Northfield, MN

Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota High School Football Rankings Week 3

The latest Minnesota Associated Press High School Football rankings have familiar teams at the top in the seven classes. The biggest schools has Eden Prairie at the top with four South Suburban Conference schools in the top 8. Prior Lake #3, Lakeville South #5, Rosemount #6 and Shakopee #8. Mankato...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester, Minnesota School Wins National Award

The US Department of Education just released their list of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. These are schools that have great academic performance or have made progress in closing the achievement gap. Only 8 schools, out of the 297 that were recognized in total across the country, are in the Land of 10,000 Lakes and one of them is right here in Rochester, MN.
ROCHESTER, MN
ktoe.com

Gary Sanchez Giving Minnesota Students 100-Thousand Dollar Scholarships

(Minneapolis, MN) — Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is giving three Minnesota students each 100-thousand scholarships. Sanchez says the scholarships are awarded as part of his Swing for the Fences program, which awards scholarships to students in underrepresented segments. This year’s winners will be honored at Target Field before Friday’s game against the Angels.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
WOODBURY, MN
willmarradio.com

Gophers Getting Ready for First Road Test

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The 3-0 Golden Gopher football team continues to prepare for its first road game of the season. Minnesota travels to number-21 Michigan State for the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams on Saturday. The Spartans are 2-1 on the season after falling at Washington this past...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
froggyweb.com

Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports

CO Ben Huener (Roseau) conducted field training with COC Anthony Hams. They spent the week working ATV enforcement and checking small-game hunters, anglers, and goose/crane hunters. It was a slow small-game opener with reports of little success. CO Corey Sura (Baudette East) assisted with training at Camp Ripley and participated...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Fall colors in Minnesota: Where to see the best fall foliage

(FOX 9) - Fall is officially here and the leaves are beginning to change across the Midwest. With hot temperatures this summer, the time for peak colors might be later this year, but there are many great places in Minnesota to see the brilliant fall foliage. Grab a pumpkin spice...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
RIVER FALLS, WI
Kat Kountry 105

Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway

Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
ARLINGTON, MN
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
fox9.com

Multiple fake school shooting reports, swatting incidents at Minnesota schools

(FOX 9) - There have been multiple incidents on Wednesday of people reporting active shooters at schools across Minnesota, with authorities calling these "swatting" incidents. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says it is aware of "multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota."
Kat Kountry 105

MN BCA: ‘Swatting Incidents’ At Schools Around the State

UNDATED -- Law enforcement agencies are looking into a number of swatting incidents across the state Wednesday. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota. So far none of the incidents have turned out to...
MANKATO, MN
lptv.org

Northwoods Adventure: Red Lake Members Hunt in 1863 Treaty Land for First Time

For the first time this fall, Red Lake band members have the chance to exercise treaty rights in an off-reservation hunt on land covered by a treaty signed in 1863. Started on September 15th and running until December 31st, five members get the chance to hunt in the Minnesota portion of the 1863 Old Crossing Treaty Territory, making this a historic moment for the state DNR and the Red Lake Band. The band worked for almost four years to exercise their sovereignty as a nation to hunt on this treaty land.
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud in the Top 5 – But Not for Something Good

It seems like all we have been hearing about recently is topics covering high gas prices, high grocery prices, inflation in general and crime. But how bad is the crime? Honestly, it's pretty bad. Just turn on the news, and you will get a barrage of car jackings, robberies, gun violence, and more. It's always been around, but it seems like during and since the pandemic those problems have definitely been on an upswing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

