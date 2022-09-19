ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Hurricane Men’s Basketball Announces 2022-23 Schedule

TULSA, Okla. –– The University of Tulsa men's basketball team announced on Wednesday afternoon it's schedule for the 2022-23 campaign. The Golden Hurricane will play a 29-game slate with 11 nonconference opponents and 18 conference contests. The nonconference slate will see Tulsa take on opponents from the Big XII, Pac-12, West Coast Conference, MAC, The Summit, A-10, SWAC and Horizon with the potential for others.
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Women’s Hoops Announce American Athletic Conference Slate

The University of Tulsa women's basketball 16-game conference schedule was announced today by the American Athletic Conference. During the 2022-23 season, Tulsa plays home-and-home games against Houston, SMU, South Florida, Tulane, UCF and Wichita State. The Hurricane will also host Cincinnati and Memphis, while traveling for games at East Carolina and Temple.
tulsahurricane.com

Watch the Philip Montgomery TV Show

TULSA, Okla. –– This week's Philip Montgomery TV Show reviews last week's 54-17 win over Jacksonville State and previews this week's matchup against the SEC's Ole Miss Rebels. The show also takes a look at the 1967 Idaho State game in which Tulsa's Rick Eber and Harry Wood...
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa’s Jordan Frederick Named to College Soccer News Team of the Week

Tulsa freshman forward Jordan Frederick was named to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week, as announced by the same publication. Frederick recorded Tulsa's two goals last week, a game-winner against Temple to begin conference play, as well as the game-winner against crosstown rival Oral Roberts. She played 53 minutes against the Owls and had two shots, and played 56 minutes against ORU and also had two shots.
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa’s Brin Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll

IRVING, Texas –– For the third straight week, Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin has been recognized by the American Athletic Conference with a weekly honor. Brin was selected to the AAC's weekly football honor roll for the second time. A week ago, he was named the AAC's Offensive Player of the Week.
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa’s Lachlan Wilson Makes Ray’s 8 List

AUGUSTA, Ga. –– The Augusta Sports Council and the Ray Guy Award announced Ray's 8 for week 3 games today and Tulsa Golden Hurricane punter Lachlan Wilson made the list. The list of Ray's 8 punters eligible to be named the Punter of the Week for week 2 games are: Adam Korsak (Rutgers), Kai Kroeger (South Carolina), Mason Hunt (Southern Miss) Michael Turk (Oklahoma), Nik Constantinou (Texas A&M), Peter Moore (Virginia Tech), Tory Taylor (Iowa) and Tulsa's Wilson.
