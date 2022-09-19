Read full article on original website
Golden Hurricane Men’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Schedule
TULSA, Okla. –– The University of Tulsa men's basketball team announced on Wednesday afternoon it's schedule for the 2022-23 campaign. The Golden Hurricane will play a 29-game slate with 11 nonconference opponents and 18 conference contests. The nonconference slate will see Tulsa take on opponents from the Big XII, Pac-12, West Coast Conference, MAC, The Summit, A-10, SWAC and Horizon with the potential for others.
Tulsa Women’s Hoops Announce American Athletic Conference Slate
The University of Tulsa women's basketball 16-game conference schedule was announced today by the American Athletic Conference. During the 2022-23 season, Tulsa plays home-and-home games against Houston, SMU, South Florida, Tulane, UCF and Wichita State. The Hurricane will also host Cincinnati and Memphis, while traveling for games at East Carolina and Temple.
Watch the Philip Montgomery TV Show
TULSA, Okla. –– This week's Philip Montgomery TV Show reviews last week's 54-17 win over Jacksonville State and previews this week's matchup against the SEC's Ole Miss Rebels. The show also takes a look at the 1967 Idaho State game in which Tulsa's Rick Eber and Harry Wood...
Tulsa’s Jordan Frederick Named to College Soccer News Team of the Week
Tulsa freshman forward Jordan Frederick was named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week, as announced by the same publication. Frederick recorded Tulsa's two goals last week, a game-winner against Temple to begin conference play, as well as the game-winner against crosstown rival Oral Roberts. She played 53 minutes against the Owls and had two shots, and played 56 minutes against ORU and also had two shots.
Tulsa’s Brin Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll
IRVING, Texas –– For the third straight week, Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin has been recognized by the American Athletic Conference with a weekly honor. Brin was selected to the AAC's weekly football honor roll for the second time. A week ago, he was named the AAC's Offensive Player of the Week.
Tulsa’s Brin, Santana Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Weekly Award Honorable Mention List
TYLER, Texas –– — The pass-catch combination ofDavis Brin and JuanCarlos Santana were named to the honorable mention list this week for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose player of the week award. Brin, a 6'2" senior from Boerne, Texas, had his second 400+ passing game of the...
Tulsa’s Lachlan Wilson Makes Ray’s 8 List
AUGUSTA, Ga. –– The Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award announced Ray's 8 for week 3 games today and Tulsa Golden Hurricane punter Lachlan Wilson made the list. The list of Ray's 8 punters eligible to be named the Punter of the Week for week 2 games are: Adam Korsak (Rutgers), Kai Kroeger (South Carolina), Mason Hunt (Southern Miss) Michael Turk (Oklahoma), Nik Constantinou (Texas A&M), Peter Moore (Virginia Tech), Tory Taylor (Iowa) and Tulsa's Wilson.
Amazon-owned building in southwest Tulsa finishes construction, sits vacant
TULSA, Okla. — Is it a surprise Amazon project? Will it open at all? Those are some of the questions surrounding a building belonging to online e-commerce giant Amazon.com in southwest Tulsa. The building sits on South 49th West Avenue next to the new Gilcrease Expressway Turnpike. It finished...
New TV show originally called 'Kansas City' changed names, moved to Tulsa
The Missouri Motion Media Association is pushing for the state to offer film incentives to production companies when they work in the state. A similar initiative is underway in Kansas.
Tulsa family business accomplishes American dream with restaurant
Tacos Don Francisco is the dream come true for Martha Aguirre and her family. Opening 23 years ago, the restaurant has fed thousands of Tulsans through the years.
Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
Dam, lake between Gathering Place and downtown to open next summer, City of Tulsa says
TULSA, Okla. — A major transformation of the Arkansas River through Tulsa is getting closer to becoming a reality. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Monday work will be complete on a new dam to create a new lake between Gathering Place and downtown Tulsa by next summer. “It will...
Pistols Cooking: OSU alumnus brings massive OSU-themed grill to campus
Dave Hembree’s employees got to the end of their to-do list, so they started on their bucket list. When COVID slowed business at Sawyer Manufacturing and Fabrication in 2020, about 50 employees were relegated to tasks such as painting fences and repairing the building. Anything to avoid layoffs. “We...
Ascension St. John hospital staff in Owasso go through MCI training
Ascension St. John hospital staff in Owasso go through mass casualty incident training with help of Tulsa Tech nursing students
Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings
A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
TU bringing back some previously eliminated degree programs
The University of Tulsa is bringing back a handful of degree programs that were previously eliminated.
OU announces demolition of Adams Tower to commence summer 2023, plans construction of new dorm
OU President Joseph Harroz said Adams Tower will be demolished in summer 2023 during the OU Board of Regents' Sept. 15 meeting in Tulsa. The university planned to tear down Adams Tower during winter 2022, but Harroz said the demolition date changed to avoid leaving a mess for students during spring 2023. Harroz said the university plans to complete construction on a new building by 2025.
Mixed reactions across Oklahoma over books removed from classrooms during Banned Book Week
TULSA, Okla. — It’s Banned Book Week, and a Tulsa literary expert said as a community, we seem to be challenging books more than ever. Every September, Banned Book Week highlights challenges to books in schools and libraries. This comes as the American Library Association said across the...
Tulsa museum featured on New York City billboard
NEW YORK CITY, NY — A Tulsa museum is getting national attention in the Big Apple. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt spotted Tulsa’s Philbrook Museum of Art on a billboard in New York City. “If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere! (Or something like...
14-year-old hit by city bus in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a 14-year-old boy was struck by a city bus Wednesday morning in south Tulsa. Police said the boy was hit after he walked out in the front of the bus, near East 71st Street and South Lewis Avenue. The boy was transported to...
