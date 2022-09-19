Read full article on original website
Jacqueline Franklin L. – Obituary
Mrs. Jacqueline L. (Land) Franklin, age 69, of Louisburg passed away at her home on Friday, September 16, 2022. Mrs. Franklin was born in Norfolk, VA on July 22, 1953 to Kenneth William and Robbie Mae (Cox) Land. She earned her Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Georgia in education to pursue a career in Education as a school teacher in the Franklin County school system where she touched many lives in her community. Jackie was preceded in death by her step son, Claude Thomas (Tommy) Coln.
Curtis Davis Vance – Obituary
Curtis Vance Davis, 38, of Wake Forest passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. He was born in Wake County the son of Betty Young Davis and Toby “Yogi” Davis. "Big Country" loved to fish, as well as work on cars or anything with a motor for that matter. Curtis loved his family deeply.
Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property – Thu, 22 Sep 2022 08:31:31 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 22 Sep 2022 08:31:31 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Private Property at Address: 701 Elizabeth Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. This Request was just closed saying it was not a nuisance. It has been in the past and was dealt with. The NOXIOUS weeds in the back yard are up about 3′ high. Is this not a Code?
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Tue, 20 Sep 2022 11:28:31 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 20 Sep 2022 11:28:31 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 9021 Willington Pl Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. I am requesting the removal of this tree by the Town of Wake Forest as this tree was planted right over my gas and sewer lines and the roots have become too invasive and are causing major erosion issues and a danger of possibly breaking of the gas line below. As you can see from the picture, the gas line is directly right below that tree. I would like to replace this tree with a crape myrtle. Don’t know why the town allowed or approved the planting of this type of tree to be placed right below a gas line, which can cause a danger to my home as well as surround homes. I sincerely hope my request is taken under serious consideration as a precaution to the Neighborhood as well as my home. Please contact me if you would like to further discuss.
Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control Issues – Tue, 20 Sep 2022 10:05:13 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 20 Sep 2022 10:05:13 -0400: Traffic Control Issues at Address: 400-498 Longbourn Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Request for town streets department to consider placing new 25mph speed limit sign on Longbourn Dr, eastbound in the 400-block between the new Palisades apartment complex and Grace Church Street. Request due to citizen complaints of speeding traffic cutting through to and from Ligon Mill Road. There are no eastbound speed limit signs posted in the area, and the only westbound sign is on Longbourn Dr after Stone Monument Dr but also not in the same area. Request via Ofc. S. Crossan/WFPD Traffic Unit.
Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Wed, 21 Sep 2022 15:27:54 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 21 Sep 2022 15:27:54 -0400: Area Light Out at Address: 316 Forbes Rd Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The street light in front of 316 Forbes Road does not come on at night and needs to be fixed. Thank you in advance. For more...
Citizen Issue Reported: Stormwater – Tue, 20 Sep 2022 08:18:34 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 20 Sep 2022 08:18:34 -0400: Stormwater at Address: 521 Walters Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Water seeping from sidewalk increasingly, year-round, with irrigation system disconnected. Damaging lawn at curb and causes mud and occasional odor. Please inspect for resolution. Thanks!. ~Lew. For more...
