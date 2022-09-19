ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Florida to Supreme Court: Let us regulate social networks as common carriers

Florida yesterday asked the US Supreme Court to reinstate its social media regulation law that made it illegal for sites like Facebook and Twitter to ban politicians. Florida's petition said the Supreme Court should answer the questions of whether the First Amendment prohibits states "from requiring that social-media companies host third-party communications, and from regulating the time, place, and manner in which they do so," and whether the First Amendment prohibits states "from requiring social-media companies to notify and provide an explanation to their users when they censor the user's speech."
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
deseret.com

Newly released emails show coordination between social media companies and Biden administration on COVID information

Top-ranking Biden administration officials appear to have pressured Facebook, Twitter and other social media platforms to censor content the federal government considered misinformation, according to federal government emails obtained by two Republican state attorneys general. The emails, procured in a federal lawsuit filed by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Gizmodo

Trump Could Be Back on Facebook as Soon as January

Donald Trump could be back to his old social media antics in just a few months. The two-year ban, barring the former poster-in-chief from Facebook, expires at the beginning of 2023. And Meta, Facebook’s parent company, hasn’t revealed whether it’ll be extending Trump’s virtual exile. “When...
POTUS
bloomberglaw.com

Meta to Pay $175 Million For Copied Facebook, Instagram Tech (1)

Meta Platforms Inc. must pay walkie-talkie app maker Voxer Inc. more than $174.5 million in damages after a Texas jury found Wednesday it had infringed two patents with the social media giant’s Facebook Live and Instagram Live features. The jury found that Meta copied Voxer’s patents covering online communication...
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Facebook's Zuckerberg Has an Unexpected Culprit for His Mistake

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of the social media empire Meta Platforms (META) , has regularly faced controversies and scandals. And most often, these controversies are provoked by decisions taken by one of his platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger or WhatsApp). Facebook, which had 2.93 billion monthly active users as of June 30, is the social network that causes the most problems.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Privacy Settings#Censorship#Big Tech#The 5th Circuit#Netchoice#Ccia#The 11th Circuit#The Supreme Court
Apple Insider

Facebook sued over illegal collection of user data

Since iOS 14, Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) requires apps to cease tracking users unless that user explicitly allows them to continue. Facebook has famously objected to ATT, and revealed that it has had an impact of more than $10 billion on its projected earnings. According to Bloomberg, however, a...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy