Georgia State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre; What poll results mean for candidates

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. Michael Thurmond, @dekalblikesmike, CEO, DeKalb County. Jordan Fuchs, @JordyFuchs, Republican political consultant. The breakdown. 1. A historic bridge has been rededicated at Stone Mountain. Stone Mountain Park was created as a monument to the Confederacy. It...
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Colorado kids break a record for the longest hopscotch course

The 4.37 mile long hopscotch course exceeds a Guinness World Record of 4.1 miles set by Georgia Tech students. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a story of extreme hopscotch. Many kids draw chalk squares and hop through them. A common diagram has 10 numbered squares. But some Colorado kids went beyond that at a state park in Littleton. Their hopscotch course is 4.37 miles long, apparently exceeding a Guinness record of 4.1 miles set by Georgia Tech students. Sadly, the squares are not numbered. It would start getting hard to squeeze in all the digits. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Queen Elizabeth
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Brian Kemp's communications director Cody Hall talks 2022 strategy

LISTEN: Cody Hall speaks to campaigning with former President Donald Trump, who has often attacked Kemp. 2. Democrats have run on preventing further abortion restrictions. Will Kemp seek further abortion restrictions?. According to Hall, Kemp won't seek further restrictions past the six-week heartbeat bill. But legislators may still propose new...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A Texas sheriff will investigate DeSantis' flight of migrants to Martha's Vineyard

Authorities in Texas have opened a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' flight last week that took roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Javier Salazar, the sheriff of Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, said in a news release Monday that his office is investigating whether the migrants were victims of crimes:
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Democrats lifted GOP opponents in the primaries. Some of those races now look close

PHILADELPHIA — During the final stretch of the primary race to be Pennsylvania's next governor, Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro made a strategic choice. His campaign put $840,000 into television ads about GOP candidate and conservative election-denier Doug Mastriano. "If Mastriano wins, it's a win for what Donald Trump stands...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Adnan Syed's case is unique. Withholding of potentially exculpatory evidence is not

The case of Adnan Syed, who served more than 20 years in prison on murder charges before his conviction was vacated on Monday, is unique because of the enormous publicity it garnered through the hit true-crime podcast Serial. But one of the reasons he was set free — because prosecutors withheld evidence that may have exonerated him — is not uncommon.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

