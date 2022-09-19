ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Adorable, Mother Moose And Twin Calves Spotted In Minnesota

The Voyageurs Wolf Project is located in Voyageurs National Park and its primary focus of course is the study and preservation of wolves. But with their field cameras, they capture every type of wildlife including moose. According to their Facebook page, a very rare sight was caught on video just hours ago as a mother moose was walking along with her twin calves.
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
Minnesota Named One Of The Happiest States Again

Here we go again! Minnesota was just named one of the happiest states in the country and it's not the first time we've taken that title, either. In fact, a few years back, we were also named one of the happiest states in the country in a study by WalletHub. At the time in 2019, we were ranked at number three, making us the third happiest state in the entire country.
Fall Road Trip! Fantastic Family Park Awaits Just South of Duluth – Superior Area

The seasons may change, but one thing that stays consistent year-round is the need to have some family fun and, ideally, not break the bank doing it. Recently, I shared a Facebook post that recommended a visit to the Shoreview Commons Destination Playground. Hopefully, you had time to visit that amazing park already because now there's another park you must add to the family road trip wish list.
Minnesota DNR Warns We Could Lose Maple Trees In 100 Years Due To Climate Change

Sugar Maple trees are beloved in Minnesota. They are a huge reason that we have beautiful, magnificent, bright fall colors in our forests. They are where we get our maple syrup from, and they are an integral part of Minnesota's forests. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently posted some information about climate change in Minnesota that is frightening for Minnesotans who love their forests.
Duluth Police Department Joins Statewide Seat Belt Law Enforcement Campaign

The Duluth Police Department announced this week they are part of statewide campaign to make sure motorists are following Minnesota's seat belt laws. Statistics have consistently shown that buckling up saves lives and the message from Minnesota law enforcement agencies is loud and clear: Buckle Up. Seat Belts Are Not Optional. To make sure motorists are getting the message, they are increasing seat belt patrols.
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road

Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
North Of Duluth Is An Old Youth Camp On 150 Acres For Under $3 Million

Ever wanted to own your own campground? This one-of-a-kind opportunity is less than a two-hour drive from Duluth. This campground has a lot to offer: over 150 acres of land, shorelines on bodies of water including McDougal Lake, the Stony River, and the channel frontage. 34 buildings include a dining hall, a 3-story office building, 16 bunkhouses, and a rec. center, a riverside cabin, a health center, garages, a shop, and more.
Moose Encounter Caught On Video Near Cotton, Minnesota

Have you ever seen a moose in the wild? It's a fantastic sight as these things are enormous. I've seen several in my life, and each time it's remarkable. It also can be frightening as moose can be very aggressive. Fortunately, my dad's encounter with a moose the other day...
Ride The Great Pumpkin Train In Duluth For One Weekend Only

Halloween season is underway and lots of great fall activities are on the horizon including one with the North Shore Scenic Railroad. All aboard the Pumpkin Train Express with only one stop, the pumpkin patch, so all its riders can grab a pumpkin to take home to carve for Halloween. The total experience is about 90 minutes, which includes the train ride and the time picking a pumpkin at the patch.
Haunted Forest Announces Return For 2022

Fall is in the air and October is just days away! That means haunted attractions are gearing up for the spookiest month of all. Now, another haunted event has announced they will officially be back for the 2022 season. Many haunted attractions have already announced their return for the year,...
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

