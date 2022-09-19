Read full article on original website
kggfradio.com
Driver Curses at Police Officers During Traffic Stop
A driver is placed under arrest after screaming and cursing at police officers during a traffic stop. A Caney Police Officer on routine patrol observed a 2003 SAAB driving at a high rate of speed. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Nathaniel Rush, whose vehicle had an expired paper tag. During the investigation, a pair of brass knuckles were located in Rush’s possession.
KTUL
Wanted Arizona man arrested in Tulsa for alleged fentanyl, firearm, drug money possession
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Arizona armed robbery suspect was arrested in Tulsa on September 19. The Tulsa Police Department's Human Trafficking and Vice Unit serviced a search warrant near North Madison Avenue and East Pine Street. While searching, police found two pounds of fentanyl pills, equalling to approximately...
News On 6
Police Seize 2 Lbs. Of Fentanyl From Tulsa Home During Search
Two pounds of fentanyl has been pulled off the streets after officers seized the drugs from a home in Tulsa. According to officers, the TPD Human Trafficking and Vice Unit served a search warrant at a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue on Monday. During the search, officers recovered the two pounds of fentanyl, which they say is about 30,000 doses, as well as multiple stolen firearms and $15,000 in "drug proceeds."
Police Search Underway After Robbery At Tulsa Convenience Store
An investigation is underway after a robbery at a convenience store near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police say the robbery happened at the '2 Go Food Mart' at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police say they believe two people were involved....
kggfradio.com
Drunk Driver Arrested in Caney
A driver gets directions from a Caney Police officer and is arrested for drunk driving. Yesterday evening at around 7:15pm, a Caney PD officer observed a silver car in the parking lot of a vacant nursing home. The officer then observed the vehicle pull out of that parking lot and into another lot of a closed building. The officer pulled in next to the driver, identified as 33-year-old Curtis Riley, who told the officer he was lost.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Police in Stand-off at Lee Lake
Bartlesville Police descalated a standoff situation at Lee Lake on Tuesday afternoon. Around noon on Tuesday, Bartlesville PD responded to a call from a third party stating that they were approached by a homeless woman on the Disc Golf course near Lee Lake. Our own Chase McNutt was able to speak to Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles about what exactly happened.
21-year-old and 14-year-old charged with murder in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A 14-year-old Tulsa boy has officially charged with First-Degree Murder. The 14-year-old, Joseph Stanford, was one of two suspects arrested in a homicide on Admiral between Sheridan and Memorial on Sept. 15. Stanford is the second teen charged with murder in the span of a few...
Autopsy results for Erica Evans confirm family’s greatest fears regarding her death
TULSA, Okla. — The family of a Glenpool woman who died in May says her newly-released autopsy report confirms she suffered multiple injuries believed to be consistent with domestic assault. Her death is classified as a homicide. Erica Evans was a mom of three children, who was deeply loved...
Juvenile suspects fleeing BAPD crashes into woman’s van
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Samantha Short was driving home from a class on a Saturday night on East 61st Street and County Line Road. She slowed down to pull into her neighborhood when a vehicle suddenly collided with the back of her van. The vehicle also struck the front of another car head-on at the same time.
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Man Arrested In Caney For Distribution of Meth
A Coffeyville man is arrested during a traffic stop in Caney last week. An officer with the Caney Police Department identified the driver as 45-year-old Joshua Werner. Werner allegedly did not possess a valid driver’s license and had an active warrant out of Coffeyville. In the process of executing the arrest for the warrant, the officer allegedly observed a small clear bag with a crystallized substance on the center console.
Homeless man speaks out about his girlfriend struck and killed in a hit and run in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Jessica Langeford was 35-years-old when she was hit by a truck in the early morning hours of Sept. 3. Police said she died at the scene. Her boyfriend, Timothy Barthel was the only witness. He is helping police help find the person who hit her and asking for the person responsible to come forward. Police said they are looking for the driver of a dark-colored Dodge pick-up truck between the years 1994-2001, based on the evidence they collected on the scene.
kggfradio.com
Protest at Courthouse to Bring Awareness to Fentanyl Use
A group plans to protest and bring awareness to the problems associated with the illegal use of Fentanyl in the area. The protest will take place in front of the Montgomery County Courthouse on Thursday at 8:30am. Organizer Jessica Barlow says she became aware of the growing issue of Fentanyl after her nephew passed away from an overdose earlier this month.
kggfradio.com
Group Gathers to Raise Awareness on Fentanyl in the County
A group gathered outside the Montgomery County Courthouse to raise awareness on the issue of the illegal distribution of Fentanyl in the area. Organizer Jessica Barlow says one death from a Fentanyl overdose is too much. Barlow's nephew died earlier this month from an accidental Fentanyl overdose. The protest comes...
abc7amarillo.com
Tulsa police arrest 7 in alleged drug ring
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department said they arrested seven people who were allegedly distributing fake Xanax, cocaine, and fentanyl. The seven were arrested Tuesday and police said they believe the group was trafficking counterfeit pills.\. A Criminal Complaint and affidavit filed late Wednesday in federal court...
Overnight Stabbing At Tulsa Shopping Center Leaves Man Injured
Police say a man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside of a shopping center in Tulsa. Police say they were called to the Peoria Strip Center near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue around 11 p.m. on Monday. After arriving on scene officers say they found the victim who had been stabbed in the stomach.
publicradiotulsa.org
‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination
A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after
TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
Tulsa jewelry store customers come forward after owner is arrested
The Tulsa Police Department revealed new details Monday in the arrest of a jewelry store owner accused of stealing from his customers.
Augusta man found dead off hiking trail
ELK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeremy Cox, 22, of Augusta, Kan., was found dead off the Elk City Hiking Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), at 6:07 p.m., they, along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife Parks Officers, were dispatched to the […]
Man Hospitalized After Being Attacked At Tulsa Park
A man is in the hospital after police say someone attacked him at a Tulsa park. According to Tulsa Police, the man was attacked at Tracy Park near 11th and Peoria. Responding officers said the man suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital around 2 am. on Tuesday.
