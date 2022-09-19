ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheConversationAU

A huge LinkedIn study just showed which connections are better when searching for a job

Say you are looking for a new job. You head to LinkedIn to spruce up your profile and look around your social network. But who should you reach out to for an introduction to a potential new employer? A new study of more than 20 million people, published in Science, shows that your close friends (on LinkedIn) are not your best bet: instead you should look to acquaintances you don’t know well enough to share a personal connection with. The strength of weak ties In 1973, the American sociologist Mark Granovetter coined the phrase “the strength of weak ties” in the context...
INTERNET
thebossmagazine.com

What’s an “Employee Value Proposition” and How Can You Deliver on It?

The great resignation and higher expectations from candidates have made hiring talent and maintaining retention harder. Regardless if it’s a manufacturing or social media business, everyone is having difficulty learning new strategies for hiring. Employers have to provide prospective workers with great benefits so they are motivated to go through the hiring process and eventually stay in the company long term.
ECONOMY
ceoworld.biz

Strategic Communication: a crucial area of consulting

Strategic Communication is a process that organizations use to intentionally manage the relationships between them and their key publics. The goal of Strategic Communication is to influence how these publics think, feel, and behave toward the organization and its mission. Organizations use a variety of communication strategies to achieve their desired outcomes with key publics. The strategies used will vary depending on the nature of the organization and its relationships with its publics. Some common communication strategies used in Strategic Communication include:
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
#Vocational Skills
Fast Company

Ryan Reynolds teams up with Creatively to offer $5,000 grants to creatives beginning their careers

If you’re a creative professional just getting started in your career, Ryan Reynolds wants to help you out. The Green Lantern actor’s new nonprofit, The Creative Ladder, has teamed up with the creative job platform Creatively to give away $5,000 monthly grants to up-and-coming creative professionals in the fields of design, advertising, marketing, and commercial production.
ADVOCACY
Fortune

Microsoft: ‘Using technology to spy on people at work is not the answer’

Leaders don't think their employees work hard enough–but Microsoft telemetry confirms that meeting overload, multitasking, and long workdays are the norm, not the exception. There’s no returning to the way we used to work in 2019. The world has changed, and leadership needs to keep up. Our latest Work Trend Index research reveals that getting hybrid work right will require not just new leadership skills, but a whole new mindset.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Jobs
HackerNoon

From Science to Soup: The Power of Transferable Skills

Discover how these top five skills can lead to new career opportunities. In the 1960s, about half of the scientists worked in their field for around 35 years. By the 2010s, that tenure was cut down to five years. The times have changed, and working parameters continue to evolve. Workers have transitioned into a global workforce, and the economy has led to a new wave of transferable skills.
SCIENCE
CNBC

Some of the best roles are posted on ‘hidden’ job boards—how to find them

The secret to landing your dream role isn't submitting hundreds of applications on companies' websites — in fact, many great jobs aren't posted online at all. More and more people are finding and landing new opportunities through the "hidden job market": vacancies that aren't publicly listed or advertised with recruiters but instead are filled through "internal candidates or referrals," Stacey Perkins, a career and leadership coach at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, tells CNBC Make It.
JOBS
thepennyhoarder.com

No Working Weekends: Salary.com Seeks Customer Success Manager

Salary.com, a salary research company, is hiring a customer success manager to work full time on weekdays. You may work from anywhere in the United States. You will be building and maintaining relationships with your accounts; working with customers to deliver an exceptional experience; and you will be the main point of contact with your customers.
JOBS

