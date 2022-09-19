MORGANTOWN, WVa. — After more than three years in development — and getting built through the Covid-19 pandemic — WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital will open Sept. 29. The nine-story, 150-bed hospital is both connected to the Ruby Memorial Hospital and also stands apart as its own state-of-the-art tower. It’s one of about two dozen attached children’s hospitals in the United States, designed by IKM in Pittsburgh and further stepping up the care WVU Medicine already brings to expectant mothers, infants and pediatric patients. The hospital is moving its entire operations from the floor within Ruby Hospital to the new building.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO