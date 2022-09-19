California's Coastal Clean-Up Day brings nearly 30,000 volunteers to the shorelines

Volunteers clean up the shores of the Oakland Estuary. Craig Lee/The Examiner

On a windswept morning, dozens of volunteers scattered along the rocky shores of the Oakland estuary, donning yellow safety vests and wielding orange trash grabbers.

Others pushed kayaks into the water, paddling to nearby beaches with trash bags stuffed into life jackets. They came to collect the forgotten remnants of people’s lives: plastic Easter eggs, cannabis containers, the rusted skeleton of a bicycle and hundreds of plastic bottle caps washed up on the shoreline.

“When we do a kayak cleanup, we get way more garbage much faster because there’s so much on the shores,” said Mary Spicer, an avid paddler who organized the morning’s event. “We go to specific places on the Oakland estuary where it’s difficult to reach by foot.”

Saturday marked California’s 38th Coastal Clean-Up Day , which brought nearly 30,000 volunteers to the state’s shorelines to pick up the trash that ends up here. This year, residents collected over 220,000 pounds of trash and an additional 29,702 pounds of recyclable materials statewide.

The day also marked a celebratory return to in-person events after the pandemic disrupted public gatherings and muted turnout. “We are so pleased about returning to in-person cleanups,” said the Coastal Commission’s Executive Director Jack Ainsworth. “These events really do more than help us capture huge amounts of trash before it enters the ocean.”

But in San Francisco Bay, the day took on an especially urgent tone. “Raise your hands if you’re aware of the algae bloom,” Spicer said to a large group circled around her, referring to the unprecedented red tide that overtook San Francisco Bay this summer. “Scientists are saying that it could be caused by some of us, some of the treated sewage water that maybe needs to be treated a bit more.”

But trash plays a part, too, said Spicer, who urged volunteers to clean their storm drains ahead of this weekend’s rainstorm. On the water, paddlers “see the amount of pollution that most of the public doesn’t see,” said Spicer. That includes abandoned oil barrels, refrigerators, old needles.

Mostly though, she sees plastics — a fact that’s consistent statewide. Of the heaps of trash collected this weekend, 75% was plastic waste, the Coastal Commission found — a material that never completely biodegrades. Plastic pollution can kill wildlife, leach toxic chemicals into ecosystems and degrade into tiny fragments that enter the food chain. Microplastics have been detected in commercially farmed shellfish and in beef and pork .

“Is anyone else noticing 10 billion plastic caps?” asked Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, observing the growing piles of marine debris young volunteers were sorting through. “I think we need a law to prohibit disposable plastic caps.”

The Coastal Commission estimates that about 80% of the trash on the California coast originates on land and is washed to the shorelines through storm drains or blown by the winds. Between the 1980s and 2017, the most common items collected were cigarette butts — more than 7.5 million statewide — followed by food wrappers, bottle caps and plastic lids.

The state also keeps track of the most unusual objects found. This year, a large framed photo of a Jack Russell terrier was discovered along the Berkeley shoreline. A trophy embossed with a plaque reading “Best Couples Skater 2006” was picked up north of Sacramento. Spicer’s group pulled a car from a muddy bank near Estuary Park.

“We found a bowling ball one year,” said Eric Korbas, a volunteer and vice commodore of the Island Yacht Club. “All kinds of stuff you wouldn’t imagine.”

But facing our garbage is one way for people to come to terms with our collective impact on the planet, said Spicer. “When people look at the water and say, ‘I’d never go swimming in there,’ that to me is a disconnect,” said Spicer. “I think we need to really own and protect our natural resources.”