Ars Technica
Florida to Supreme Court: Let us regulate social networks as common carriers
Florida yesterday asked the US Supreme Court to reinstate its social media regulation law that made it illegal for sites like Facebook and Twitter to ban politicians. Florida's petition said the Supreme Court should answer the questions of whether the First Amendment prohibits states "from requiring that social-media companies host third-party communications, and from regulating the time, place, and manner in which they do so," and whether the First Amendment prohibits states "from requiring social-media companies to notify and provide an explanation to their users when they censor the user's speech."
CNBC
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen launches nonprofit to make social media healthier
Former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen on Thursday announced a new nonprofit with the goal of making social media healthier. "Beyond the Screen" will start by creating an open-source database of ways "Big Tech is failing in its legal and ethical obligations to society," according to a press release, and detail potential solutions.
Gizmodo
Judge Says Texas’ Bill to Stop Social Media From Curbing Hate Speech Will 'Cultivate Ideas'
In the 5th Circuit Court of Appeal’s latest decision about social media companies flagging and banning disinformation, “censorship” is the word of the day, and the concept of “content moderation,” as limited as it often seems, is a foreign concept. Late on Friday, the court...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
deseret.com
Newly released emails show coordination between social media companies and Biden administration on COVID information
Top-ranking Biden administration officials appear to have pressured Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to censor content the federal government considered misinformation, according to federal government emails obtained by two Republican state attorneys general. The emails, procured in a federal lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and...
Gizmodo
Trump Could Be Back on Facebook as Soon as January
Donald Trump could be back to his old social media antics in just a few months. The two-year ban, barring the former poster-in-chief from Facebook, expires at the beginning of 2023. And Meta, Facebook’s parent company, hasn’t revealed whether it’ll be extending Trump’s virtual exile. “When...
bloomberglaw.com
Meta to Pay $175 Million For Copied Facebook, Instagram Tech (1)
Meta Platforms Inc. must pay walkie-talkie app maker Voxer Inc. more than $174.5 million in damages after a Texas jury found Wednesday it had infringed two patents with the social media giant’s Facebook Live and Instagram Live features. The jury found that Meta copied Voxer’s patents covering online communication...
Facebook's Zuckerberg Has an Unexpected Culprit for His Mistake
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media empire Meta Platforms (META) , has regularly faced controversies and scandals. And most often, these controversies are provoked by decisions taken by one of his platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp). Facebook, which had 2.93 billion monthly active users as of June 30, is the social network that causes the most problems.
Apple Insider
Facebook sued over illegal collection of user data
Since iOS 14, Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) requires apps to cease tracking users unless that user explicitly allows them to continue. Facebook has famously objected to ATT, and revealed that it has had an impact of more than $10 billion on its projected earnings. According to Bloomberg, however, a...
