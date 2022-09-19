ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

wvtf.org

Opponents of Youngkin administration transgender student policies weigh options

Opponents of the governor's new guidelines for transgender students are trying to figure out next steps. Advocates for transgender students who want to use the bathroom and the locker room of the gender they identify with are trying to figure out the best way to respond to the governor's new guidelines for public schools. The new guidelines say students must use the bathroom and the locker room of the gender assigned at birth.
VIRGINIA STATE

