ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Sky Sports’ Chris Kamara reveals US doctor has an incredible new cure for his speech apraxia

By Rod McPhee
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPHjX_0i1vOOTI00

BRAVE Chris Kamara is back on the box with ITV’s Ninja Warrior despite his speech apraxia diagnosis.

His new doctor believes there could be a cure for the condition, which causes problems when speaking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDZgn_0i1vOOTI00
Chris Kamara reveals the best neurologist in America believes there could be a cure for his speech apraxia diagnosis Credit: Getty

Kammy said: “I’ve just been introduced to the best neurologist in America and he said because I have good days, there’s no reason why I can’t be cured.

"I’ve sent off a load of blood tests and everything to America and I’m just waiting on the results.”

Chris, who has also continued to present Channel 5’s Cash In the Attic, tried an array of treatments in the UK.

These included having microcurrents through his brain, using an oxygen tent, taking vitamins, undergoing hypnotherapy and seeing a speech and anxiety therapist.

Some days his speech is slower or slurred, while on others he struggles to talk at all.

Chris added: “I wouldn’t say I’m more than 60 per cent the old me – but I was 20 per cent.”

COMIC DIANE IS CUNK AND DISORDERLY

THE ever-so-regal Philomena Cunk is all dressed up to give her take on civilisation as the satirical historian returns for a new series.

Diane Morgan's witless character is back, travelling the world in her search for Mankind’s first societies “from the easier ones to spell like Rome and Greece, to the ones that are harder to spell, like Egypt and Mesopotamia”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DsHPu_0i1vOOTI00
Diane Morgan's witless character in Philomena Cunk is back Credit: www.andreagambadoro.com

And if my exclusive pictures of Philomena as 18th-century French queen Marie Antoinette are anything to go by, we can assume she makes it over the Channel as well.

With writers including Charlie Brooker on board, the five-part series Cunk On Earth promises to be a hilarious watch.

The show returns tonight at 10pm on BBC2.

DiCaprio's Game

THE director of Squid Game says he wants an A-list cast if his South Korean survival drama is given a third series – and Leonardo DiCaprio tops his wish list.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk said: “Leo has said he is a big fan. Maybe if time allows and if chances allow, we should ask him to join the game."

JAMES: TV HITS FILM

OSCAR-winning director James Cameron reckons too many films end up on TV.

The rise of streaming platforms such as Disney+ and Netflix means some blockbusters are heading straight to living rooms instead of cinemas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33L9l1_0i1vOOTI00
Oscar-winning director James Cameron will see his 2009 film Avatar being re-released in cinemas Credit: Alamy

The Titanic director said: “We’ve got a turn of the world towards easy access in the home.

"That has a lot to do with the rise of streaming in general, and also the pandemic, where we literally had to risk our lives to go to the movie theatre.

"It’s slowly building back.”

James, whose 2009 film Avatar is being re-released in cinemas, added: “Young film fans never had the opportunity to see it in a movie theatre.

“Even though they think they may have seen the film, they haven’t really seen it.”

A GUY IN DEMAND

LOST VOICE GUY is fast becoming one of Britain’s Got Talent’s most enduring success stories.

It has been four years since the comedian won Simon Cowell's variety contest – and the man behind the act, Lee Ridley, has now bagged a second festive special for ITV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kKjSa_0i1vOOTI00
Lee Bailey, better known as Lost Voice Guy on BGT, , has now bagged a second festive special for ITV Credit: Rex Features
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykRV5_0i1vOOTI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qcyby_0i1vOOTI00

He will be joined by a raft of big names for another helping of his Christmas Comedy Club in December.

While the line-up is yet to be announced, last year he was joined by comics including Bill Bailey, Rosie Jones and Joel Dommett. It’s sure to be a cracker.

Winslet's filming mishap

KATE WINSLET was rushed to hospital after slipping and injuring her leg while filming her new HBO movie Lee in Croatia.

The actress, who is playing Vogue photographer Elizabeth Miller opposite Jude Law, is said to be fit to continue later this week.

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

A piece of paper stole the spotlight at the Queen's funeral

Forget the crown jewels and the mourners, Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was all about a piece of paper. Early in the ceremony, a bishop shuffled a stack of papers in his hands, accidentally dropping one of them on the ground. It fluttered out of his hand to the decorative floor of Westminster Abbey, landing noticeably near the queen's coffin.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

The nun Sister Monica Joan who was addicted to taking cabs and went straight to Heaven — by taxi...

When retired midwife Jennifer Worth read an article asking if there was a writer who ‘can do for midwifery what James Herriot did for vets’, she took up the challenge. Her three memoirs of delivering babies in one of the most deprived areas of London were the basis for the BBC’s hugely popular Call The Midwife, still going strong after 11 series.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winslet
Person
Caroline Flack
Person
Marie Antoinette
Person
Rosie Jones
Person
Diane Morgan
Person
Chris Kamara
Person
Charlie Brooker
Person
Lee Ridley
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Kate Winslet
Person
James
Tyla

Grange Hill actress Gwyneth Powell has tragically died

Grange Hill star Gwyneth Powell has tragically died at the age of 76, her agent has confirmed. The TV actress was best known for playing headmistress Bridget McClusky between 1981 and 1991 on the BBC series, and also appeared in Channel 4 comedy show Man Down, among other roles. Announcing...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apraxia#Sky Sports#Itv#Channel 5#Attic#French
Daily Mail

Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans

Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Emotional Princess Charlotte Turns to Her Mother for Comfort

Princess Charlotte appeared emotional after watching Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service Monday alongside her eldest brother, Prince George. Prince William and Kate Middleton's two eldest children were a late addition to the Westminster Abbey service and were confirmed by the palace only when the order of service was released the night before.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What happened to Madeline McCann? A full list of events

Madeleine McCann, a three-year-old girl from Rothley, Leicestershire, went missing from the Portuguese holiday resort of Praia da Luz on the Algarve on 3 May 2007, a case still unsolved and still the subject of intense interest among the public and press.Her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, posted a statement on the Find Madeleine website in May 2021 marking their daughter’s then-upcoming 18th birthday, reiterating their hopes of being reunited with her one day.“Every May is tough – a reminder of years passed, of years together lost, or stolen,” they wrote. “We hang on to the hope, however small, that...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Beefeaters guarding Queen's coffin have a well-earned rest: Photo shows Yeoman Warders taking a break from 20 minute shifts holding vigil in Westminster Hall

The Royal guards who stand by Queen Elizabeth II's flag-draped coffin have been pictured taking a well-earned rest. The Yeomen Warders of Her Majesty's Royal Palace and Fortress the Tower of London, nicknamed the 'beefeaters', stand guard over the deceased monarch. One photo show the loyal guards taking a break...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Her final journey ends in a haunting silence: As the Queen's coffin descends into the Royal Vault in Windsor Castle, her piper's haunting lament will gradually fade – leaving the 800-strong congregation in contemplative quiet

In the seconds after the Queen's coffin gently descends into the Royal Vault at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, her piper will play a haunting lament. With military precision, Pipe Major Paul Burns, from the Royal Regiment of Scotland, will then slowly walk away from the gothic Chapel. As...
U.K.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
761K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy