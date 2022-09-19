Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
Kristin Chenoweth Says She Will Never be on ‘Family Feud’ Again
Kristin Chenoweth recently relieved her embarrassing Celebrity Family Feud moment on The Jennifer Hudson Show. The singer and actress admitted that she totally regrets leaving Steve Harvey speechless with her unintentional answer. Chenoweth Won’t Return to Family Feud. Game shows put a lot of pressure on people, which could...
Wendy Williams fans slam replacement Sherri Shepherd for failing to bring back two key crew members on her new talk show
WENDY Williams fans have slammed replacement Sherri Shepherd for failing to bring back two key crew members on her new talk show. The comedian and former The View host's daytime talk show, Sherri, premiered on Monday. Sherri’s self-titled talk show had its official debut with Real Housewives of Atlanta star...
Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She Has No Eyebrows, Says Ex-Husband 'Did Not Notice'
Whoopi Goldberg is way ahead of the latest beauty trends. The EGOT winner, 66, revealed why she doesn't have eyebrows Monday on The View as she and her co-hosts discussed how Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga and Doja Cat have recently popularized the "no-brow look." "I had eyebrows as a little...
Whoopi Goldberg’s Relationship History: Who Are Her Ex-Husbands?
Hollywood royalty! Whoopi Goldberg has quite the reputation, both on and off the screen. As an actress and film producer, she is most well-known for her roles in Sister Act, The Color Purple and Ghost, as well as her longstanding cohosting duties on The View. She is the first African American woman to earn the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
David A. Arnold, Comedian, Actor, Producer and TV Writer, Dies at 54
David A. Arnold, a respected stand-up comedian, actor, television writer and producer on shows like “Fuller House,” died suddenly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss,” his family said in a statement.
AOL Corp
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
Where Does Bob Barker Live? Everything to Know About the Game Show Host’s Historical Home
Fans of The Price Is Right welcomed Bob Barker into their homes for 35 years before he retired from the show in 2007. In his life away from the spotlight, the game show host enjoys spending time at home with his girlfriend, Nancy Burnet. Keep scrolling to find out more about Bob’s house.
Sheryl Underwood Says She Misses Ex-‘The Talk’ Host Sharon Osbourne, Despite Racism Fueled Clash That Led to Exit From Series
More than a year since Sharon Osbourne’s abrupt firing from The Talk, Sheryl Underwood is admitting that she misses her former co-host — a surprising statement considering her firing came after an intense on-air discussion between the two about racism. “I miss her,” Underwood told People. “You can’t...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided
There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
Sherri Shepherd’s New Show ‘Sherri’ Debuts With Drama Behind The Scenes
Comedian Sherri Shephard‘s new talk show, Sherri, premiered on Sept 12, and there already appears to be some behind-the-scenes drama brewing on the set. According to the U.S. Sun, former staffers from The Wendy Williams Show are worried about their new jobs on the show. Both Suzanne Bass and...
Popculture
'Abbott Elementary' Star Quinta Brunson Gets Sweet Gift From School Kids After Emmys Win
If Hollywood recognizing her at this year's Emmy awards wasn't enough, Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson received the biggest gift from the ones who matter the most: her students. That's right, fresh off her Emmy win for writing Abbott's pilot, the Philly native shared the homemade cards some of the show's student actors crafted for her in celebration of the win. "Yeah, I love my job," she captioned a photo of the crafts.
Jennifer Hudson, Sherri Shepherd part of daytime TV makeover
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ask veteran television executive Frank Cicha to recall the last time the daytime TV schedule has seen such turnover, and he has a ready answer: Never. “Never,” he repeated. “There’s been sort of signature tumultuous moments,” including Oprah Winfrey ending her 25-year run in 2011. But the “en masse” exit of shows and the relatively few new ones replacing them is unprecedented, he said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TVGuide.com
NBC Fall TV Lineup 2022-2023: New Shows and Trailers
Excuse us while we dry our eyes just thinking about This Is Us being missing from the NBC schedule after the show ended its six-season run. But despite the Mandy Moore-sized hole in our hearts, NBC is the real MPV this season after saving Magnum P.I. from CBS's scrap pile this spring. The reboot of the classic detective show will have a new home on NBC, which rescued Magnum from cancellation and picked it up for two more seasons.
Jon Hamm Gave Back ’60 Percent’ of His ‘Confess, Fletch’ Salary to Finish the Film
Jon Hamm has something to confess: The “Confess, Fletch” actor, according to director Greg Mottola, “gave back 60 percent of his salary to the budget” to finish filming the Paramount/Miramax feature. “I gave back some of my salary, not as much as Jon because he’s richer than me and I’ve got three kids,” Mottola told Uproxx. “And we bought three more days of shooting. We got it up to 30 days in Boston and one day in Rome. And we said, fuck it, we’re insane, we’re dumb. We’re going to make this movie.” The $20 million film, released almost 40 years after Chevy Chase...
Popculture
'The Goldbergs' Alum Jeff Garlin Reveals Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis
The Goldbergs alum Jeff Garlin has revealed that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Taking to Instagram, Garlin wrote in a post, "Bipolar is a motherf—er. Sometimes it's just too much to deal with." He added, "I'm doing the best I can. This is the first time that I've opened up about this."
wegotthiscovered.com
Jeff Garlin reveals his struggle with bipolar disorder ahead of his character being killed off on ‘The Goldbergs’ premiere
The Goldbergs premiered its 10th season on Wednesday night, which saw family matriarch Murray Goldberg, formerly played by actor and comedian Jeff Garlin, killed off. Garlin’s exit comes following allegations of on-set misconduct on the ABC sitcom. Just hours before The Goldbergs‘ season premiere, the 60-year-old actor opened up...
Hot 97-5
Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0