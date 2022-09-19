Read full article on original website
ktbb.com
29 Tyler teachers nominated for incentive pay
TYLER — 29 Tyler ISD teachers have qualified to be nominated for a TOP Teacher Designation based on the 2021-2022 school year. According to a news release, a TOP (Tyler Optimal Performance) Teacher is a teacher at one the district’s current Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) campuses who has met stringent criteria such as student growth metrics, teacher observation data, attendance, and student surveys. Nine Tyler ISD teachers were approved for designations in the 2020-2021 school year. Click here for more details.
ktbb.com
One dead in Harrison County oil well accident
HARRISON COUNTY – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has announced that someone died during an industrial accident at an oil well near Liberty and Baker roads. That’s according to our news partner KETK. During their investigation, deputies determined that the accident had happened around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The deceased was then taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. Authorities say that they have ruled the death accidental after examining the evidence and conducting interviews. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigates all industrial accidents, will now be conducting an administrative investigation of Tuesday’s accident.
ktbb.com
Officials: Quitman middle schooler arrested after threatening to bring gun to school
QUITMAN – A Quitman middle schooler was arrested by police after threatening to bring a firearm to school, according to the superintendent. According to our news partner KETK, Superintendent Rhonda Turner said the student made threats on Monday to bring a gun to school the next day and that the district immediately contacted law enforcement after hearing about the threats. “Let me be clear, there was no weapon on school property at any time,” Turner said. “However, we take each threat seriously.” Turner said an arrest was made Monday evening by Quitman police.
ktbb.com
Authorities warn of fentanyl being distributed in East Texas
HENDERSON – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning people that fentanyl is being distributed in East Texas, and they mentioned how dangerous this drug can be. According to our news partner KETK, officials say fentanyl can be used to treat patients with severe pain and can be highly addictive. Fentanyl can also result in death if it is mixed with other drugs like marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, according to officials. Deputies said they have received reports that fentanyl is being distributed in the area through alprazolam (Xanax bars) and oxycodone tablets. Law enforcement also shared some photos of items that contained fentanyl and were seized by officials in Rusk County in 2022.
ktbb.com
Bullard police: Facebook page hacked, “extremely explicit video” posted
BULLARD – The Bullard Police Department said their Facebook account was hacked early Wednesday morning and an “extremely explicit video” had been uploaded to their page. According to our news partner KETK, Chief of Police Jeff Bragg said immediate action was taken, and an investigation found “that an account manager’s account had been illegally hacked, and the video was uploaded by an outside source.” A thorough administrative inquiry is being conducted in an attempt to prevent this type of incident from happening again, according to the department, and they ask anyone who receives a suspicious request from the department’s Facebook to contact police immediately. “Cybercrimes are one of the fastest growing crimes in America,” Bragg said. “The Bullard Police Department will always strive to maintain the highest security regarding social media websites and platforms.”
ktbb.com
Newest Rose Complex addition expected to be complete March 2023
TYLER — The City of Tyler expects the W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to be complete by March 2023, according to our news partner KETK. The $28 million project will transform the Tyler Rose Complex by adding the city’s new conference center. City officials are excited and say the W.T. Brookshire convention center will be state-of-the-art. “Inside it’s going to be transformed and state of the art to a much more and efficient convention center,” said Deputy City Manager, Stephanie Franklin. The center replaces Harvey Hall which was built in the 1970s and the new building will add flexibility for events. “Harvey Convention Center has been added on throughout the years and wasn’t an efficient layout,” said Franklin. The updates include new windows, a controlled climate system and a 3-acre park in the front. Another feature includes the brick-like structure. “The brickwork and that’s what’s really enhancing the architectural arches, which is an architectural feature of the building,” said Franklin.
ktbb.com
Police seek leads in overnight shootings
TYLER – Two pre-dawn shootings Tuesday in Tyler have left one man and a juvenile injured according to Tyler police, who are seeking leads in both cases. According to our news partner KETK, officials said police responded to a call at around 1:30 a.m. on N. Bois D’Arc Avenue near the 25th Street intersection, where they reported finding a juvenile male shot. There was evidence of multiple shell casings, and officials said it is believed there were multiple people involved. Police said they have no suspect information at this time, and the minor has undergone surgery to remove the bullet. He is expected to recover, according to officials.
ktbb.com
Body of missing Athens hiker recovered in Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – The body of a missing Athens man was recovered on Nevada’s Mt. Charleston over the weekend. Rock Stanley, 75, was found Saturday morning according to a Facebook post by his family and by Red Rock Search and Rescue. According to our news partner KETK, the Clark County Coroner’s Office has since officially identified Stanley. Stanley was last seen Aug. 23 around 5 a.m. His family said he left for a hike on Mount Charleston and never came back. According to Stanley’s son, he had texted his brother early in the morning on the 23rd, saying he got lost on the trail and that he was trying to backtrack. Nobody heard from him after that. Red Rock Search and Rescue led five searches with volunteers looking for Stanley while he was missing. Stanley and his wife were visiting Las Vegas from Athens on a yearly trip.
