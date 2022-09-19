ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KOLO TV Reno

Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
RENO, NV
Western Iowa Today

Rockford Woman Sentenced To Prison For Unemployment Scheme

(Rockford, IA) — A Rockford woman will spend time in prison for receiving unemployment benefits in other people’s names from several states. Fifty-three-year-old Stephanie Mendenhall was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy. Mendenhall admitted to making false claims for COVID-19 unemployment insurance benefits in Maine, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, and Illinois. Mendenhall laundered most of the money by purchasing cryptocurrency and sending it to a co-conspirator. She was ordered to make 46-thousand dollars in restitution to the states.
ILLINOIS STATE
onlyinark.com

The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas

A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
nbc16.com

Oregon to require that no new gas vehicles to be sold come 2035

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is on track to follow California's emission standards, requiring that new gas vehicles no longer be sold come 2035. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is in the process of reviewing a tentative rule and has about three months to submit it for approval. Under...
OREGON STATE
5newsonline.com

Big cold front arriving for the 1st day of fall

ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is about to arrive, and so is the cooler air... Two cold fronts are heading south to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The first one arriving Thursday (gradually), and the second one arriving Sunday. To see exactly where the cold front is, tap HERE. Fall officially begins...
ARKANSAS STATE
dequeenbee.com

Countries Arkansas imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Arkansas imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Arkansas. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ARKANSAS STATE
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHBS

How an artificial intelligence art program sees Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When you hear the word 'Arkansas,' what do you think? Hillbillies and banjos? Mountains and rivers? Walmart and the Clintons?. We found descriptions of Arkansas from poetry, song, and literature and asked the A.I. art program MidJourney to draw its interpretation. Take a look:
ARKANSAS STATE

