana just misses a win

Let’s take a look at all the high school football happenings from across the Felicianas this past Thursday and Friday. It was a rare Thursday night outing for the Tigers of East Feliciana, who lost a close one at home to visiting Kentwood High School. East Feliciana fought well against a tough opponent but came up just short, 26-32, in a game that could have gone either way. The East Feliciana Tigers fell to 1-2 on the season, but the team will look to get right back in the saddle this week as it hosts Jewel M. Sumner High School in a last home game before a long road stretch.
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
Wreckin' Rams strive to continue dominance over rival Lafayette High

For some, the Acadiana and Lafayette High football game remains a rivalry. But considering the Rams have won 15 straight games against the Lions, it's been a one-sided series. "The game hasn't really meant much the last 10 to 12 years because Acadiana has been having their way with us," Lions coach Cedric Figaro said. "My first year here it meant something because we were playing for the district championship. But up until then, it hasn't meant much."
LAFAYETTE, LA
Longtime East Louisiana State Hospital employee remembered in service

Ruby D. Anthony, a longtime employee of East Louisiana State Hospital, died Feb. 9, 2020. Because of the timing, her co-workers didn’t have a chance to attend her funeral and with COVID-19 waning, the employees at ELSH held a memorial service Sept. 2. Anthony spent most of her career...
