Caney, KS

kggfradio.com

Driver Curses at Police Officers During Traffic Stop

A driver is placed under arrest after screaming and cursing at police officers during a traffic stop. A Caney Police Officer on routine patrol observed a 2003 SAAB driving at a high rate of speed. The driver was identified as 30-year-old Nathaniel Rush, whose vehicle had an expired paper tag. During the investigation, a pair of brass knuckles were located in Rush’s possession.
CANEY, KS
News On 6

Police Seize 2 Lbs. Of Fentanyl From Tulsa Home During Search

Two pounds of fentanyl has been pulled off the streets after officers seized the drugs from a home in Tulsa. According to officers, the TPD Human Trafficking and Vice Unit served a search warrant at a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue on Monday. During the search, officers recovered the two pounds of fentanyl, which they say is about 30,000 doses, as well as multiple stolen firearms and $15,000 in "drug proceeds."
TULSA, OK
Caney, KS
kggfradio.com

Drunk Driver Arrested in Caney

A driver gets directions from a Caney Police officer and is arrested for drunk driving. Yesterday evening at around 7:15pm, a Caney PD officer observed a silver car in the parking lot of a vacant nursing home. The officer then observed the vehicle pull out of that parking lot and into another lot of a closed building. The officer pulled in next to the driver, identified as 33-year-old Curtis Riley, who told the officer he was lost.
CANEY, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Police in Stand-off at Lee Lake

Bartlesville Police descalated a standoff situation at Lee Lake on Tuesday afternoon. Around noon on Tuesday, Bartlesville PD responded to a call from a third party stating that they were approached by a homeless woman on the Disc Golf course near Lee Lake. Our own Chase McNutt was able to speak to Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles about what exactly happened.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville Man Arrested In Caney For Distribution of Meth

A Coffeyville man is arrested during a traffic stop in Caney last week. An officer with the Caney Police Department identified the driver as 45-year-old Joshua Werner. Werner allegedly did not possess a valid driver’s license and had an active warrant out of Coffeyville. In the process of executing the arrest for the warrant, the officer allegedly observed a small clear bag with a crystallized substance on the center console.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Homeless man speaks out about his girlfriend struck and killed in a hit and run in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Jessica Langeford was 35-years-old when she was hit by a truck in the early morning hours of Sept. 3. Police said she died at the scene. Her boyfriend, Timothy Barthel was the only witness. He is helping police help find the person who hit her and asking for the person responsible to come forward. Police said they are looking for the driver of a dark-colored Dodge pick-up truck between the years 1994-2001, based on the evidence they collected on the scene.
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Protest at Courthouse to Bring Awareness to Fentanyl Use

A group plans to protest and bring awareness to the problems associated with the illegal use of Fentanyl in the area. The protest will take place in front of the Montgomery County Courthouse on Thursday at 8:30am. Organizer Jessica Barlow says she became aware of the growing issue of Fentanyl after her nephew passed away from an overdose earlier this month.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Group Gathers to Raise Awareness on Fentanyl in the County

A group gathered outside the Montgomery County Courthouse to raise awareness on the issue of the illegal distribution of Fentanyl in the area. Organizer Jessica Barlow says one death from a Fentanyl overdose is too much. Barlow's nephew died earlier this month from an accidental Fentanyl overdose. The protest comes...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
abc7amarillo.com

Tulsa police arrest 7 in alleged drug ring

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department said they arrested seven people who were allegedly distributing fake Xanax, cocaine, and fentanyl. The seven were arrested Tuesday and police said they believe the group was trafficking counterfeit pills.\. A Criminal Complaint and affidavit filed late Wednesday in federal court...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

‘Unbelievably unethical’: retired Tulsa Police officer sues city for discrimination

A former major with the Tulsa Police Department has refiled a lawsuit against the city seeking at least $600,000 in damages for discrimination. In the suit, now retired TPD officer Tracie Lewis, 60, is seeking compensation for lost wages and retirement pay in connection to a promotion she says she was unjustly denied. Lewis is also seeking damages for embarrassment, humiliation, and mental anguish.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after

TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
TULSA, OK
KSN News

Augusta man found dead off hiking trail

ELK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Jeremy Cox, 22, of Augusta, Kan., was found dead off the Elk City Hiking Trail on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), at 6:07 p.m., they, along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife Parks Officers, were dispatched to the […]
AUGUSTA, KS

