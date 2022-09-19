Read full article on original website
Related
Yext Receives Multiple Industry Awards for Excellence in Knowledge Management
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced that its Answers Platform has been named by KMWorld as a Trend-Setting Product of 2022. The annual list recognizes innovative solutions that are helping organizations share knowledge efficiently and derive greater benefit from their information. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005539/en/ Yext’s Answers Platform has been named a Trend-Setting Product of 2022 by KMWorld. (Photo: Yext)
Black Female Accountant Featured in Forbes Magazine Twice For Helping to Grow 1,000 Minority-Owned Businesses
For more than 20 years, Robin Boyd, founder and CEO of Essential Accounting Consultants based in Cleveland, Ohio, has been transforming Black-owned businesses into million-dollar enterprises by helping them implement tax strategies that corporations utilized to accelerate business growth. Since corporations have tax attorneys and accountants on staff, they are...
International Photography Awards winners announced
Awe-inspiring landscapes and powerful images of the Ukrainian Crisis recognized in this year's International Photography Awards
Continental Wins 2022 PACE Technology and Partnership Awards
AUBURN HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Technology company Continental has won a 2022 Automotive News PACE Award for its MK C2 brake-by-wire system. Additionally, BMW Group and Continental were presented with an Innovation Partnership Award for their development of the CoSmA ultra-wideband digital vehicle access technology. The awards were announced during the annual ceremony on September 19 at the Fisher Music Center in Detroit. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006167/en/ Continental’s one box brake system, MK C2. MK C2 is Continental’s second-generation brake-by-wire system and has been in series production since July 2022. The MK C2 was awarded an Automotive News PACE Award. (Photo: Business Wire)
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Company
Ryan Reynolds teams up with Creatively to offer $5,000 grants to creatives beginning their careers
If you’re a creative professional just getting started in your career, Ryan Reynolds wants to help you out. The Green Lantern actor’s new nonprofit, The Creative Ladder, has teamed up with the creative job platform Creatively to give away $5,000 monthly grants to up-and-coming creative professionals in the fields of design, advertising, marketing, and commercial production.
Forter Appoints High-Growth Tech Executive Eran Vanounou as Chief Technology Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Forter, the Trust Platform for digital commerce, today announced the appointment of Eran Vanounou as chief technology officer (CTO) to lead the company’s next stage of product development and innovation. In this role, Eran will oversee Forter’s data, precision and engineering teams. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005062/en/ Eran Vanounou, Chief Technology Officer, Forter (Photo: Business Wire)
5 Tips for Launching a Successful Femtech Startup
The femtech revolution is already underway, and now is the perfect time for VCs and entrepreneurs to embrace the future and find new opportunities to change the world.
Zoetis Named a “100 Best Company” and a “Best Company for Dads” by Seramount
PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- For the ninth year in a row, Zoetis has been named one of Seramount’s 100 Best Companies (previously known as the Working Mother 100 Best Companies list). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005919/en/ Zoetis’ 2022 Working Parents of the Year are A.J. Edge (top center) and Daniel Edge (bottom center). They are pictured here with their sons, Peyton, 12 (left) and Jackson, 17 (right). Source: Zoetis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L&T Technology Services, ISG and CNBC TV18 Launch First-Ever Digital Engineering Awards
EDISON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leading pure-play engineering services company, today announced the launch of the first-ever Digital Engineering Awards, in association with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, and business news channel CNBC TV18 in India. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921006059/en/ The Digital Engineering Awards will recognize outstanding leaders with innovative approaches that maximize performance and value across the entire lifecycle of an asset, and lead to a more sustainable future (Graphic: Business Wire)
Avanci Expands 4G Coverage to Over 80 Auto Brands
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Avanci announced that more than 100 million connected vehicles sold by more than 80 automotive brands are covered by an Avanci license, and that it predicts an additional 30-40 million connected vehicles to be licensed in the next year. Having licensed the majority of patented 2G, 3G, and 4G cellular technologies to the majority of the connected vehicle market, Avanci is the established industry solution for essential patent licensing in the automotive space. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005093/en/ Avanci’s independent marketplace has transformed the way companies share technology. (Graphic: Avanci)
To address the shortage of talent in the retail industry, iDA Singapore is launching its Retail Ambassador Program to employ 1000 sales professionals
In July 2022, iDA Singapore (iDA’SG), the Singapore branch of World Mode Holdings (WMH), a Japanese group that provides diverse solutions to the fashion and beauty industries, began to hire retail professionals and develop their skills through a unique training program to counter the human resource challenges facing ASEAN companies and job applicants in the retail industry. The Retail Ambassador Program was launched to connect professional retail staff with various companies in a flexible way that meets job requirements, such as length of employment, skill set and experience as a full-time employee. The target of our initial recruitment drive is 1000 workers, though we intend to expand the program as we diligently listen to feedback from companies and job applicants.
thefastmode.com
BICS, Thales Partner to Simplify eSIM Integration for IoT
International connectivity and global IoT enabler BICS has partnered with global technology leader Thales to unlock the potential of IoT for enterprises by removing barriers to eSIM adoption within IoT devices. Thales has engineered a pioneering eSIM activation solution for IoT devices and is working with BICS as a connectivity...
csengineermag.com
Baltimore Aircoil Company to Showcase Innovative Condenser Technology at RETA 2022
Jessup, MD – Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC) will showcase innovative commercial and industrial refrigeration solutions at RETA 2022 – The Refrigerating Engineers and Technicians Association National Conference, taking place November 8-11, 2022, at the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino, Reno, NV, Booth #216. Highlighted in the booth are the Vertex™ Evaporative Condenser, TrilliumSeries™ Adiabatic Condenser, TriArmor® Corrosion Protection System, and CXVT Evaporative Condenser with optional ENDURADRIVE® Fan System.
Comments / 0