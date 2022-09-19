ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California's Coastal Clean-Up Day brings nearly 30,000 volunteers to the shorelines

By Jessica Wolfrom/The Examiner, Jessica Wolfrom, Craig Lee/The Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2Zac_0i1vKrUB00
Volunteers clean up the shores of the Oakland Estuary. Craig Lee/The Examiner

On a windswept morning, dozens of volunteers scattered along the rocky shores of the Oakland estuary, donning yellow safety vests and wielding orange trash grabbers.

Others pushed kayaks into the water, paddling to nearby beaches with trash bags stuffed into life jackets. They came to collect the forgotten remnants of people’s lives: plastic Easter eggs, cannabis containers, the rusted skeleton of a bicycle and hundreds of plastic bottle caps washed up on the shoreline.

“When we do a kayak cleanup, we get way more garbage much faster because there’s so much on the shores,” said Mary Spicer, an avid paddler who organized the morning’s event. “We go to specific places on the Oakland estuary where it’s difficult to reach by foot.”

Saturday marked California’s 38th Coastal Clean-Up Day , which brought nearly 30,000 volunteers to the state’s shorelines to pick up the trash that ends up here. This year, residents collected over 220,000 pounds of trash and an additional 29,702 pounds of recyclable materials statewide.

The day also marked a celebratory return to in-person events after the pandemic disrupted public gatherings and muted turnout. “We are so pleased about returning to in-person cleanups,” said the Coastal Commission’s Executive Director Jack Ainsworth. “These events really do more than help us capture huge amounts of trash before it enters the ocean.”

But in San Francisco Bay, the day took on an especially urgent tone. “Raise your hands if you’re aware of the algae bloom,” Spicer said to a large group circled around her, referring to the unprecedented red tide that overtook San Francisco Bay this summer. “Scientists are saying that it could be caused by some of us, some of the treated sewage water that maybe needs to be treated a bit more.”

But trash plays a part, too, said Spicer, who urged volunteers to clean their storm drains ahead of this weekend’s rainstorm. On the water, paddlers “see the amount of pollution that most of the public doesn’t see,” said Spicer. That includes abandoned oil barrels, refrigerators, old needles.

Mostly though, she sees plastics — a fact that’s consistent statewide. Of the heaps of trash collected this weekend, 75% was plastic waste, the Coastal Commission found — a material that never completely biodegrades. Plastic pollution can kill wildlife, leach toxic chemicals into ecosystems and degrade into tiny fragments that enter the food chain. Microplastics have been detected in commercially farmed shellfish and in beef and pork .

“Is anyone else noticing 10 billion plastic caps?” asked Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, observing the growing piles of marine debris young volunteers were sorting through. “I think we need a law to prohibit disposable plastic caps.”

The Coastal Commission estimates that about 80% of the trash on the California coast originates on land and is washed to the shorelines through storm drains or blown by the winds. Between the 1980s and 2017, the most common items collected were cigarette butts — more than 7.5 million statewide — followed by food wrappers, bottle caps and plastic lids.

The state also keeps track of the most unusual objects found. This year, a large framed photo of a Jack Russell terrier was discovered along the Berkeley shoreline. A trophy embossed with a plaque reading “Best Couples Skater 2006” was picked up north of Sacramento. Spicer’s group pulled a car from a muddy bank near Estuary Park.

“We found a bowling ball one year,” said Eric Korbas, a volunteer and vice commodore of the Island Yacht Club. “All kinds of stuff you wouldn’t imagine.”

But facing our garbage is one way for people to come to terms with our collective impact on the planet, said Spicer. “When people look at the water and say, ‘I’d never go swimming in there,’ that to me is a disconnect,” said Spicer. “I think we need to really own and protect our natural resources.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Climate change impacting California's tomato crop

WINTERS -- On the heels of a record-breaking heatwave, an atmospheric river brought rain to the Bay Area.But for farmers in the Central Valley, this extreme weather is creating all kinds of problems, and not just moldy fruit.California's changing climate is becoming hotter and drier, threatening to crush the state's critically important tomato crop.KPIX 5 went to Winters to see first hand. The damage visible in the tomato fields was jaw-dropping: much of the fruit was scorched, flattened, squishy, and ruined.Tomato farmer Nick Petkov said that while the rains cracked the tops of his tomatoes, a bigger force was in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Beaches in California

If you happen to live in California or if you plan on traveling to California soon, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing beaches in California that you should absolutely visit if you ever get the chance. All of these places are loved by both local people and tourists, so make sure to check them out next time you are in the area.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Earthquake shakes water levels in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Residents of Santa Rosa have noticed a strange side effect of last week’s earthquake. Many people who live along Mark West Creek have noticed that the water level in the creek has been rising since last week’s earthquake. “We were jolted. Both Suzie and I were upstairs,” said John Macaulay. […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Rescued Bay Area mountain lions find forever home

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) —  Two mountain lions who were rescued as tiny cubs in the San Francisco Bay Area are heading to a new forever home, Oakland Zoo officials announced. Rose and Sage were found separately as orphans in the wild just two months apart before they became best friends at the zoo’s wildlife rescue […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Oakland, CA
Society
Local
California Society
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A new train tunnel across the Bay? Here are early maps

Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that’s begun to change. This week, the project’s planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor, which is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
latitude38.com

Where’s Your Greatest Waterfront Dining Pleasure?

We recently received a note from Linda Alvardo of Szechwan House in Benicia asking us to update their listing on our Boat-in Dining web page. We periodically update the page to keep it as current as possible, but we don’t have an active restaurant review department to maintain an accurate directory of the best dining places and watering holes accessible to sailors docked along the Bay Area’s waterfront.
BENICIA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Libby Schaaf
foxla.com

These are California's 10 deadliest roads

LOS ANGELES - For those of you who have driven in California, you know it's no easy feat. But did you know the nation's most populous state is home to some of the deadliest roads in the U.S.?. That's according to MoneyGeek, which analyzed the most recent data available from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Waste#Shoreline#Drinking Water#The Coastal Commission
CBS San Francisco

Rain ruins some Bay Area strawberries, but lays foundation for another bumper crop

DAVENPORT, Santa Cruz County -- The rain has moved on but it has left a lot of work for some Bay Area farmers. Strawberries, while delicious, are notoriously vulnerable to heavy rainfalls. So how did they fare with the region's small September storm? "Right there," said Jim Cochran, founder of Swanton Berry Farm. "Do you see that little darkening of the color, and the skin is not shiny?" Across 24 acres of organic Strawberries, Cochran is surveying the damage. "I can see the skin is sort of recessed and the seeds are protruding," Cochran said examining a strawberry. "That's where...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Thousands expected for Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Thousands of people are expected to ride into Stockton this weekend for Sonny Barger’s funeral service, one of the founding members of the Hells Angels Oakland Chapter.  Barger passed away in June from cancer. The owner of the speedway where Barger’s memorial is happening this weekend says there has been extensive […]
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Kayak
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa supes approve renaming portion of Kirker Pass Road

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – Contra Costa County will continue its effort to rename part of Kirker Pass Road, but only in unincorporated parts of the county and the city of Pittsburg, county officials said Tuesday.The county's Board of Supervisors has sought since February to rename the winding road that connects Concord and Pittsburg after local officials learned that James Kirker allegedly killed hundreds of Apache men, women and children in the mid-1800s while working for the state of Chihuahua in Mexico.That effort recently hit a snag, Supervisor Karen Mitchoff said during the board's meeting Tuesday, because residents who live along...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
dornob.com

Railbikes: Take a Pedal-Powered Tour Through California’s Ancient Redwood Forests

California’s redwood forests truly have to be seen to be believed. There’s nothing quite like finding yourself among such massive ancient trees, the tallest of which reach jaw-dropping heights of up to 380 feet, the size of a 37-story building. Most tours of the Northern California Coast Redwoods consist of either driving or hiking, but there’s a third option not many people know about. Skip the crowds at the most popular spots and take a refreshing railbike tour instead! Electric-powered and virtually silent, the Skunk Train Redwood Route Railbikes follow historic railroad tracks running through the forests outside Fort Bragg.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

'Like a scary movie': Sea otter takes surfer's board in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A surfer off the coats of Santa Cruz was confronted by an otter while he was out catching some waves. Nick Ericksen is usually the one riding his surfboard, but when he left it empty for a moment after catching a wave off Santa Cruz, a sea otter figured it ought to be the one riding it.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Fox40

The tiny corner of California that isn’t in drought

(NEXSTAR) – As of Thursday, 99.77% of California is experiencing drought, according to tracking by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Just one (very small) corner of the state is left out. The drought map of California shows shades of orange, red, and even dark burgundy for the driest parts of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
439
Followers
239
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy