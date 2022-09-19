Read full article on original website
Related
wvtf.org
Opponents of Youngkin administration transgender student policies weigh options
Opponents of the governor's new guidelines for transgender students are trying to figure out next steps. Advocates for transgender students who want to use the bathroom and the locker room of the gender they identify with are trying to figure out the best way to respond to the governor's new guidelines for public schools. The new guidelines say students must use the bathroom and the locker room of the gender assigned at birth.
wvtf.org
At second annual Sovereign Nations of Virginia Conference, Tribes address role in conservation
With climate disasters mounting, and their ancient lands up for development, Indigenous communities around the world want a greater role in conservation efforts. Key for Tribes in the U.S. is the so-called Land Back movement that seeks restoration by buying back or obtaining decision-making powers of ancestral lands. Here’s keynote...
Comments / 0