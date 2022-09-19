Read full article on original website
Related
WalletHub: Arkansas ranks third unhappiest state in the nation
A new study shows that Arkansas is among the unhappiest states in the United States.
KOLO TV Reno
Farmers struggle in wake of Wolf Pack Meats closure
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wolf Pack Meats, a hub for small ranchers in several states, is temporarily closing its doors on October 31st. The meat processing plant, run by the University of Nevada, Reno, is one of a few USDA approved facilities in our area. “There’s going to be a...
Rockford Woman Sentenced To Prison For Unemployment Scheme
(Rockford, IA) — A Rockford woman will spend time in prison for receiving unemployment benefits in other people’s names from several states. Fifty-three-year-old Stephanie Mendenhall was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to four counts of theft of government funds and one count of money laundering conspiracy. Mendenhall admitted to making false claims for COVID-19 unemployment insurance benefits in Maine, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, and Illinois. Mendenhall laundered most of the money by purchasing cryptocurrency and sending it to a co-conspirator. She was ordered to make 46-thousand dollars in restitution to the states.
onlyinark.com
The Southwest Trail Through Arkansas
A drive on one of Arkansas’s scenic highways is a great way to appreciate the natural beauty of the state, but the roads we cruise so easily now didn’t always exist. In fact, hardly any roads existed in Arkansas before European settlers arrived, but a few trails provided a way through the swamps and mountains in Arkansas. The Southwest Trail is likely one of the oldest “roads” in the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family sues Little League over bunk bed fall, head injury
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Utah boy who suffered a serious head injury after falling from a bunk bed during last month’s Little League World Series in Pennsylvania has returned home from the hospital and his family is suing the league and the company that made the bed. Easton...
Oklahoma Aerospace Company Says It Hasn’t Filled High-Earning Openings
Aerospace is vital to Oklahoma's economy and brings thousands of jobs but hiring people to maintain the industry has been more difficult than expected. Right now, one Oklahoma aerospace company said it has over 100 high-paying jobs. The downside is they cannot find Oklahomans to fill these positions. "I am...
The Oklahoma Grass Burr… How To Get Rid Of Them
Whether you're from Oklahoma or not, some people say you're not an Okie until you've experienced Head Country BBQ or had the cheese fries at Eskimo Joe's... but I think it's fair to say you're not an Okie until you've caught one of these stickers somewhere on your body. The...
'Totally Insane': Texas H-E-B Shoppers Wait In Super Long Line For Opening
"We are so happy that H-E-B is finally here."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
nbc16.com
Oregon to require that no new gas vehicles to be sold come 2035
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is on track to follow California's emission standards, requiring that new gas vehicles no longer be sold come 2035. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is in the process of reviewing a tentative rule and has about three months to submit it for approval. Under...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
"Our baby was wanted and loved": Complications of Arkansas's abortion ban
An Arkansas family traveled hundreds of miles to get abortion care out of state due to legal blocks—and were forced to make a decision they never imagined. The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade in June has led a number of states, including Arkansas, to enact abortion bans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hotter Arkansas temperatures receive mixed reaction
Many are experiencing summer heat across Arkansas although it's mid-September. With this week only getting hotter this week several tourists say how they feel about the high temperatures.
5newsonline.com
Big cold front arriving for the 1st day of fall
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is about to arrive, and so is the cooler air... Two cold fronts are heading south to Arkansas and Oklahoma. The first one arriving Thursday (gradually), and the second one arriving Sunday. To see exactly where the cold front is, tap HERE. Fall officially begins...
dequeenbee.com
Countries Arkansas imports the most goods from
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Arkansas imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Arkansas. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
foxla.com
These are California's 10 deadliest roads
LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
Direct payments from $17.3million pot set to go out to Americans in weeks – see who qualifies
SOME Americans are set to collectively receive $17.3million as extra spending money in the next few weeks. Residents of Jefferson County in Colorado can look forward to some cash back in their pockets thanks to the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). TABOR, which was introduced in 1992, limits the...
COVID-19 in Arkansas: Deaths from COVID-19 surpass 12,000 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health released data Tuesday showing that the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Arkansas has now surpassed 12,000.
Oklahoma’s ‘Heavener Runestone’ Remains an Unexplained Sooner State Mystery to This Day!
It's one of Oklahoma's oldest unexplained mysteries, and to this day it remains a hotly debated topic. Have you ever heard of the Heavener Runestone? Some say it's proof that the Vikings actually made it as far inland as Oklahoma, others say it's a modern rune that was carved in the late 1800s by early Scandinavian settlers.
KHBS
How an artificial intelligence art program sees Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When you hear the word 'Arkansas,' what do you think? Hillbillies and banjos? Mountains and rivers? Walmart and the Clintons?. We found descriptions of Arkansas from poetry, song, and literature and asked the A.I. art program MidJourney to draw its interpretation. Take a look:
Comments / 0