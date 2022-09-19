Read full article on original website
Related
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
Adorable, Mother Moose And Twin Calves Spotted In Minnesota
The Voyageurs Wolf Project is located in Voyageurs National Park and its primary focus of course is the study and preservation of wolves. But with their field cameras, they capture every type of wildlife including moose. According to their Facebook page, a very rare sight was caught on video just hours ago as a mother moose was walking along with her twin calves.
Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Fall / Halloween Event And Activity Guide
Fall is here in the Northland and while it always stings a bit when summer is over, there is much to look forward to this time of the year in the Northland! There are fall and Halloween events aplenty. Fall events in our neck of the woods range from visits...
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daryl Hall Adds Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan Tour Dates For Fall 2022
If you've wanted to see Daryl Hall in concert here's your chance - especially if you didn't want to travel far. The 70's and 80's legend has added dates to his current tour, with a variety of shows in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan now happening in November 2022. Hall has...
Minnesota Named One Of The Happiest States Again
Here we go again! Minnesota was just named one of the happiest states in the country and it's not the first time we've taken that title, either. In fact, a few years back, we were also named one of the happiest states in the country in a study by WalletHub. At the time in 2019, we were ranked at number three, making us the third happiest state in the entire country.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Family Dollar Stores Recall Health + Beauty Products
A large-scale recall has been issued for a variety of health and beauty items sold at Family Dollar stores across the country. And while the recall doesn't affect stores in all fifty states, it does include those in Minnesota and Wisconsin. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the...
Fall Road Trip! Fantastic Family Park Awaits Just South of Duluth – Superior Area
The seasons may change, but one thing that stays consistent year-round is the need to have some family fun and, ideally, not break the bank doing it. Recently, I shared a Facebook post that recommended a visit to the Shoreview Commons Destination Playground. Hopefully, you had time to visit that amazing park already because now there's another park you must add to the family road trip wish list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celebrity Comedian Not A Fan Of Mall Of America, But Happy To Meet Fans
I told you a few weeks ago about how a celebrity wasn't too pleased with his trip to Minnesota. He even went as far as to say that Midwest hospitality isn't nearly as good as Southern Hospitality. The brash New Yorker however could be caught smiling with fans in a follow up video posted about his trip that included a trip to the Mall of America.
Minnesota DNR Warns We Could Lose Maple Trees In 100 Years Due To Climate Change
Sugar Maple trees are beloved in Minnesota. They are a huge reason that we have beautiful, magnificent, bright fall colors in our forests. They are where we get our maple syrup from, and they are an integral part of Minnesota's forests. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently posted some information about climate change in Minnesota that is frightening for Minnesotans who love their forests.
Duluth Police Department Joins Statewide Seat Belt Law Enforcement Campaign
The Duluth Police Department announced this week they are part of statewide campaign to make sure motorists are following Minnesota's seat belt laws. Statistics have consistently shown that buckling up saves lives and the message from Minnesota law enforcement agencies is loud and clear: Buckle Up. Seat Belts Are Not Optional. To make sure motorists are getting the message, they are increasing seat belt patrols.
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road
Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North Of Duluth Is An Old Youth Camp On 150 Acres For Under $3 Million
Ever wanted to own your own campground? This one-of-a-kind opportunity is less than a two-hour drive from Duluth. This campground has a lot to offer: over 150 acres of land, shorelines on bodies of water including McDougal Lake, the Stony River, and the channel frontage. 34 buildings include a dining hall, a 3-story office building, 16 bunkhouses, and a rec. center, a riverside cabin, a health center, garages, a shop, and more.
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
The Formal Garden at Duluth’s Glensheen Mansion Has Reopened to the Public
The mission of Duluth's Glensheen Mansion is to celebration preservation and a major investment was recently made with the main of objective of preserving their beautiful Formal Garden. They announced this week that the reconstruction of the Formal Garden has been completed and it has reopened to the public. The...
Moose Encounter Caught On Video Near Cotton, Minnesota
Have you ever seen a moose in the wild? It's a fantastic sight as these things are enormous. I've seen several in my life, and each time it's remarkable. It also can be frightening as moose can be very aggressive. Fortunately, my dad's encounter with a moose the other day...
Ride The Great Pumpkin Train In Duluth For One Weekend Only
Halloween season is underway and lots of great fall activities are on the horizon including one with the North Shore Scenic Railroad. All aboard the Pumpkin Train Express with only one stop, the pumpkin patch, so all its riders can grab a pumpkin to take home to carve for Halloween. The total experience is about 90 minutes, which includes the train ride and the time picking a pumpkin at the patch.
What’s With People Leaving Rubber Ducks On Jeeps?
The other day I made a stop at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth to visit my wife. While sitting in the parking lot a guy with a Jeep Wrangler made a stop, got out of the vehicle, and placed rubber ducks on other Jeeps in the lot. I had heard...
America’s Highest Cave is in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of Southern Colorado – and It’s Haunted
Did you know the highest cave in the United States is in Colorado?. At an elevation of about 12,000 feet, La Caverna del Oro, otherwise known as Spanish Cave, is the highest cave in the nation - and some would say it's haunted. Not only is Spanish Cave high in...
Haunted Forest Announces Return For 2022
Fall is in the air and October is just days away! That means haunted attractions are gearing up for the spookiest month of all. Now, another haunted event has announced they will officially be back for the 2022 season. Many haunted attractions have already announced their return for the year,...
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
806K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0