West Virginia will be home to tattoo convention
Breaking Skin Tattoo and Body Piercing of Bridgeport, OH is hosting the 2nd Annual Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention at Wheeling Island Casino-Hotel-Racetrack on October 14th, 15th, and 16th, showcasing artists from across the United States. The Resurrection Island Tattoo Convention will be open to the public from noon to Midnight onFriday and Saturday, as well […]
WDTV
Eastwood Elementary School celebrates West Virginia Teacher of the Year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local teacher recently received a big honor. Amber Nichols was named West Virginia teacher of the year. She teaches kindergarten at Eastwood Elementary in Morgantown. Nichols is a West Virginia native and began teaching in 2001. The school is celebrating a spirit week dedicated to...
WDTV
Mon County circuit judge announces retirement
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Judge Phillip D. Gaujot has announced he will retire on December 31, 2022. He has been a circuit judge since then-Governor Joe Manchin appointed him to the bench in 2009, after the Legislature added a third seat to the circuit. He was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2016.
First Look: WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital
MORGANTOWN, WVa. — After more than three years in development — and getting built through the Covid-19 pandemic — WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital will open Sept. 29. The nine-story, 150-bed hospital is both connected to the Ruby Memorial Hospital and also stands apart as its own state-of-the-art tower. It’s one of about two dozen attached children’s hospitals in the United States, designed by IKM in Pittsburgh and further stepping up the care WVU Medicine already brings to expectant mothers, infants and pediatric patients. The hospital is moving its entire operations from the floor within Ruby Hospital to the new building.
WTRF
West Virginia church changing name to get with the times
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling church is changing its name after leaders decided it is time to get with the times. Covenant Community Church, or known uniquely as “C3,” is keeping the acronym but swapping one of their ‘C’s. Coming up to its 20th...
US 250 in Marion County is temporarily closing, again
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced another road closure on U.S. 250 in Marion County, which will start just days after the end of the current closure.
Daily Athenaeum
Morgantown residents plan protest over pride flag ban in local schools
In light of decision to remove pride flags from local schools, members of Morgantown Pride are planning a protest ahead of a Monongalia County Board of Education meeting next week. “Come out to support the LGBTQ+ students and faculty of Mon County Schools and demand the BOE reverse their Pride...
Delegate Walker refiles lawsuit in Mon County courts against West Virginians for Life
Delegate Danielle Walker has refiled a lawsuit against West Virginians for Life Inc. (WVFL) and the former president of its Berkeley County Chapter, Richard Demoske, in Monongalia County Cir. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WTRF
Steubenville High School Scores Big with Ohio Department of Education
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Each year, the Ohio Department of Education evaluates Ohio Schools in several different categories, and just as the students do, each school in the state receives a report card. This year Steubenville High School has received a near perfect report. The 2022 Ohio School Report...
Marion Co. Commissioners do not fully support Amendment 2 on the Nov. ballot
The Marion County Commission issued a statement at their meeting about Amendment 2 that voters will see on the ballot in November.
Virginia Tech QB Grant Wells Explains How His Feelings Have Changed Towards WVU
The WV native voiced his true feelings about the Mountaineers.
Kick off fall with Oktoberfest on the Plaza
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Are you looking for a way to officially start to celebrate the fall season? How about Oktoberfest on the Plaza? The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley has plenty planned for this Saturday, September 24. The Plaza on Market in Downtown Wheeling will be packed with food vendors sharing traditional […]
West Virginia Department of Transportation hiring new trainees, inspectors
The West Virginia Department of Transportation is taking applications for workers in Marshall County through Oct. 8. The openings are for entry-level transportation engineering technician trainees and bridge inspectors, the department said in a news release. Marshall County will host a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct....
Fairmont native now in charge of largest Navy recruiting district
A Fairmont native is now in charge of the largest Navy recruiting district.
weelunk.com
Centre Market’s New Manager Has Big Plans For Its Future
This year has offered nothing but growth and positive change throughout Wheeling. From the new construction of downtown housing complexes, the launch of new transportation thanks to Bird scooters, and several new businesses popping up around town, there is plenty to be excited about!. Another addition to the Wheeling scene...
wajr.com
Security procedures part of the ‘new routine’ at University High
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At University High School, students and staff are quickly learning the procedures around weapons detectors and other security measures this year. Principal Kim Greene said it has been an adjustment that the students have quickly adapted to and has become the new routine. “We open the...
House of the Carpenter burns the mortgage
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – 58 months ago, the House of the Carpenter launched a campaign to build a new youth center on Wheeling Island. On Monday night, officials were able to officially celebrate after raising all 2.7 million dollars that they needed. They held a ceremonial “burning of the mortgage” to symbolically mark paying […]
WBOY
WVU to don “Country Roads” uniforms at Virginia Tech
WVU's popular uniform set is back for another rivalry clash. On Thursday, West Virginia will take its Country Roads to Lane Stadium — its Country Roads uniforms, that is. The WVU football team announced on social media on Tuesday that it will wear its Country Roads alternate uniform set against Virginia Tech. The announcement was made with a video featuring guard Doug Nester, who transferred to WVU from Virginia Tech ahead of the 2021 season.
voiceofmotown.com
The Voice of Morgantown’s Pick for West Virginia’s Next Head Coach
Morgantown, West Virginia – While there will be many outstanding potential replacements out there if/when Neal Brown is fired by West Virginia, one stands out as a particularly great choice for the Mountaineers. Bill O’Brien, who is in his second year as offensive coordinator at Alabama, is just the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Barlow Fair ramping up four days of fun for all ages
BARLOW — The 2022 Barlow Fair, presented by the Barlow Agricultural and Mechanical Association Inc. of Washington County, will be Thursday through Sunday at the Barlow Fairgrounds at the intersection of Ohio 550 and Ohio 339 in Barlow. Inside vendors will setup on Tuesday. Fair entries will come in...
