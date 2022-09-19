Read full article on original website
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
New cannabis dispensary location opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersNew Kensington, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Police investigating reports of a fan hitting Kyler Murray from the stands during Week 2 victory celebration
Star NFL QB hit by fan in the stands after overtime win.
Report: 49ers Work Out Four Veteran QBs After Trey Lance Injury
San Francisco is reportedly seeking to find an additional backup quarterback to Jimmy Garoppolo.
Kyle Shanahan revisits 2021 Trey Lance-Lamar Jackson comments to Ed Werder
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters Monday about Trey Lance’s season-ending ankle injuring and revisited a comment about rushing quarterbacks he made in 2021.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
Yardbarker
Joe Flacco is Making the Most of His Opportunity
The New York Jets needed a miracle to beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 2 to avoid a disastrous 0-2 start, but at the end of the day, style points don’t show up in the win-loss columns. New York showed plenty of heart in their thrilling comeback win against...
ESPN
New England Patriots trade OT Justin Herron to Las Vegas Raiders
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have traded offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, reuniting Herron with his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. The Patriots will receive a 2024 sixth-round pick from the Raiders in the trade, while Herron and a 2024 seventh-round pick go to...
ESPN
Bengals QB Joe Burrow says Cincinnati 'not worried' about 0-2 start; 'We're gonna be fine'
CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered advice for those panicking about the team's winless start heading into Week 3. "Let's all just take a deep breath and relax," Burrow said Wednesday during his weekly news conference. "We're gonna be fine. We're not worried about it." Cincinnati's reign as...
ESPN
How running the ball could be solution to Broncos' red zone problems
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett calls the football real estate inside the opponents’ 20-yard line the “gold zone.’’. Two games into his tenure, however, there hasn’t been much gold in those hills. The Broncos, who haven't averaged more than 21 points per game during their six-year playoff drought, haven't topped 16 points in either of their first two games and have scored zero touchdowns in six trips inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.
FOX Sports
Jets, Giants have New York buzzing: Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
Week 2 was pretty good, huh? Another amazing slate is ahead of us. Here's to multiple historic fourth-quarter comebacks, Mark Sanchez's one-liners in the booth and James Harden being gifted balls in the end zone. (How did the Sixers star resist dribbling it 14 times and then shooting the pigskin?)
Yardbarker
Bill Belichick says Lamar Jackson's next contract will answer early questions about his ability in the pocket
With a game against the Baltimore Ravens up next on the schedule, it seems natural that New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is fielding questions about Lamar Jackson. Belichick is, after all, a defensive-minded head coach, and his top priority this weekend will be slowing Jackson down. That's easier...
PODCAST: Giants are winning games, but is it sustainable?
This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss the New York Giants’ unexpected 2-0 start and favorable schedule over the next two weeks. Are they getting lucky or is there more to this club under head coach Brian Daboll?. We also discuss frustrated and frustrating wide receiver Kenny...
Yardbarker
Jets Confirm Flacco Will Start Week 3; Wilson Rehab to be “Ramped up”
Robert Saleh says Wilson is progressing well, but would not guarantee the quarterback will even start the team’s week 4 meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to Connor Hughes of SNY, the Jets want Wilson to be 110% before they’re willing to put him back on the field. So while there is no specific time line, Rich Cimini of ESPN New York says Saleh and the Jets will look to “ramp up” Wilson’s return. The quarterback did do some light work with the team this past week and was seen getting loose on the field prior to kick-off against the Browns.
David Aldridge: It's fair to start questioning Commanders' talent evaluators
The struggles of Jamin Davis are shining a spotlight on a much larger issue for the Commanders. The misses are beginning to pile up and it’s fair at this point to question Washington’s talent evaluators, David Aldridge tells Grant & Danny.
