Tulsa freshman forward Jordan Frederick was named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week, as announced by the same publication. Frederick recorded Tulsa's two goals last week, a game-winner against Temple to begin conference play, as well as the game-winner against crosstown rival Oral Roberts. She played 53 minutes against the Owls and had two shots, and played 56 minutes against ORU and also had two shots.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO