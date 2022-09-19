One of the nation’s top point guards for the recruiting class of 2023 said today that Virginia is in his top seven as basketball recruiting begins to heat up again. Elmarko Jackson, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound 4-star, ranked the No. 25 overall player in the country for his class (according to On3 consensus), is also rated the No. 4 point guard in the nation for ‘23.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO