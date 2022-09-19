Robert Saleh says Wilson is progressing well, but would not guarantee the quarterback will even start the team’s week 4 meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to Connor Hughes of SNY, the Jets want Wilson to be 110% before they’re willing to put him back on the field. So while there is no specific time line, Rich Cimini of ESPN New York says Saleh and the Jets will look to “ramp up” Wilson’s return. The quarterback did do some light work with the team this past week and was seen getting loose on the field prior to kick-off against the Browns.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO