Who will LSU play in 2023? See full football schedule with the dates and Tigers’ opponents.
LSU’s 2023 football schedule was released Tuesday night by the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers will open their second season under coach Brian Kelly on Sunday, Sept. 3, against Florida State in Orlando, Florida. They then host Grambling for the first time before playing five straight SEC games. The other...
How Malik Nabers’ rise and Kayshon Boutte’s slow start are connected for LSU
In Malik Nabers’ lowest moment, he lay face down on the Caesars Superdome turf with his hands over his facemask. The sure-handed receiver had dropped two punts, and this one seemed to seal a season-opening loss. Nabers stayed there, stuck in disbelief, until his teammates lifted him by his...
Scott Rabalais: Is LSU's defense back? Despite many new pieces, Tigers are trending upward
It looked like dark times for the LSU defense. In their season-opening 24-23 loss, the Tigers couldn’t stop Florida State on third down with a restraining order. And to make matters much worse, star defensive tackle Maason Smith went down with season-ending knee injury, a lamentable echo of K’Lavon Chaisson’s season-ender four years ago in LSU’s opener against Miami.
Istrouma's football team is 3-0 and it has the 'Great Wall of Louisiana' to thank for it
Jeremy Gradney, head coach at Istrouma High School, walks down a dim hallway, pulls open a door and motions to a few of his players. This, he says, is the G-WOL. Four juniors and one senior comprise Istrouma’s Great Wall of Louisiana (G-WOL), the young — yet experienced — the quiet — yet fierce — offensive line of the District 6-4A Indians.
Letters: Violent crime changes the college experience for LSU students
As relatively new residents of Baton Rouge, my husband and I have often asked ourselves whether this move was the right one in terms of safety. We’ve tweaked our daily living habits to avoid any potential problems. That has worked for us in our schedules. However, I have a...
Anthony Bradford is available again, but he has to compete for his spot on LSU's line
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Anthony Bradford will be available to play this weekend against New Mexico after a one-game absence, LSU coach Brian Kelly said, but he’ll have to compete to regain his spot at right guard. Bradford was unavailable in LSU’s win over Mississippi State for undisclosed reasons....
Smiley: Did you wear pajamas to the game?
This one is from my "The Times Have Really Changed" file:. Thanks to Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, for bringing back memories of an event from my freshman year at LSU. Well, partial memories, because I can't recall details. Earl says the fall issue of the LSU alumni magazine mentions...
LSU football will not continue to win games if this trend continues
LSU football improved to 2-1 on the season last weekend with a 31-16 win over visiting Mississippi State. The Tigers came from behind 13-0 in their Southeastern Conference opener to pick up a second consecutive win, outscoring the Bulldogs 31-3 after going down two scores. It was an impressive display of determination from Brian Kelly’s team against a tricky opponent.
How Jacobian Guillory is helping LSU's defensive line without Maason Smith
Sophomore defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory has seen his role increase following Maason Smith's season-ending ACL tear, sharing reps with Jaquelin Roy at the nose tackle position. Guillory had played nose tackle in high school and was a four-star prospect out of Alexandria when he arrived on campus in 2020. He...
LSU women's tennis player who used racial slur no longer part of the team
An LSU women's tennis player who was caught on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, a source told The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed last week saying the slur and laughing about it with other people. Her name is not on LSU's online roster.
Replay: Six days after killing of LSU student Allison Rice, local officials share updates
LSU student Allison Rice was fatally shot nearly a week ago as she tried to turn her vehicle around at a train crossing on Government Street, Baton Rouge police have said. LATEST COVERAGE: Baton Rouge police chief warns of gang violence; plans heavy police presence in targeted areas. Police and...
They juggled LSU classes and opening an online store. Now, they're graduating to a boutique.
Pink leather blazers and emerald frilly dresses, along with other women’s clothing items, line the side wall of Marem, a new 1,470-square-foot clothing boutique that opened Friday, Sept. 16 in Baton Rouge. The name Marem is a combination of the two owners’ first names, Marlo Rodrigue and Emily Rodrigue....
LSU Reveille
Editorial Board: Sorry, President Tate. We work for the public, not for you
LSU President William Tate IV doesn’t seem to be a fan of our coverage. During a Board of Regents budget meeting on Tuesday, he said so publicly. “Every student newspaper article in all the systems, if you pick them up, 95% of the information is negative,” Tate said. “The negative instinct is overwhelming in journalism. They cannot help themselves.”
Feliciana football has shining weekend; East Feliciana just misses a win
Let’s take a look at all the high school football happenings from across the Felicianas this past Thursday and Friday. It was a rare Thursday night outing for the Tigers of East Feliciana, who lost a close one at home to visiting Kentwood High School. East Feliciana fought well against a tough opponent but came up just short, 26-32, in a game that could have gone either way. The East Feliciana Tigers fell to 1-2 on the season, but the team will look to get right back in the saddle this week as it hosts Jewel M. Sumner High School in a last home game before a long road stretch.
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
LSU ‘taking immediate and deliberate steps’ to address disturbing social media post
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)- LSU issued a statement Saturday, September 17 regarding a racially insensitive remark on social media that’s been linked to one of its student-athletes. The post received numerous comments on social media. Many of these comments indicate LSU’s statement is in response to a posted video featuring a female who some believe […]
Wreckin' Rams strive to continue dominance over rival Lafayette High
For some, the Acadiana and Lafayette High football game remains a rivalry. But considering the Rams have won 15 straight games against the Lions, it's been a one-sided series. "The game hasn't really meant much the last 10 to 12 years because Acadiana has been having their way with us," Lions coach Cedric Figaro said. "My first year here it meant something because we were playing for the district championship. But up until then, it hasn't meant much."
Longtime East Louisiana State Hospital employee remembered in service
Ruby D. Anthony, a longtime employee of East Louisiana State Hospital, died Feb. 9, 2020. Because of the timing, her co-workers didn’t have a chance to attend her funeral and with COVID-19 waning, the employees at ELSH held a memorial service Sept. 2. Anthony spent most of her career...
Charges coming for juveniles allegedly involved in fight after football game in Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department was called to an incident that reportedly took place after a football game on Friday night. The football game saw the Zachary Broncos lose to St. Augustine, 24-20. After the game was over, juveniles allegedly engaged in a fight. One juvenile...
Battle tested: East Ascension, ASH square off in tough non-district contest in Week 4
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - While much of the focus in Week 4 will be on Newman versus Many, Cenla cannot also forget about another highly anticipated non-district matchup that pins East Ascension against ASH. Don’t let the records fool you, as each team comes into Week 4 just 1-2, but...
