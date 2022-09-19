ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Showbiz stars Noel Gallagher, Vernon Kay, Jacques O'Neill and Jason Manford join former players Jamie Carragher, Michael Carrick and Steve McManaman at star-studded gala bash for crusading charity Football for Change in Manchester

Jamie Carragher, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Coady are a powerful force when they get together and not just in the Sky Sports studio or on the pitch. The trio exchanged the Premier League for staging a star-studded charity gala bash at Manchester’s Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Thursday to raise £350,000 for disadvantaged young people.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Person
Nathan Collins
Daily Mail

'I don't know what his problem is with me': Jack Grealish says Graeme Souness is 'always' criticising him after the outspoken pundit slammed the Man City star... claiming the £100m was 'not a quick learner'

Jack Grealish believes that Graeme Souness has a 'problem' with him after the Liverpool legend criticised him again this week. Sportsmail columnist Souness condemned the Manchester City forward on talkSPORT on Tuesday, claiming he had not improved since making his record-breaking £100million move to the Etihad in 2021. In July, Souness said Grealish was 'not a quick learner'.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'I still feel motivated... my path in the national team is not over': Cristiano Ronaldo confirms ambition to play for Portugal at Euro 2024 - when he will be 39 years old!

Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed his desire to continue playing international football beyond this year's World Cup and hopes to feature at Euro 2024. The 37-year-old will captain Portugal in Qatar this winter, which will be his 10th major international tournament. He has earned 189 senior caps and netted 117 goals...
SOCCER
SkySports

Rafael Benitez exclusive: Former Everton boss says it was impossible to manage club his way due to Liverpool ties

Rafael Benitez says it was impossible to manage Everton the way he wanted to due to his history with rivals Liverpool. Benitez, who won the Champions League, FA Cup and UEFA Super Cup during his time in charge at Anfield from 2004 to 2010, became Everton boss in July 2021 but was sacked six months later after struggling to improve results and win over supporters.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Mail De Bruyne#English
Yardbarker

Report: Pep Guardiola Is A Huge Admirer Of Rafael Leao

Manchester City are being linked heavily with Rafael Leao in recent weeks, and the AC Milan winger looks destined to leave the club within the next couple of months. The World Cup is expected to make up the minds of the clubs pursuing him. The Manchester City manager on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Liverpool to send scouts to watch €45-50m star amid transfer rumours

Liverpool will reportedly send scouts to watch Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk in action amid transfer rumours linking him with a number of top clubs. The Ukraine international looks a hugely exciting young talent, and it seems inevitable that he’ll be on the move in the near future, with Fabrizio Romano known for being a big fan of the player, and writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that he’ll cost around €45-50million.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Pavel Nedved pushing for a Premier League coach to replace Allegri

Pavel Nedved is one of the key men behind the scenes at Juventus as the club’s vice president. The former Bianconeri player gives his recommendations on club decisions, even though Andrea Agnelli remains the man in charge of the final decisions. The Czech native didn’t want Max Allegri to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

'Unbelievable'- Juventus Legend Giorgio Chiellini Praises Manchester City Defender

You'd be hard-pressed to find a more highly regarded central defender than Giorgio Chiellini. The former Juventus man is one of the most decorated defenders to have ever played the game, winning an astonishing nine Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia's and the 2020 European Championship with the Italian national team.
MLS
Yardbarker

Loaned-out Chelsea misfit hits out at former Blues manager for “constantly contradicting himself”

Chelsea misfit Michy Batshuayi has hit out at former Blues manager Antonio Conte over what he feels were broken promises made to him when he first joined the club. The Belgium international moved from Marseille to Chelsea in the summer of 2016, and he insists he’d been told by Conte that he’d be playing regularly in a front two alongside Diego Costa.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roberto Mancini insists England remain ‘one of the best teams in the world’

Italy coach Roberto Mancini says England remain “one of the best teams in the world” despite their two recent defeats to Hungary.England, who cannot qualify for the Nations League finals, take on Mancini’s side in their penultimate Group A3 game in Milan on Friday.Mancini said: “I think England is one of the best teams in the world. It’s full of talent, especially the forwards.“They have many players apart from Harry Kane, who is an extraordinary player, but the young players around him can make a difference. So it will be a very hard match for us.”The two sides played out...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy