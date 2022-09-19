Read full article on original website
‘My road is not over’ – Cristiano Ronaldo targets Euro 2024 as Man Utd star accepts Portugal’s top scorer award
CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed his ambition to fire Portugal to Euro 2024 glory while receiving a top award for his nation. The 37-year-old forward has found himself relegated to Manchester United’s bench under Erik ten Hag for the majority of their Premier League campaign. After failing to secure a...
Report: Manchester City Have Interest In Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni
Pep Guardiola is said to be looking at central defenders for next season, and Alessandro Bastoni is a player of interest.
Showbiz stars Noel Gallagher, Vernon Kay, Jacques O'Neill and Jason Manford join former players Jamie Carragher, Michael Carrick and Steve McManaman at star-studded gala bash for crusading charity Football for Change in Manchester
Jamie Carragher, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Coady are a powerful force when they get together and not just in the Sky Sports studio or on the pitch. The trio exchanged the Premier League for staging a star-studded charity gala bash at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Thursday to raise £350,000 for disadvantaged young people.
Paul Scholes and Gary Neville's Opinion On Which Rivalry Is Greater Manchester City or Liverpool
The two former Manchester United legends disagree on which of the following clubs the Red Devils have the most significant rivalry against. They are Manchester City and Liverpool.
'I don't know what his problem is with me': Jack Grealish says Graeme Souness is 'always' criticising him after the outspoken pundit slammed the Man City star... claiming the £100m was 'not a quick learner'
Jack Grealish believes that Graeme Souness has a 'problem' with him after the Liverpool legend criticised him again this week. Sportsmail columnist Souness condemned the Manchester City forward on talkSPORT on Tuesday, claiming he had not improved since making his record-breaking £100million move to the Etihad in 2021. In July, Souness said Grealish was 'not a quick learner'.
'I still feel motivated... my path in the national team is not over': Cristiano Ronaldo confirms ambition to play for Portugal at Euro 2024 - when he will be 39 years old!
Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his desire to continue playing international football beyond this year's World Cup and hopes to feature at Euro 2024. The 37-year-old will captain Portugal in Qatar this winter, which will be his 10th major international tournament. He has earned 189 senior caps and netted 117 goals...
BBC
Football transfers: Pochettino, Tielemans, Pulisic, Allan, Tchouameni, Leao
Nice are hoping they can convince former Paris St-Germain and Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino to replace Lucien Favre as manager of the Ligue 1 club. (ESPN) Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, says he does not regret staying at Leicester City this summer despite being linked with a move to Arsenal. (Sky Sports)
SkySports
Rafael Benitez exclusive: Former Everton boss says it was impossible to manage club his way due to Liverpool ties
Rafael Benitez says it was impossible to manage Everton the way he wanted to due to his history with rivals Liverpool. Benitez, who won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, became Everton boss in July 2021 but was sacked six months later after struggling to improve results and win over supporters.
UEFA・
Antonio Conte linked with Juventus to replace Max Allegri with Tottenham boss ‘open’ to return to club despite turmoil
ANTONIO CONTE is being linked with a sensational return to Juventus. The Tottenham boss is "open" to the move if Juve sack under-pressure manager Max Allegri, according to reports in Italy. Allegri has notched just two wins in seven Serie A games this season. And the Italian giants are thought...
Roman Abramovich could have bought Arsenal instead of Chelsea but was mistakenly told they weren’t for sale
ROMAN ABRAMOVICH could have bought Arsenal instead of Chelsea— but he was mistakenly warned off the Gunners by ignorant Swiss bankers. And the billionaire Russian oligarch tried several times unsuccessfully to lure Gunners talisman Thierry Henry to Stamford Bridge when the Frenchman was in his pomp. The stunning revelations...
Yardbarker
Report: Pep Guardiola Is A Huge Admirer Of Rafael Leao
Manchester City are being linked heavily with Rafael Leao in recent weeks, and the AC Milan winger looks destined to leave the club within the next couple of months. The World Cup is expected to make up the minds of the clubs pursuing him. The Manchester City manager on the...
Graeme Souness Responds To Jack Grealish's Comments
Ex-Liverpool and Rangers midfielder Graeme Souness has issued a response to Jack Grealish following the Manchester City star's comments regarding the Scotsman.
Yardbarker
Liverpool to send scouts to watch €45-50m star amid transfer rumours
Liverpool will reportedly send scouts to watch Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk in action amid transfer rumours linking him with a number of top clubs. The Ukraine international looks a hugely exciting young talent, and it seems inevitable that he’ll be on the move in the near future, with Fabrizio Romano known for being a big fan of the player, and writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that he’ll cost around €45-50million.
Yardbarker
Brandon Williams On Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Massive Influence' At Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United in the summer of 2021 after a spell of 12 years away from the club. The superstar won fans' player of the season and the club's top goalscorer award in his first campaign back but did also face lots of criticism from pundits and supporters alike.
Yardbarker
Pavel Nedved pushing for a Premier League coach to replace Allegri
Pavel Nedved is one of the key men behind the scenes at Juventus as the club’s vice president. The former Bianconeri player gives his recommendations on club decisions, even though Andrea Agnelli remains the man in charge of the final decisions. The Czech native didn’t want Max Allegri to...
Yardbarker
'Unbelievable'- Juventus Legend Giorgio Chiellini Praises Manchester City Defender
You'd be hard-pressed to find a more highly regarded central defender than Giorgio Chiellini. The former Juventus man is one of the most decorated defenders to have ever played the game, winning an astonishing nine Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia's and the 2020 European Championship with the Italian national team.
MLS・
Bruno Fernandes Talks About Ex-Manchester City Midfielder Fernandinho
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been talking about ex-Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho in a recent interview.
Yardbarker
Loaned-out Chelsea misfit hits out at former Blues manager for “constantly contradicting himself”
Chelsea misfit Michy Batshuayi has hit out at former Blues manager Antonio Conte over what he feels were broken promises made to him when he first joined the club. The Belgium international moved from Marseille to Chelsea in the summer of 2016, and he insists he’d been told by Conte that he’d be playing regularly in a front two alongside Diego Costa.
Yardbarker
Jack Grealish Thinks Manchester City Have Changed Due To Erling Haaland
Jack Grealish got his first goal of the season on the weekend against Wolves after 55 seconds latching onto a Kevin De Bruyne cross to crush any early hopes that the home supporters had of them getting a victory against the Premier League Champions. City went onto win the game...
Roberto Mancini insists England remain ‘one of the best teams in the world’
Italy coach Roberto Mancini says England remain “one of the best teams in the world” despite their two recent defeats to Hungary.England, who cannot qualify for the Nations League finals, take on Mancini’s side in their penultimate Group A3 game in Milan on Friday.Mancini said: “I think England is one of the best teams in the world. It’s full of talent, especially the forwards.“They have many players apart from Harry Kane, who is an extraordinary player, but the young players around him can make a difference. So it will be a very hard match for us.”The two sides played out...
