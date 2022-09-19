ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAACP’s Freedom Fund Banquet set for Oct. 21

 2 days ago

The Wilkes-Barre NAACP Branch No. 2306 will hold its 27th annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Oct. 21 at the Best Western Plus Genetti Hotel & Conference Center.

Keynote Speaker will be Wanda Ochei, Director of Student Services and Engagement, Penn State Wilkes-Barre Campus.

The Freedom Fund Banquet is the biggest fund raiser of the year for the local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Tickets are available through the NAACP Facebook page, by email at [email protected] and the branch’s website, https://wb-naacp.com/. Adult ticket prices are $60 for non member, $50 member. The price is $40 for a Student/Youth ticket.

Cocktail hour starts at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Executive committee member Peggy Felton is chairing the event.

Additionally, the local branch is offering as an incentive a free ticket for attendance at banquet to the first 100 people who pre-register for COVID-19 vaccinations between Sept. 17 and Oct. 14. This incentive is for first-time, second- time or booster shots. Please use the following link for pre-registration: https://forms.gle/93rpot8SpgEZLAwr6.

