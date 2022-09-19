Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How to offset the cost of inflation in PhiladelphiaInstaworkPhiladelphia, PA
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
What to Eat & Drink at Morgan's Pier Fall Fest on the Delaware River WaterfrontMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Brewbound.com
A New Tavern For King Of Prussia
KOP Diner Morphing into the KOP Tavern and Opening with New Chef, New Menu, Pool Leagues and a Game Room on September 13th. The King of Prussia Tavern, formally known as the KOP Tavern, is opening on Tuesday, September 13th with a new chef, a new menu, and a new game room under the direction of Executive Chef Daniel Waller. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, September 23rd at 11 a.m. to celebrate the launch of the revamped restaurant located at 128 Town Center Road in King of Prussia, PA (formerly Michael’s Delicatessen).
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA
If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
phillygrub.blog
Mr. Wish to open at Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia
Fruit tea and smoothie shop Mr. Wish is coming to Morrell Plaza in Northeast Philadelphia, leasing 1,200 square feet at the 103,000-square-foot shopping center at 9910 Frankford Avenue/Route 13. Levin Management Corporation (LMC) serves as the property’s exclusive leasing and managing agent; Fred Younkin, leasing representative, arranged the transaction.
Kick Off The Fall Season At The Philadelphia Premium Outlets This October
The Philadelphia Premium Outlets are ready to celebrate the fall season with you!. In mid-October, Philadelphia Premium Outlets will celebrate the first ever Fallin’ Into Fun Family Festival which will celebrate the fall season with lots of different events and activities. This event will host some of the biggest...
PhillyBite
Best Burger Bars and Restaurants in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - If you're hungry for a delicious burger, Philadelphia has many restaurants serving them, and Philly. is wild about burgers. It's also home to the Burger Brawl, held at the X-Finity Live! In South Philly. From dive bars and casual pubs to top-rated restaurants, the city has a variety of places to satisfy your cravings. Here are 5 of our favorites.
billypenn.com
What’s the difference between ‘rowhouse’ and ‘rowhome’?
The difference between the words “rowhouse” and “rowhome” might appear insignificant, but this is Philly, and discussions about the slight distinction can get testy. A review of local media and city government usage shows both overwhelmingly choose “rowhouse” these days, and plenty of Philadelphians join them. But conversational use of “rowhome” abounds — and some feel very strongly about their chosen term.
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Is Putting a Standalone Toilet on a Center City Corner. Here's Why
Finding a place to go when you have to go isn't always the easiest thing to do in Philadelphia, especially since the start of the COVID pandemic. Now, city health and human services leadership is trying to change that by placing so-called "Portland Loo" restrooms in key parts of the city.
NBC Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Take ‘Quantum Leap' Back to Philly in 1985 as Live Aid Concert Is Featured in New Show
In July 1985, a young music promoter named Larry Magid pulled together one of Philadelphia's greatest concerts: Live Aid, which featured some of the world's biggest bands and singers in an effort to raise money for famine relief. "Somehow I convinced them to do it in Philadelphia," Magid told NBC10...
Michelle Obama Live in Philly! [Get Exclusive Tickets Here]
Michelle Obama is bringing The Light We Carry Tour to The Met Philadelphia on Friday, November 18, 2022, and wants to make sure her fans have access to tickets. Click Here for Verified Fan Registration. After you’ve registered, you’ll receive a confirmation email with details on what to expect next. Registration closes on Monday, September 26 @ […]
South Philly native big winner on Pyramid
With $100,000, Samantha Evans could probably buy any new refrigerator she wants. But she might want to keep the old reliable one around. That’s where she kept the golden ticket that inspired her to apply to be on the $100,000 Pyramid game show. Well, it wasn’t actually gold, and it wasn’t a ticket. It was a pink Post-it note.
A Neighborhood Revival in the Northeast
Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Fall 2022 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. When Alex Balloon, former executive director of the Tacony Community Development Corporation, talks about Tacony’s transformation over the past decade, he throws around terms like “unsexy preservation,” “preservation light,” “street preservation” and “soft preservation.” His reflexive dilution of the term is telling: By focusing on making practical improvements to older, non-designated buildings, Tacony CDC has helped residents skillfully leverage a wide range of existing city programs–allowing for flexibility when it comes to making improvements affordable and feasible–and helped the community coalesce around a shared vision for the future.
fox29.com
84th annual Dad Vail Regatta won't be on the Schuylkill River - or even in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia tradition is making major moves for its 84th year - literally!. The 84th annual Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta will be moving from the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia to the Cooper River in Pennsauken Township, New Jersey. Since 1953, the Schuylkill River has hosted the largest collegiate...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Made in America Fest 2022 celebrates its 10th year in Philly
What a weekend, am I right? Made in America Festival kicked off Labor Day Weekend in the stunning culture-driven city of Philadelphia. The festival celebrated its 10th year active, being curated by rap legend Jay-Z in collaboration with LiveNation. An amazing lineup mixed with great weather and D’USSE?! Not only that, but the festival returned with a banging headliner list, with the artistic west coast artist Tyler, The Creator and the biggest Latinx artist in the WORLD, Bad Bunny!
Phillymag.com
Delco Woman Says Granddaughter’s McDonald’s Happy Meal Came With Shards of Glass
Upper Darby grandmother Angela Greene claims she found an unwelcome surprise in the box. And the store doesn't deny it. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Tuesday started out as a pretty typical day for Upper...
Philadelphia files lawsuit against Lindley Towers owner after apartment building collapse
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crews were in Logan on Wednesday inspecting an apartment building that partially collapsed last week. The damage forced about 100 people out of their homes. Now, the city has filed a lawsuit against the company that owns the building.The city is going after the owner of the building that partially collapsed from the seventh floor last week. Now, residents told CBS Philadelphia the owner of the building is trying to get some of those who lived there to terminate their leases.As crews used heavy equipment and took photos in inspecting Lindley Towers in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood Wednesday,...
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Renovated Trinity in Rittenhouse Square
A top-to-bottom rebuild has given this trinity an industrial-chic look. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. There are many streets in Rittenhouse Square on which one can find trinities. Even nice ones. But it seems that a lot of...
Gopuff marks 10 million order milestone and a new facility in Philadelphia
Gopuff celebrated 10 years and 10 million orders. The Philadelphia-based company cut the ribbon on a new distribution facility in Spring Garden near the Ben Franklin Bridge Tuesday. The new location will help Gopuff make deliveries of everything from groceries to home goods quicker. The brightly-lit facility has aisles like a grocery store with quick pick items that can be delivered swiftly to customers.
morethanthecurve.com
Missed Connection | Doordash delivery driver in Conshohocken
Things must really be getting back to pre-pandemic normal as there is a Missed Connection on CraigsList.com involving Conshohocken!. According to the post, our hero ordered a pizza through Doordash and was wowed by the delivery driver who was described as a “pretty Hispanic or light skinned female.” This person then ordered from the same pizza place the next day in the hopes of getting the same delivery driver. No luck.
thedp.com
Penn students reflect on memories of Rittenhouse Barnes & Noble after relocation announcement
Philadelphia’s flagship Barnes and Noble location on 18th and Walnut streets will relocate a few blocks south to 17th and Chestnut streets, contributing to a post-pandemic retail metamorphosis in the city. Located just east of the Schuylkill River, the present location — containing three floors of retail and an...
phillyvoice.com
Philly residents could soon get paid for reporting quality of life issues in their neighborhoods
An ordinance that incentivizes Philadelphia residents to help solve quality of life issues in their neighborhoods was introduced by City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas on Wednesday. The Citizen Watchdog Fund bill would reward those who help address things like illegal dumping, excessive noise and ATV usage on the streets. A payment...
