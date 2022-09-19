ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

University of Florida

Learn to help others manage their finances through the Florida Master Money Mentor program; introductory webinar October 6

If you want to help others manage their finances, UF/IFAS can train you through the Florida Master Money Mentor Program (FMMM). Lisa Leslie, a family and consumer sciences agent, Accredited Financial Counselor® and Certified Financial Planner™ with UF/IFAS Extension Hillsborough County, and Jill Breslawski, a family and consumer sciences agent and Accredited Financial Counselor® for UF/IFAS Extension Okaloosa and Walton counties, will host a free webinar from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., Oct.6. You can register here for the online program, which is open to the public.
University of Florida

Crunchy or smooth? The Peanut Butter Challenge accepts them all 

The Peanut Butter Challenge, an annual jar collection for local food pantries led by UF/IFAS Extension and Florida A&M University (FAMU) Cooperative Extension, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and is set to spread statewide again in the month of October.  . Donors can give unopened, unexpired peanut butter jars...
University of Florida

This UF/IFAS assistant professor and 2022 Extension Specialist of the Year is at the forefront cultivating sustainable lettuce varieties for Florida

For Germán Sandoya Miranda, a lifelong passion for agriculture began when he was a child playing on his grandparents’ farms in his homeland of coastal Ecuador. As he neared adulthood, studying agriculture was a natural fit. Sandoya Miranda obtained a master’s degree in agriculture and horticultural plant breeding from the International Center for Advanced Mediterranean Studies – CIHEAM in the IAMZ, followed by a doctoral degree in agricultural and horticultural plant breeding at Universidad de Vigo in Spain.
University of Florida

National Estuaries Week – Diamondback Terrapins

Another metric of a healthy estuary is the diversity and abundance of fish and wildlife. Estuaries are teeming with a variety of benthic creatures like annelids worms, mollusk, and crustaceans. I have personally collected 101 species of fish from Pensacola Bay, and I am sure there are more. And the variety of shore and seabirds attracts birders from all around. Several of these species support commercial and recreational fisheries that in some cases, are the key to the community’s economic stability. Florida Sea Grant has focused its fish and wildlife monitoring efforts on estuarine fish and wildlife that were once abundant in the Pensacola Bay system but have now declined. Diamondback terrapins are one of them.
University of Florida

Predicting Florida’s Weather with Persimmon Seed

I often wonder how folks could predict the coming winter weather PRIOR to our modern technologies. According to early folklore, it was the persimmon seed that was used for the forecast. As the saying goes, if you slice the seed in half, it will display either an image of a fork, knife, or a spoon on the inside.
