Say you are looking for a new job. You head to LinkedIn to spruce up your profile and look around your social network. But who should you reach out to for an introduction to a potential new employer? A new study of more than 20 million people, published in Science, shows that your close friends (on LinkedIn) are not your best bet: instead you should look to acquaintances you don’t know well enough to share a personal connection with. The strength of weak ties In 1973, the American sociologist Mark Granovetter coined the phrase “the strength of weak ties” in the context...
The great resignation and higher expectations from candidates have made hiring talent and maintaining retention harder. Regardless if it’s a manufacturing or social media business, everyone is having difficulty learning new strategies for hiring. Employers have to provide prospective workers with great benefits so they are motivated to go through the hiring process and eventually stay in the company long term.
Strategic Communication is a process that organizations use to intentionally manage the relationships between them and their key publics. The goal of Strategic Communication is to influence how these publics think, feel, and behave toward the organization and its mission. Organizations use a variety of communication strategies to achieve their desired outcomes with key publics. The strategies used will vary depending on the nature of the organization and its relationships with its publics. Some common communication strategies used in Strategic Communication include:
Older members of Gen Z have recently entered the workforce or will be entering the workforce for the first time, and what they look for in a job may not be the same as previous generations. According...
If you’re a creative professional just getting started in your career, Ryan Reynolds wants to help you out. The Green Lantern actor’s new nonprofit, The Creative Ladder, has teamed up with the creative job platform Creatively to give away $5,000 monthly grants to up-and-coming creative professionals in the fields of design, advertising, marketing, and commercial production.
Leaders don't think their employees work hard enough–but Microsoft telemetry confirms that meeting overload, multitasking, and long workdays are the norm, not the exception. There’s no returning to the way we used to work in 2019. The world has changed, and leadership needs to keep up. Our latest Work Trend Index research reveals that getting hybrid work right will require not just new leadership skills, but a whole new mindset.
Behavioral interview questions are a staple of modern tech interviews. Despite being much less technical than coding or system design questions, for example, they are just as influential on who gets a job offer at the end of the hiring process. A behavioral interview question, as the name suggests, is...
The driving force behind the creation of TECOBI, an automotive sales software that provides lead generation and follow-up solutions, is the aim for better communication. That was the mission for founders Jason Girdner and Scarlet Mick in launching the platform. TECOBI is a unique proprietary technology that utilizes calling and...
Inflation and other factors might make for unpredictable economic landscape. But on the bright side, remote employment opportunities like copywriting can give you a supplemental paycheck or boost your content portfolio. The 2022 Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle could be a launch pad of sorts if you’re looking to...
Discover how these top five skills can lead to new career opportunities. In the 1960s, about half of the scientists worked in their field for around 35 years. By the 2010s, that tenure was cut down to five years. The times have changed, and working parameters continue to evolve. Workers have transitioned into a global workforce, and the economy has led to a new wave of transferable skills.
Executives from major brands share their best advice and the moves they’ve found foundational to success. Three tips for entrepreneurs on moves that foster success:. Know that cultivating business contacts early in one’s career can turn out to be helpful down the road — even if they may not appear so at first.
I’m Andre, 30. I have a bachelor's degree in Law and two master’s degrees, one in Law and another one in Diplomacy and International Negotiation. I have a professional background in a leading ICT Corporation and I still take notes on paper. I started my career as a...
The secret to landing your dream role isn't submitting hundreds of applications on companies' websites — in fact, many great jobs aren't posted online at all. More and more people are finding and landing new opportunities through the "hidden job market": vacancies that aren't publicly listed or advertised with recruiters but instead are filled through "internal candidates or referrals," Stacey Perkins, a career and leadership coach at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, tells CNBC Make It.
Salary.com, a salary research company, is hiring a customer success manager to work full time on weekdays. You may work from anywhere in the United States. You will be building and maintaining relationships with your accounts; working with customers to deliver an exceptional experience; and you will be the main point of contact with your customers.
