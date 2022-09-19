Read full article on original website
Marker in Tiny Missouri Hamlet Denotes US Population Center
HARTVILLE, Mo. (AP) — It's not every day that a small hamlet in the Missouri Ozarks is in the middle of everything, but that was the case for tiny Wright County on Wednesday as officials from the nation's capital unveiled a marker designating a spot there as the center of population in the United States.
Walkway Collapse Injures 17 on Coastal Georgia Dock
ST. MARYS, Ga. (AP) — A metal boat gangway collapsed Tuesday on a coastal Georgia dock, injuring 17 people, including six who were sent to local hospitals. A group was boarding a cruise in St. Marys when the gangway collapsed with a loud noise, with local news outlets reporting about 20 people falling into the St. Marys River, which marks the border between Georgia and Florida.
Ex-Maui Official Pleads Guilty in Latest Hawaii Bribery Case
HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official who allegedly accepted $2 million in bribes from a Honolulu businessman in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was formerly...
Georgia County Validates Thousands of Voters Challenged by Trump Allies
(Reuters) - A Georgia county has validated 15,000 to 20,000 registered voters whose status was challenged ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election, officials said on Wednesday, leaving another 16,000 pending cases to resolve, according to the group leading the challenge. The voter challenge campaign in Gwinnett County, a suburb...
Vermont Man Faces Charges in Hunting Related Shooting
HUNTINGTON., Vt. (AP) — A Vermont hunter is facing charges for allegedly shooting and critically injuring another hunter earlier this month that he said he mistook for a bear, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department said Tuesday. The 35-year-old victim from Fairfax was hit in the abdomen by a...
Video Appears to Show Corrections Officer Beating Inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appears to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on...
