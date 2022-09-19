Read full article on original website
Political Rewind: Anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre; What poll results mean for candidates
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, public policy reporter, GPB News. Michael Thurmond, @dekalblikesmike, CEO, DeKalb County. Jordan Fuchs, @JordyFuchs, Republican political consultant. The breakdown. 1. A historic bridge has been rededicated at Stone Mountain. Stone Mountain Park was created as a monument to the Confederacy. It...
Georgia board picks 2 companies to sell medical marijuana
A Georgia board overseeing the state's efforts to get patients access to medical marijuana has approved production licenses for two companies, a step to getting patients access to medication after a seven-year wait. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved licenses for Botanical Sciences and Trulieve...
The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
When Tracie Revis climbs the Great Temple Mound, rising nine stories above the Ocmulgee River in the center of present-day Georgia, she walks in the steps of her Muscogean ancestors who were forcibly removed to Oklahoma 200 years ago. "This is lush, gorgeous land. The rivers are gorgeous here," Revis...
Battleground: Ballot Box | The positives and pitfalls of political polling in Georgia
LISTEN: On this week's episode, we look at the good, the bad and the statistically significant parts of polling Georgia's governor and U.S. Senate races. —— We’re less than a month out from the start of early voting in Georgia’s midterm election, and polls show many of the races are going to be tight.
The party gap with women candidates is closing nationally — but not in Georgia statewide races
LISTEN: The midterm election has sharpened focus on Georgia women as both Democrats and Republicans work to mobilize the group that makes up more than half of the state’s electorate. —— This year’s midterm election has a sharpened focus on Georgia women — who make up more than half...
Feds approve Georgia DOT plan for EV charging stations
ATLANTA — The Federal Highway Administration has approved Georgia’s plan for rolling out a network of electric vehicle charging stations, the state Department of Transportation (DOT) announced Tuesday. Approval of Georgia’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) plan will position the state to receive about $130 million in federal...
Colorado kids break a record for the longest hopscotch course
The 4.37 mile long hopscotch course exceeds a Guinness World Record of 4.1 miles set by Georgia Tech students. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a story of extreme hopscotch. Many kids draw chalk squares and hop through them. A common diagram has 10 numbered squares. But some Colorado kids went beyond that at a state park in Littleton. Their hopscotch course is 4.37 miles long, apparently exceeding a Guinness record of 4.1 miles set by Georgia Tech students. Sadly, the squares are not numbered. It would start getting hard to squeeze in all the digits. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Georgia attorney general, defense group clash over pandemic-era execution order
ATLANTA — Georgia should be allowed to execute the longest-serving inmate on the state’s death row despite an agreement that capital cases would not move forward during the pandemic, a lawyer for the state argued Tuesday. Senior Assistant Attorney General Brooke Chaplain told members of the Georgia Supreme...
Political Rewind: Brian Kemp's communications director Cody Hall talks 2022 strategy
LISTEN: Cody Hall speaks to campaigning with former President Donald Trump, who has often attacked Kemp. 2. Democrats have run on preventing further abortion restrictions. Will Kemp seek further abortion restrictions?. According to Hall, Kemp won't seek further restrictions past the six-week heartbeat bill. But legislators may still propose new...
Gov. DeSantis is facing a lawsuit from the migrants he sent to Martha's Vineyard
Migrants who were flown to Martha's Vineyard are suing Florida's governor and other state officials, alleging they were promised jobs and other benefits and lied to about their destination. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The political battle over the migrants brought to Martha's Vineyard last week on flights arranged by Governor...
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard have filed a lawsuit against Gov. DeSantis
A civil rights law firm filed a federal class action lawsuit on Tuesday against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others for transporting around 50 immigrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha's Vineyard, without shelter or resources in place. The firm Lawyers for Civil Rights, in conjunction with the migrant-led nonprofit...
A judge blocks the Indiana abortion ban a week after it took effect
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced, putting the new law on hold as abortion clinic operators argue that it violates the state constitution. Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a preliminary injunction against the ban that took effect one week...
Where the Colorado River crisis is hitting home
LAS VEGAS — These days it can feel almost cliche to throw around the word Dystopian. But it's hard not to use it while standing on the narrow road crossing the Hoover Dam as tourists gawk at the hulking structure's exposed columns that for decades were underwater. "It's amazing...
A Texas sheriff will investigate DeSantis' flight of migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Authorities in Texas have opened a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' flight last week that took roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Javier Salazar, the sheriff of Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, said in a news release Monday that his office is investigating whether the migrants were victims of crimes:
Democrats lifted GOP opponents in the primaries. Some of those races now look close
PHILADELPHIA — During the final stretch of the primary race to be Pennsylvania's next governor, Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro made a strategic choice. His campaign put $840,000 into television ads about GOP candidate and conservative election-denier Doug Mastriano. "If Mastriano wins, it's a win for what Donald Trump stands...
In Puerto Rico, rescuers struggle to reach areas cut off by Hurricane Fiona
CAGUAS, Puerto Rico — Hurricane Fiona was on a track Thursday to menace Bermuda and far-eastern Canada after leaving hundreds of people stranded across Puerto Rico, where it smashed roads and bridges and caused historic flooding. Government officials have been working with religious groups, nonprofits and others braving landslides,...
How abortion may be reshaping the close Ohio Senate race
Brittany Koester experienced something of a political evolution recently. She voted for Trump in 2016, but soon soured on him, and started staunchly supporting Democratic candidates. That fervor has grown — this year, she says, she is more politically active than ever. In large part, the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision...
With voters energized over abortion rights, Ohio's Senate election is looking close
The race for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio has put abortion rights and women voters in the national spotlight. : [POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: In this story, we incorrectly say David Cohen is a professor at Akron State University. In fact, the name is the University of Akron.]. MARY LOUISE...
Adnan Syed's case is unique. Withholding of potentially exculpatory evidence is not
The case of Adnan Syed, who served more than 20 years in prison on murder charges before his conviction was vacated on Monday, is unique because of the enormous publicity it garnered through the hit true-crime podcast Serial. But one of the reasons he was set free — because prosecutors withheld evidence that may have exonerated him — is not uncommon.
An ex-director of Mississippi's welfare agency pleads guilty over misspent money
JACKSON, Miss. — A former director of Mississippi's welfare agency pleaded guilty Thursday to new federal charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families in one of the poorest states in the U.S. — part of the largest public corruption case in the state's history.
