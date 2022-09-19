ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

KROC News

Southeast Minnesota Attraction Voted One of America’s Favorite Landmarks

Here in Minnesota, we're home to quite a few attractions that people travel from around the country and sometimes from around the world for (lookin' at you Mall of America). Of course, here in southeast Minnesota people travel here for Mayo Clinic and some may travel here to see something like the SPAM Museum. But there's one spot about an hour from Rochester, MN that was voted as one of America's favorite landmarks!
cbs3duluth.com

‘Swatting’ to blame for Cloquet school threats

CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A new, dangerous trend is the cause for several threats made to schools across Minnesota and in the Northland Wednesday. The term “swatting” describes an empty threat made to a location that draws a large law enforcement presence to one area. Students...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's favorite fall recipe is ...

As we welcome the first day of fall, is there a recipe you can't wait to pull out this time of year?Taste of Home compiled a list of the Top Fall Recipe in every state.In Minnesota, it was Grilled Maple Pork Chops, while in Wisconsin it was Apple Crisp.Iowa's favorite recipe is Party Potatoes, North Dakota prefers Caramel Apple Cheesecake and South Dakota goes for Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies.
wiproud.com

Small Minnesota town named among best to visit for Halloween

One Minnesota community made Trips to Discover’s list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween. The list included 18 small-town destinations that offer different attractions, from festivals to haunts. Minnesota’s contribution to the list was the city of Anoka, sitting just north of Minneapolis. Dubbed the...
rejournals.com

Kraus-Anderson converting former Duluth school into apartment building

Kraus-Anderson Duluth has begun an extensive $29.7 million renovation that will convert Historic Old Central High School in Duluth, Minnesota, into a mixed-use residential apartment building. The building at 215 North First Avenue East in downtown Duluth was built in 1892 as Duluth Central High School. It is listed on...
fox9.com

Photos: Large hail smashes cars, pounds homes in Wisconsin, Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Storms that moved through the metro on Tuesday night dropped some hail and brought brilliant lightning flashes. Some spots saw some pretty big balls of hail, particularly in western Wisconsin and areas like River Falls, Wisconsin, where multiple viewers reported some large hail balls. Photos from Dustin in River Falls show some near-softball-sized hail. Viewer Graziella Gakumba also submitted photos of some similarly large hail.
MIX 108

Oh Hail No! Check Out the HUGE Hail That Fell in Minnesota and Wisconsin Yesterday

Some late-season thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin yesterday dropping some massive hailstones from the sky. As storms developed in eastern Minnestoa they produced lots of lightning and thunder and some small hailstones, like the 1-inch pictured below that fell in Woodbury, MN, but the concern from the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities all day was that as the storm moved east, the hailstones would get bigger, and they certainly did.
MIX 108

Minnesota Named One Of The Happiest States Again

Here we go again! Minnesota was just named one of the happiest states in the country and it's not the first time we've taken that title, either. In fact, a few years back, we were also named one of the happiest states in the country in a study by WalletHub. At the time in 2019, we were ranked at number three, making us the third happiest state in the entire country.
MIX 108

Fall Road Trip! Fantastic Family Park Awaits Just South of Duluth – Superior Area

The seasons may change, but one thing that stays consistent year-round is the need to have some family fun and, ideally, not break the bank doing it. Recently, I shared a Facebook post that recommended a visit to the Shoreview Commons Destination Playground. Hopefully, you had time to visit that amazing park already because now there's another park you must add to the family road trip wish list.
Y-105FM

Why Your Mailbox Could Soon Have Yellow or Orange Sticker On It in Minnesota

If you walk out to get your mail here in Minnesota and see an orange or yellow sticker on your mailbox soon, here's what that means. These days, many of us have become much more familiar with our local Minnesota postal workers (along with our UPS and Fed-Ex deliver drivers too) thanks to all those home deliveries they've been making due to all that online shopping we've been doing the past few years.
MIX 108

MIX 108

