Wahoo Preview, Game 4: Virginia at Syracuse
The ACC opener for Virginia comes against Syracuse in a Friday-night, primetime matchup with the undefeated Orange at the newly dubbed JMA Wireless Dome. It will mark just the second meeting between the schools as conference rivals since Syracuse joined the ACC in 2013. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
Nation’s No. 25 overall prospect Jackson has UVA in final seven, likes Bennett’s ability to get him to NBA
One of the nation’s top point guards for the recruiting class of 2023 said today that Virginia is in his top seven as basketball recruiting begins to heat up again. Elmarko Jackson, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound 4-star, ranked the No. 25 overall player in the country for his class (according to On3 consensus), is also rated the No. 4 point guard in the nation for ‘23.
Elliott says Kemp out for Syracuse; more notes from his weekly presser
For the second game in a row, Virginia will be without one of the key figures in its pass-receiving corps, in slot receiver Billy Kemp IV. Kemp was too sick to play against Old Dominion last Saturday, and it appears he will miss Friday night’s game at Syracuse (7 p.m., ESPN). The fifth-year senior ranks fourth on UVA’s all-time reception list with 179 catches.
‘Just let Brennan be Brennan’ might be UVA’s best strategy
Nobody is harder on Brennan Armstrong than Brennan Armstrong. Coach Tony Elliott admittedly pushes his star quarterback hard every day in practice. No doubt offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and quarterbacks coach Taylor Lamb do the same. Former coordinator Robert Anae had a reputation for being extremely hard on his quarterbacks.
