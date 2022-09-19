Read full article on original website
Related
Southeast Minnesota Attraction Voted One of America’s Favorite Landmarks
Here in Minnesota, we're home to quite a few attractions that people travel from around the country and sometimes from around the world for (lookin' at you Mall of America). Of course, here in southeast Minnesota people travel here for Mayo Clinic and some may travel here to see something like the SPAM Museum. But there's one spot about an hour from Rochester, MN that was voted as one of America's favorite landmarks!
You Betcha! The 'Midwest accent' explained by a dialect coach
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — We've all heard that strong Minnesota accent portrayed in the TV series Fargo, and you may be thinking... "Gosh, we don't really sound like dat, do we?" According to Keely Wolter, who just so happens to be an accent and dialect coach based in the Twin Cities... we do!
cbs3duluth.com
‘Swatting’ to blame for Cloquet school threats
CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A new, dangerous trend is the cause for several threats made to schools across Minnesota and in the Northland Wednesday. The term “swatting” describes an empty threat made to a location that draws a large law enforcement presence to one area. Students...
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...
As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
wiproud.com
Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween
One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
Minnesota + Wisconsin Family Dollar Stores Recall Health + Beauty Products
A large-scale recall has been issued for a variety of health and beauty items sold at Family Dollar stores across the country. And while the recall doesn't affect stores in all fifty states, it does include those in Minnesota and Wisconsin. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the...
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson converting former Duluth school into apartment building
Kraus-Anderson Duluth has begun an extensive $29.7 million renovation that will convert Historic Old Central High School in Duluth, Minnesota, into a mixed-use residential apartment building. The building at 215 North First Avenue East in downtown Duluth was built in 1892 as Duluth Central High School. It is listed on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota BCA reports increase of ‘swatting’ incidents at schools
Authorities say that there have been an increased number of false reports of active shooters at Minnesota schools. They are calling these “swatting” incidents.
Here’s How to Find the Best Fall Colors in Minnesota + Wisconsin
September 22 is the first day of fall in 2022 and as we officially turn the page on summer to now bask in all things flannel and pumpkin spice, it's also time to start planning road trips to see the beautiful colors that fall brings each year. However, knowing exactly...
fox9.com
Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday
Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Fall / Halloween Event And Activity Guide
Fall is here in the Northland and while it always stings a bit when summer is over, there is much to look forward to this time of the year in the Northland! There are fall and Halloween events aplenty. Fall events in our neck of the woods range from visits...
Minnesota Named One Of The Happiest States Again
Here we go again! Minnesota was just named one of the happiest states in the country and it's not the first time we've taken that title, either. In fact, a few years back, we were also named one of the happiest states in the country in a study by WalletHub. At the time in 2019, we were ranked at number three, making us the third happiest state in the entire country.
boreal.org
A warming climate brings dire predictions for fish in Northern Minnesota lakes
Photo: Dead fish accumulate on the west end of Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis on June 5. Large numbers of fish were killed that spring due to rapidly rising temperatures after a long winter, causing low dissolved oxygen levels according to experts. Evan Frost | MPR News 2018. Fish kills are...
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Swatting Calls Bring Police Response To Schools Across Minnesota
(KNSI) – The Saint Cloud Area School District is among a growing list of districts across the state dealing with a swatting incident. Investigators say at 12:10 p.m., the St. Cloud Police Department received a call claiming that there was an active shooter situation at Apollo High School. Department...
Frost advisories in Minnesota on the first day of fall
As summer turns to fall, Minnesota's green grass will turn a bit of a sparkly white in some locations overnight into Thursday as frost is expected. Temps are forecast to dip into the 30s in northern Minnesota, prompting the advisory on the day of autumn equinox, which strikes at 8:03 p.m. Central Time Thursday.
Fall Road Trip! Fantastic Family Park Awaits Just South of Duluth – Superior Area
The seasons may change, but one thing that stays consistent year-round is the need to have some family fun and, ideally, not break the bank doing it. Recently, I shared a Facebook post that recommended a visit to the Shoreview Commons Destination Playground. Hopefully, you had time to visit that amazing park already because now there's another park you must add to the family road trip wish list.
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
Why Your Mailbox Could Soon Have Yellow or Orange Sticker On It in Minnesota
If you walk out to get your mail here in Minnesota and see an orange or yellow sticker on your mailbox soon, here's what that means. These days, many of us have become much more familiar with our local Minnesota postal workers (along with our UPS and Fed-Ex deliver drivers too) thanks to all those home deliveries they've been making due to all that online shopping we've been doing the past few years.
MIX 108
Duluth, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MIX 108 plays the Northland's #1 hit music mix and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0