Read full article on original website
Related
Matthijs de Ligt sticks the knife into struggling Juventus by claiming there is 'less ambition' to win the Champions League at his former club than Bayern Munich... as he insists joining German giants was a step up in 'squad quality'
Matthijs de Ligt has stuck the knife into former club Juventus by taking a swipe at what he claims is a lack of ambition to win the Champions League at the club. The 23-year-old made 117 appearances for the Serie A giants in three seasons before sealing a £68million move to Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.
UEFA・
PSG star Sergio Ramos is 'extremely disappointed' to miss out on Spain's Nations League squad against Switzerland and Portugal... but the centre-back hopes to reclaim Luis Enrique's favour before the World Cup
PSG defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' to have missed out on Luis Enrique's Nations League squad, as Spain prepare to take on Switzerland and Portugal during the international break. The Spanish boss left out the likes of Liverpool playmaker Thiago Alcantara and Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati in favour...
‘My road is not over’ – Cristiano Ronaldo targets Euro 2024 as Man Utd star accepts Portugal’s top scorer award
CRISTIANO RONALDO has revealed his ambition to fire Portugal to Euro 2024 glory while receiving a top award for his nation. The 37-year-old forward has found himself relegated to Manchester United’s bench under Erik ten Hag for the majority of their Premier League campaign. After failing to secure a...
Manchester United are 'preparing a £25m bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos' as Erik ten Hag looks for a new forward... and the club have 'already made contact with the Portugal U21 international's representatives'
Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid for Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos. The 21-year-old has scored eight goals in 12 games for the Portuguese side so far this season, alerting United officials who are hunting for a forward. According to The Sun, United will not pay more than the £25million...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cristiano Ronaldo Intends To Break Record By Playing For Portugal At Euro 2024
He will be aged 39 years, four months and nine days when Euro 2024 begins.
FIFA・
Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro set to land first European management job with Serie B side Benevento
ITALIAN hero Fabio Cannavaro is ready to step back into management at Serie B side Benevento. The 2006 World Cup-winning skipper has been looking to get back in the dugout since leaving Chinese outfit Guangzhou Evergrande. The Ballon d'Or winner, 49, lifted both the Chinese Super League title and the...
Man Utd ‘in talks to extend Marcus Rashford’s contract and ward off Chelsea and PSG transfer interest’
MANCHESTER UNITED are reportedly in talks to extend Marcus Rashford’s contract. The move comes amid interest in the England forward from Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. Rashford, 24, looks to have revived his Red Devils career under new boss Erik ten Hag. The versatile striker has three goals in six...
Manchester United 'have made their move for Monaco defender Vanderson with the £52m-rated Brazilian set to leave the French side'... but Barcelona 'are also keen on the right-back and have already had an approach rejected'
Manchester United will rival Barcelona for the signing of Monaco defender Vanderson, according to reports in Spain. The Brazilian right back has impressed at Stade Louis II since joining the French side on New Year's Day from Gremio for around £9.5million. And Sport claim that despite United and Barca's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cristiano Ronaldo called ‘El Bicho’ by Man Utd team-mates but nickname dates back to Real Madrid playing days
MANCHESTER UNITED star Cristiano Ronaldo is called "El Bicho" by his team-mates. The nickname means "the Bug" in Spanish and Lisandro Martinez recently used it when commenting on one of Ronaldo's Instagram posts. However, the 37-year-old being called this dates back long before he returned for a second spell at...
ESPN
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio refuses to rule out Barcelona transfer
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio turned down the chance to categorically rule out a move to Barcelona after being linked with a sensational move across the Clasico divide. Asensio, 26, is out of contract with Madrid at the end of the season. While he has not ruled out extending his eight-year stay at the club, there are no renewal talks.
MLS・
Yardbarker
Report: Pep Guardiola Is A Huge Admirer Of Rafael Leao
Manchester City are being linked heavily with Rafael Leao in recent weeks, and the AC Milan winger looks destined to leave the club within the next couple of months. The World Cup is expected to make up the minds of the clubs pursuing him. The Manchester City manager on the...
Yardbarker
'Unbelievable'- Juventus Legend Giorgio Chiellini Praises Manchester City Defender
You'd be hard-pressed to find a more highly regarded central defender than Giorgio Chiellini. The former Juventus man is one of the most decorated defenders to have ever played the game, winning an astonishing nine Serie A titles, five Coppa Italia's and the 2020 European Championship with the Italian national team.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
“He’s an extraordinary player” Varane sends a message of support to Pogba
Raphael Varane has sent a message of support to Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba as the midfielder struggles with injury and off-field problems. Pogba has been plagued by injury since the summer, and he has not made his competitive debut for Juventus since he moved to the club at the end of last season.
FIFA・
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea interested in Rafael Leao as he eyes AC Milan pay rise
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Leao seeks contract renewal...
Why Italy fans could boo their OWN GOALKEEPER against England as captain Leonardo Bonucci sends out warning
ITALY could sensationally boo their OWN goalkeeper when they face England, according to Leonardo Bonucci. Juventus defender Bonucci has warned compatriot Gianluigi Donnarumma he could face a frosty return to the San Siro after leaving AC Milan for Paris Saint-Germain on bad terms, letting his deal run down. And now...
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Former French Forward Makes a Case on Why Galtier Should Have Subbed Off Mbappe Instead of Neymar During Lyon Fixture
Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 away fixture against Olympique Lyonnais was quite a frustrating fixture for the current league leaders. PSG ended up scoring just once in the match, as missed goal-scoring chances coupled with a lack of chemistry in the final third marred its overall attacking performance on the day.
Yardbarker
Portuguese star set to be offered new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United
Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos is set to be offered a new contract to fend off interest from Manchester United. Ramos has been linked with a move away from Benfica in recent months after bursting onto the scene as a young striker in Portugal. At Just 21 years old, Ramos has already appeared 71 times for Benfica, scoring 22 goals.
Antonio Conte 'open to a SHOCK return to Juventus' if the Italian giants sack Max Allegri, with the Tottenham boss yet to extend his contract in north London beyond the end of this season
Antonio Conte has been linked with a sensational return to Juventus should the club sack under-fire boss Max Allegri. Pressure has increased on Allgeri after Juve suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to bottom of the table Monza at the weekend. The Italian side have also lost both of their opening games in the Champions League.
'I think the path is shorter from Barca than from Bayern': Robert Lewandowski sets sights on finally claiming the Ballon d'Or after fine start at the Nou Camp
Robert Lewandowski believes he will finally be able to win the Ballon d'Or now he's with Barcelona. The Polish striker has twice been unlucky to miss out on the prestigious award. He was the clear favourite in 2020 before France football made the decision cancel it due to the Covid-19...
Comments / 0