Philadelphia, PA

A New Tavern For King Of Prussia

KOP Diner Morphing into the KOP Tavern and Opening with New Chef, New Menu, Pool Leagues and a Game Room on September 13th. The King of Prussia Tavern, formally known as the KOP Tavern, is opening on Tuesday, September 13th with a new chef, a new menu, and a new game room under the direction of Executive Chef Daniel Waller. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, September 23rd at 11 a.m. to celebrate the launch of the revamped restaurant located at 128 Town Center Road in King of Prussia, PA (formerly Michael’s Delicatessen).
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA

If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
Mr. Wish to open at Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia

Fruit tea and smoothie shop Mr. Wish is coming to Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia, leasing 1,200 square feet at the 103,000-square-foot shopping center at 9910 Frankford Avenue/Route 13. Levin Management Corporation (LMC) serves as the property’s exclusive leasing and managing agent; Fred Younkin, leasing representative, arranged the transaction.
Best Burger Bars and Restaurants in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - If you're hungry for a delicious burger, Philadelphia has many restaurants serving them, and Philly. is wild about burgers. It's also home to the Burger Brawl, held at the X-Finity Live! In South Philly. From dive bars and casual pubs to top-rated restaurants, the city has a variety of places to satisfy your cravings. Here are 5 of our favorites.
What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?

The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
Michelle Obama Live in Philly! [Get Exclusive Tickets Here]

Michelle Obama is bringing The Light We Carry Tour to The Met Philadelphia on Friday, November 18, 2022, and wants to make sure her fans have access to tickets. Click Here for Verified Fan Registration. After you’ve registered, you’ll receive a confirmation email with details on what to expect next. Registration closes on Monday, September 26 @ […]
South Philly native big winner on Pyramid

With $100,000, Samantha Evans could probably buy any new refrigerator she wants. But she might want to keep the old reliable one around. That’s where she kept the golden ticket that inspired her to apply to be on the $100,000 Pyramid game show. Well, it wasn’t actually gold, and it wasn’t a ticket. It was a pink Post-it note.
A Neighborhood Revival in the Northeast

Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Fall 2022 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. When Alex Balloon, former executive director of the Tacony Community Development Corporation, talks about Tacony’s transformation over the past decade, he throws around terms like “unsexy preservation,” “preservation light,” “street preservation” and “soft preservation.” His reflexive dilution of the term is telling: By focusing on making practical improvements to older, non-designated buildings, Tacony CDC has helped residents skillfully leverage a wide range of existing city programs–allowing for flexibility when it comes to making improvements affordable and feasible–and helped the community coalesce around a shared vision for the future.
Made in America Fest 2022 celebrates its 10th year in Philly

What a weekend, am I right? Made in America Festival kicked off Labor Day Weekend in the stunning culture-driven city of Philadelphia. The festival celebrated its 10th year active, being curated by rap legend Jay-Z in collaboration with LiveNation. An amazing lineup mixed with great weather and D’USSE?! Not only that, but the festival returned with a banging headliner list, with the artistic west coast artist Tyler, The Creator and the biggest Latinx artist in the WORLD, Bad Bunny!
Philadelphia files lawsuit against Lindley Towers owner after apartment building collapse

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crews were in Logan on Wednesday inspecting an apartment building that partially collapsed last week. The damage forced about 100 people out of their homes. Now, the city has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the building.The city is going after the owner of the building that partially collapsed from the seventh floor last week. Now, residents told CBS Philadelphia the owner of the building is trying to get some of those who lived there to terminate their leases.As crews used heavy equipment and took photos in inspecting Lindley Towers in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood Wednesday,...
Just Listed: Renovated Trinity in Rittenhouse Square

A top-to-bottom rebuild has given this trinity an industrial-chic look. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. There are many streets in Rittenhouse Square on which one can find trinities. Even nice ones. But it seems that a lot of...
Gopuff marks 10 million order milestone and a new facility in Philadelphia

Gopuff celebrated 10 years and 10 million orders. The Philadelphia-based company cut the ribbon on a new distribution facility in Spring Garden near the Ben Franklin Bridge Tuesday. The new location will help Gopuff make deliveries of everything from groceries to home goods quicker. The brightly-lit facility has aisles like a grocery store with quick pick items that can be delivered swiftly to customers.
Missed Connection | Doordash delivery driver in Conshohocken

Things must really be getting back to pre-pandemic normal as there is a Missed Connection on CraigsList.com involving Conshohocken!. According to the post, our hero ordered a pizza through Doordash and was wowed by the delivery driver who was described as a “pretty Hispanic or light skinned female.” This person then ordered from the same pizza place the next day in the hopes of getting the same delivery driver. No luck.
